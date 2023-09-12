Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Meet President Perez through a video interview with The Orion

Byline photo of Alejandro Mejia Mejia
Byline photo of Molly Myers
Alejandro Mejia Mejia and Molly Myers // September 12, 2023
Chico+State+President+Steve+Perez+being+interviewed+by+The+Orion.+Left+to+right%3A+Alejandro+Mejia+Mejia%2C+Steve+Perez+and+Molly+Myers.+Screenshot+of+video+interview+taken+Sept.+9%2C+2023.+
Chico State President Steve Perez being interviewed by The Orion. Left to right: Alejandro Mejia Mejia, Steve Perez and Molly Myers. Screenshot of video interview taken Sept. 9, 2023.

Four days into the semester, President Steve Perez sat down with The Orion for his first interview with student media.

Perez, Chico State’s 13th president, shared high hopes for the semester. He is particularly excited to be living in the president’s mansion right on campus, with his wife and two dogs. 

He is quite fond of living in a college town, and mentioned The Banshee as one of the best Chico restaurants. 

In the interview we hit on the following topics:

  • Concerns about campus safety
  • Perez’s past job history and becoming a university President after a scandal
  • Campus safety improvements
  • Proposed tuition increases 
  • The future of Chico State
  • Recent California State University job turnover throughout the entire system

Prior to the interview The Orion reached out to students via Instagram asking what questions we should ask: 

  • Nolan Owens asked: “What are his takes on Greek life?”
  • Daniel_rod91 asked “Why did you let go of the college of Ag Dean? His first action as president is to fire someone???????”
  • Brenduhhh_0.0 asked: “What drew you to Chico State?” 
  • Wendy.daviiila asked: “What does wildcat pride mean to you?”
  • From Masters student Arely Saldana: “What is his opinion on the proposed tuition increases?”
  • This is from Butte College’s The Road Runner, a hard hitting question: “Are hot dogs a sandwich?”

Controversially,  Perez decidedly answered “A hot dog is not a sandwich … it’s a hot dog.” He also mentioned his favorite drink is either a glass of bourbon or a Manhattan cocktail.

Perez noted he is still getting to know the students, and is eager to start building relationships. 

“If you need something, if there is something that can make your experience better, let us know. That’s what we come to work for,” Perez said. 

Alejandro Mejia Mejia and Molly Myers can be reached at [email protected].
About the Contributors
Alejandro Mejia Mejia, Editor-in-Chief
Alejandro Mejia Mejia was born in Redding, California where he lived his entire life until he went to school at Chico State. He is a transfer student from Shasta College where he obtained two A.A. University Studies degrees in Language Arts and Social Studies. This is his fifth semester at Chico State and his first semester as the Editor-in-Chief for The Orion. He was also a sports reporter and sports editor for The Orion. He is majoring in Journalism with a News option and is minoring in Marketing. He will be reporting for the Sports section during the Fall 2022 semester. He likes watching Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Red Sox games in his spare time.
Molly Myers, Managing Editor
Molly Myers is a transfer student from Palmdale, California. She is a journalism major also minoring in religious studies. Molly is Managing Editor at The Orion and previously worked as Editor-in-Chief. Her work is also published in Watershed Review. Getting to meet new people and hear their stories is her favorite part of being a journalist. Outside of The Orion she instructs yoga at the WREC and volunteers with the Torres Community Shelter.

