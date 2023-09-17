Check out this weeks campus events

Monday, Sept. 18
- Start your week of sweet with some donuts and coffee at the Hub from 9 to 10 a.m during the Grab N’Go event
- Returning to campus is the $11 Tablet Event hosted by the Center for Technology Equity. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bell Memorial Union Breezeway students that receive government assistance can receive a low-cost tablet and free internet plan
- Come celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Movie Monday at the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center in Meriam Library Room 172, and catch a screening of “Vampires vs The Bronx.” Stop by from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy free snacks and a suspenseful movie
- Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., for music theory guidance at the Humanities and Fine Arts Success Studio
- HFA Success Studio is having drop in advising to guide you with any questions you may have from noon to 2 p.m. stop by Arts and Humanities 227B
- Hop on Zoom from 5 to 6 p.m. for NASPA Undergraduate Fellows Information Session
- Stop by Arts and Humanities Room 227B from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m every Monday for Spanish Conversation Hour. Speakers of all levels are welcome to go practice their Spanish with interactive conversations and learning opportunities.
- Feeling hungry? Stop by the UV HUB for Mac and Cheese Night from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
- Time to relax! Stop by The Well for Chair Massages from noon to 2 p.m., schedule an appointment on the Wildcat Recreation Center app
- The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers is hosting their Drone Project from 2 to 3 p.m in O’Connell Room 341. Students of all majors are welcome and no drone experience is required
- Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
- Stop by the $11 Tablet Event hosted by the Center for Technology Equity. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the BMU Breezeway students that receive government assistance can receive a low-cost tablet and free internet plan
- Thinking about traveling the world and attending school? Check out the Study Abroad and Exchange Info session in the Student Services Center 122 from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Join the Management Club for an evening of Frisbee on Glenn Lawn from 5 to 6 p.m.
- Come together with other students studying music theory for Music Tutoring: Homework and Study Group from 5 to 7 p.m. in Performing Arts Center 109
- Moo-ve on over and visit the University Farm from 6 to 7 p.m. for the Dairy Science and Industry Club monthly meeting
- Catch a screening of one of the highest-grossing anime films, “Ponyo,” at the PAC for the University Film Series from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Take part in the showdown of Shasta and Lassen Halls’ RA vs. Residents Dodgeball. Enjoy snow cones and music from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
- Stop by SSC 440 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for the Study Abroad and Exchange Info Session and get all your questions answered and learn about the programs
- Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
- Need some puppy cuddles? Stop by Wags 4 Wellness from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Well to meet therapy dogs Chico, Gus and Darby
- Reconnect and disconnect with Healing Vibrations. A 15-minute, mind-body meditation at The Well from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m.
- Need to practice some German? Stop by Stammtisch or German conversation hour to play some games, meet some friends and practice your German at ARTS 227B from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Join some critical thinkers at the Philosophy Tea hour from 4 to 5 p.m. Hot beverages and snacks will be provided at the second floor collaborative space in the Arts and Humanities building
- Hop on Zoom from 5 to 6 p.m. for NASPA Undergraduate Fellows Information Session
- Join Crafty Cats: Pinata Making at The Hub and University Village Hub from 7 to 9 p.m. for a fun craft and to learn more about Hispanic heritage
Thursday, Sept. 21
- HFA Success Studio is having drop-in advising to guide you through any questions you may have from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in PAC 108
- Get Physced! with Dr. Daniel Stubbings on Zoom from noon to 1:30 p.m. and learn more about psychology and mental health
- Stop by SSC 206 between 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for the Study Abroad and Exchange Info Session and get all your questions answered and learn about the programs
- Learn more about the College of Natural Sciences at their webinar from 2 to 3 p.m.
- Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
- Join the Study Abroad and Exchange Workshop for tips on applying and to learn more about financial aid opportunities in SSC 122
- Are you an experienced builder? Join The Hub for the Egg Drop Contest. Whoever has the least amount of cracked eggs wins the prize! Find it in the Éstom Jámani courtyard from 3 to 5 p.m.
- Come practice your Japanese at Japanese Conversation Hour. Speakers of all experience levels are welcome to join from 5 to 6 p.m. in ARTS 227
- Come together with other students studying music theory for Music Tutoring: Homework and Study Group from 5 to 7 p.m. in PAC 109
- Check out the Behind the Scenes of the Janet Turner Print Museum. Enjoy exclusive viewings of original art and a tour of the museum from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Challenge your luck at Loteria Night and enjoy yummy conchas from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Hub
- Tune in for Music Under the Stars and enjoy mocktails, cotton candy and games on Glenn Lawn from 7 to 9 p.m. A limited number of blankets will be available to use or bring your own.
Friday, Sept. 22
- Coffee lovers and grad students come join Grad Café at Sylvester’s Cafe to brew ideas with fellow students from 8 to 10 a.m.
- Hop on Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon to learn more about the Study Abroad and Exchange program
- Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
- Get out and get active at the WREC Wall Climbing hosted by the CCLC and Adventure Outings. Join them from 6 to 8 p.m. at the WREC for some fun and don’t forget your water, all equipment will be provided
- Bring your competitive side out at Bingo and Brownies! Hosted at the Esken lounge from 7 to 9 p.m. stop by for brownies, snacks and prizes
- Don’t sleep yet! Stop by the UV Hub from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. for Float Your Boat and set your own paper boat afloat and enjoy root beer floats
Natalia Cortez-Pagan can be reached at [email protected]