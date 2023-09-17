Chico State President Steve Perez and students react to tuition raise

Chico State President Steve Perez released a statement on Thursday regarding the California State University Board of Trustees’ approval of the multi-year tuition raise on Wednesday.

Perez, who was at the meeting in Long Beach, stated he knows the tuition increase will impact Chico State students, as well as their families. But he implores everyone to consider the reasons behind the increase.

“On this campus and across the system, the costs to provide the services and education students need and deserve have exceeded our revenues,” Perez said in the statement. “If this continues, it will be very difficult for the University to meet our mission.”

Chico State students have also spoken out regarding the tuition raise.

“I think it’s asinine. The main reason why I attend a CSU is because of the affordability,” communication design major Alyssa Speicher said.

Criminology major, Cole Potter, also told The Orion the raise seems unfair, considering how “college already costs an arm and leg.”

At Chico State, tuition and related fees for the 2023-2024 academic year for undergraduate California resident students is $8,064. The tuition raise will implement a 6% increase for five years.

Around 60% of all CSU students will not be impacted by the tuition increase. Perez does recognize the other 40% of students will be impacted.

“Our [Chico State’s] commitment to you continues to be to provide all students with a high-quality education and dynamic collegiate experience that is affordable,” Perez stated.

However, for prospective students such as Grey Newby — who used to attend Butte College — the tuition raise has proven to be “pretty discouraging.”

“Board members who voted for it are older and don’t know the present college financial life,” music industry major Christian Hutson said.

“I hope you understand that no administrator at Chico State, nor across the system, wants to increase the cost to attend the CSU. I am confident this is not something the Board would have done unless members truly felt they had to,” Perez said.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].