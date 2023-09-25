Navigate Left
Take a look at this week’s campus events

From slime making to line dancing, here’s some events you can check out as we go into week 6 of the semester!
Byline photo of Juliet Perry
Juliet Perry, Reporter // September 25, 2023
Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.
Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.

Monday, Sept. 25

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Thursday, Sept. 28

Friday, Sept. 29

  • Grad students, undergrad explorers and caffeine aficionados: are you looking for a cozy space to dive into homework? Check out Sylvester’s Café from 8 to 10 a.m. for Grad Cafe and grab some espresso with a side of insight for your future
  •  Find out about Studying Abroad and Exchange programs offered through Chico State at the final info session this week, starting online via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon
  • One-on-one music theory tutoring will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., book online for an hour-long appointment and get any support you need for music theory courses 
  • Adventure Outings and the CCLC have collaborated to host Sacramento River Paddle Boarding from 3 to 7 p.m. Explore Butte County and enjoy the great outdoors for free! Meet at MLIB 172 at 3 p.m. and come prepared with swimming apparel
  • Take in the serene atmosphere of the outdoors under the light of the full moon at Full Moon Forest Therapy with the Chico State Ecotherapy Program from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Butte Creek Ecological Preserve 
  • Enjoy an illuminating night at Up-Late: Glow n’ Games, where you can play glowing games and enjoy free snacks at The Hub from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

 

Juliet Perry can be reached at [email protected].
