Check out this weeks campus events

Welcome to the fourth week of the semester! Let’s check out what events are in store at Chico State
Natalia Cortez-Pagan, Reporter // September 17, 2023 // 55 Views
Monday, Sept. 18

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Wednesday, Sept. 20

  • Stop by SSC 440 from 10:30  to 11:30 a.m. for the Study Abroad and Exchange Info Session and get all your questions answered and learn about the programs
  • Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
  • Need some puppy cuddles? Stop by Wags 4 Wellness from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Well to meet therapy dogs Chico, Gus and Darby
  • Reconnect and disconnect with Healing Vibrations. A 15-minute, mind-body meditation at The Well from 2:30  to 2:45 p.m. 
  • Need to practice some German? Stop by Stammtisch or German conversation hour to play some games, meet some friends and practice your German at ARTS 227B from 4  to 5 p.m. 
  • Join some critical thinkers at the Philosophy Tea hour from 4  to 5 p.m. Hot beverages and snacks will be provided at the second floor collaborative space in the Arts and Humanities building
  •  Hop on Zoom from 5  to 6 p.m. for NASPA Undergraduate Fellows Information Session
  • Join Crafty Cats: Pinata Making at The Hub and University Village Hub from 7  to 9 p.m. for a fun craft and to learn more about Hispanic heritage

Thursday, Sept. 21

  • HFA Success Studio is having drop-in advising to guide you through any questions you may have from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in  PAC 108
  • Get Physced! with Dr. Daniel Stubbings on Zoom from noon to 1:30 p.m. and learn more about psychology and mental health
  • Stop by SSC 206 between 12:30  to 1:30 p.m. for the Study Abroad and Exchange Info Session and get all your questions answered and learn about the programs
  • Learn more about the College of Natural Sciences at their webinar from 2  to 3 p.m.
  • Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
  • Join the Study Abroad and Exchange Workshop for tips on applying and to learn more about financial aid opportunities in SSC 122
  • Are you an experienced builder? Join The Hub for the Egg Drop Contest. Whoever has the least amount of cracked eggs wins the prize! Find it in the Éstom Jámani courtyard from 3  to 5 p.m. 
  • Come practice your Japanese at Japanese Conversation Hour. Speakers of all experience levels are welcome to join from 5  to 6 p.m. in ARTS 227
  • Come together with other students studying music theory for Music Tutoring: Homework and Study Group from 5  to 7 p.m. in PAC 109
  • Check out the Behind the Scenes of the Janet Turner Print Museum. Enjoy exclusive viewings of original art and a tour of the museum from 5:30  to 8 p.m. 
  • Challenge your luck at Loteria Night and enjoy yummy conchas from 7  to 9 p.m. at The Hub
  • Tune in for Music Under the Stars and enjoy mocktails, cotton candy and games on Glenn Lawn from 7 to 9 p.m. A limited number of blankets will be available to use or bring your own. 

Friday, Sept. 22 

  • Coffee lovers and grad students come join Grad Café at Sylvester’s Cafe to brew ideas with fellow students from 8 to 10 a.m.
  • Hop on Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon to learn more about the Study Abroad and Exchange program 
  • Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
  • Get out and get active at the WREC Wall Climbing hosted by the CCLC and Adventure Outings. Join them from 6  to 8 p.m. at the WREC for some fun and don’t forget your water, all equipment will be provided
  • Bring your competitive side out at Bingo and Brownies! Hosted at the Esken lounge from 7  to 9 p.m. stop by for brownies, snacks and prizes
  • Don’t sleep yet! Stop by the UV Hub from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. for Float Your Boat and set your own paper boat afloat and enjoy root beer floats 

 

Natalia Cortez-Pagan can be reached at [email protected] 
About the Contributors
Natalia Cortez-Pagan, Reporter
Natalia Cortez-Pagan is a third-year student from Salinas, CA majoring in journalism news and minoring in social media production and analysis. This is her first semester on the Orion and she is excited to cover local news and gain experience in the newsroom. Outside of school she enjoys spending time with friends and traveling.
Ariana Powell, A&E Editor
Ariana Powell is going into her fourth year at Chico State as a media arts (production) and journalism (news) double-major. Now in her third semester on The Orion she is prepared to continue helping upcoming journalists, and endeavors to continue building her repertoire of multimedia and writing skills. In her free time, she enjoys writing, watching and analyzing films, reading and spending time with her loved ones.

