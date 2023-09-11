Save the dates for this week’s events

We’re moving into the third week of the semester and it’s a great time to engage in Chico State’s upcoming events! Check out this list of all our school has to offer:
Monday, Sept. 11
- Catch a screening of “The Book of Life” at the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center in Meriam Library Room 172 for Movie Monday to celebrate Latine Heritage Month. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. enjoy free snacks and an iconic film
- Tune in for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., make sure to register for your session beforehand
- Check in with the Humanities and Fine Arts Success Studio for drop-in advising at Arts and Humanities 227B from noon to 2 p.m.
- Practice your Spanish through guided conversation, cultural activities and games at Spanish Conversation Hour in Arts and Humanities Room 227B from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Monday. Speakers of all skill levels are welcome and encouraged to join the community
- Head to the Hub for Anime Night! Trivia, prizes and food will be available from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
- Pause for a midday break with an on-campus forest therapy walk. Ground yourself in the natural beauty of our grounds from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The group meets at the Chico State Flame Statue by the creek outside Holt Hall
- Experience “Northern California Horizons: The Reed Applegate Collection” a collection of Northern California art from the 20th century at the Janet Turner Print Museum. Enjoy this year’s first exhibit Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. and Thursday evenings until 8 p.m.
- Get help applying to Medi-Cal from a Butte County Eligibility Worker. Get assistance applying to other programs like Cal-Works and Calfresh in the Basic Needs Center, Student Services Center Room 190 from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Interested in Chico State’s Marriage and Family Therapy Master’s Program? Join the Virtual Informational Seminar and have your questions answered from 4 to 5:30 p.m. via Zoom
Wednesday, Sept. 13
- Get all the information you need to study abroad at the Study Abroad & Exchange Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity Commons. Explore program options and speak to experts while sampling snacks and winning prizes!
- Get a busload of information about Butte Regional Transit’s B-Line bus routes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside between Tehama, Lassen and Butte Halls
- The Asian American and Pacific Islander Welcome Event is being held on Glenn Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Feel some good vibes at The Well in the Bell Memorial Union from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. with a 15-minute Healing Vibration sound bowl meditation session
- “Take a Paws” from your busy school day to spend some time with therapy dogs! Venice, Nugget, Tommy, Daisy, and more of their friends will eagerly await you at the Well in the BMU from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
- Enjoy fresh popcorn and fresh conversation with peers and student affairs staff! Popcorn Wednesday with Student Affairs is in Kendall Hall Room 110 from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Say “Hallo” to fellow German speakers between 4 and 5 p.m. in Arts and Humanities Room 227B. Enjoy snacks, games, and activities with other German-speaking members of the community for German Conversation Hour. Speakers of all levels are welcome
- Check out the University Study Abroad Consortium Info and Application session from 4 to 5 p.m. in Student Services Center Room 150 and satisfy all your questions and concerns by speaking with program alumni
- Attend an event put on by the Philosophy department on the subject of German philosopher Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche. “How to Read the Eternal Recurrence as a Thought Experiment” is being held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Arts and Humanities Room 288
- Chill out with a tasty treat at the University Farm! The College of Agriculture is hosting a welcome-back Ice Cream Social from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for all COA students
Thursday, Sept. 14
- Head to Room 206 from 11 a.m. to noon in the Student Services Center for an Info and Application Support Session for American Institute for Foreign Study. Chat with alumni and learn about adventurous opportunities abroad
- Check out the National Alliance for Hispanic Health’s September Career Conversation for a Q&A with Brian Castro. Ask questions and get answers on data-driven careers in food, agriculture, natural resources and human sciences. The Zoom session will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Attend an informational session for the English master’s degree program, head to Arts and Humanities Room 229 from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. to have all your qualms calmed
- Come together with other Japanese speakers and practice your skills in the Arts and Humanities Building second floor Collaborative Space. Japanese Conversation Hour welcomes speakers of any skill level to join in games and activities from 5 to 6 p.m.
- Head to the CCLC MLIB 172 for the first Men of Chico Student Social of the semester. Grab a slice of free pizza and connect with peers from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- An opening reception and curator conversation is being held for the new exhibit “Northern California Horizons: The Reed Applegate Collection” at the Turner Museum The curator talk is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Arts Recital Hall Room 150 then sample drinks and appetizers in the Turner, Room 123 until 7:30 p.m.
- Catch a poolside Moonlight Movie Night at the Wildcat Recreation Center! Float in the pool or relax on lounge chairs while watching Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch” from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
- Find out what it means for Chico State to be a Hispanic Serving Institution at the Hispanic Serving Institution 101 event in Kendall Hall Room 207 from 11 a.m. to noon
- Check out the Chico State Online Caregiver Support Group and engage in a peer-led support group with others who have similar experiences of caring for their loved ones
- Multicultural Welcome: Bienvenida is a welcome event to bring Latinx students and faculty together every fall. Head to Glenn Lawn from 3 to 5 p.m. to check it out and kick off Latine Heritage Month
Saturday, Sept. 16
- Widen your paradigm at the Religion & Science Symposium: Neuroscience and Christian Spirituality. Learn about advances in neuroscience and future changes in modern healthcare. If the intersection of spirituality and science piques your interest, wander to Arts and Humanities Room 111 for this event from 9 a.m. to noon with bagels and coffee at 8:30 a.m.
- Grab a bite to eat and support the Chico State Technical Theater program from 5 to 9 p.m. Head to Chipotle at 620 Mangrove Ave. and show the flyer to help fund student attendance at the United States Institute of Technical Theatre Conference
- Stay on the edge of your seat for a night of radical theater! With just 24 hours the Theater Arts Club will select, produce, rehearse and perform a play: a feat that normally could take up to a year. The play will be chosen Sept. 15 and there will be two performances in the Rowland Taylor Recital Hall in the Performing Arts Center, the first at 6 p.m. and the second starting at 8 p.m. The event is free, but the club is accepting donations to fund student attendance at the United States Institute of Technical Theatre Conference
Callum Standish can be reached at [email protected]