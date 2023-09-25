Take a look at this week’s campus events

Monday, Sept. 25
- Stock up on groceries for the week at The Basic Needs Project’s pop-up pantry from 10 to 11:30 a.m., located at The Well in Bell Memorial Union
- Come celebrate Latiné Heritage Month with the Cross Cultural Leadership Center, located in Meriam Library 172, for the final Monday Movie, featuring “Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse” at 11 a.m.
- Need some guidance on planning classes, exploring majors and minors or getting involved on campus? The Humanities and Fine Arts Success Studio will be offering drop-in advising from noon to 2 p.m. in Arts and Humanities 227B
- Head to The Well’s dedicated yoga space for Core O’Clock Yoga Abs from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
- Get your glob on and go to CCLC for Slime Making from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The HFA Success Studio will be offering music theory tutoring for MUSC 101: Theory 1 and MUSC 201: Theory 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Arts and Humanities 227B
- The Associated Students Board of Directors will be holding a meeting in BMU 205 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Meetings are open for anyone to attend
- Join in on exciting and interactive conversational activities at Spanish Conversation Hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Arts and Humanities 227B.
- Mondays are always challenging, treat yourself at Make Your Own Ice-Cream, from 5 to 7 p.m. located at The Hub
- Decorate yourself with glow paint and tattoos at Gloga in the BMU auditorium from 7 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 26
- Sip on some tasty tea and let your creativity flow at Tea and Terrariums from 11 a.m. to noon at The Well
- Want to learn more about Chico State’s National Student Exchange? Hop onto day one of the NSE Virtual Fair to learn more about the basics, career and internship opportunities and more from noon to 3 p.m.
- Bring your furry friend and look at the Dog Days of Summer in the Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Join the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and Eta Kappa Nu for their first workshop of the semester, Breadboards and Soldering Basics, from 2 to 3 p.m. in O’Connell Room 341. No prior experience is required but bring an EECE kit. Supplies will be provided for the workshop
- One-on-one music theory tutoring continues at the HFA Success Studio from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Book by appointment to get hands-on support in MUSC 101 and 201
- Love to travel and learn? Head to the Study Abroad and Exchange Information Session to gain insight into the locations and programs that are offered, from 4 to 5 p.m. in Student Services Center 122
- The HFA Success Studio will be holding music theory homework and group study sessions from 5 to 7 p.m. in Performing Arts Center 109
Wednesday, Sept. 27
- Hop online for a Department of Energy Webinar with Dr. Bronson Messer of Oak Ridge National Laboratory from 11 a.m. to noon and learn about supercomputers, advanced computing for open science and career opportunities
- Couldn’t make it to the first Study Abroad and Exchange Info Session? Not to worry, an online information session is offered from 1 to 2 p.m.
- Allow your mind to unwind from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. with Healing Vibrations, a 15-minute sound bowl meditation in The Well
- One-on-one music theory tutoring is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the HFA Studio.
- Learn about the opportunities available with the National Student Exchange on day two of the Virtual Fair, from noon to 3 p.m.
- Enjoy some puppy love with animal-assisted therapy at Take a Paws, from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. in The Well
- Swing by German Conversation Hour for refreshments, games and informal conversation from 4 to 5 p.m. in Art and Humanities 227B
- Visit room 228 of the Arts and Humanities building from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for “Conceptions of a Foundation in Mathematics”, a philosophy presentation shared by Chanwoo Lee of University of California, Davis
- Join the Black Student Union for an evening of warmth, joy and togetherness at the Black Family Reunion Social at the CCLC from 5 to 6 p.m.
- Try not to burst your bubble at Intramural Bubble Soccer from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wildcat Recreation Center
- Grab a slice of pizza at Woodstock’s Pizza in downtown and help support one of Chico State’s newest organizations, Her Campus, during their fundraiser from noon to 8 p.m. Just mention Her Campus at checkout, or enter “Fundy5” for online orders and 25% of the proceeds will go directly to the organization
- Time to get that creative flow going! Head to The Hub for Crafty Cats: Galaxy Jars from 7 to 9 p.m., supplies will be provided to create your very own mini, but mystical, galaxy
- On Wednesdays, we line dance! Get your honky-tonk on at Line Dancing Night hosted by the Chico State Line Dancing Club! Head over to the Chico State Farm Pavilion for some beginner-friendly dancing from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28
- Expand your skill set at the Microsoft Excel Workshop with Chris Mendoza, where you’ll explore the functionalities and basics of Microsoft Excel. Presented by the Center for Technology Equity from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at MLIB 045
- Need some guidance on planning classes or getting involved on campus? The HFA Success Studio will be hosting Drop-in Advising from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in PAC 108
- Get the 4-1-1 for continuing your studies abroad at the Study Abroad and Exchange Information Session from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in SSC 206
- Learn more about hospitality management and get some free pineapple and stickers as the Department of Recreation, Hospitality and Parks Management tables to celebrate National Hospitality Day at the Gauntlet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Gain more insight and learn about various campuses you can explore as part of the National Student Exchange on Day 3 of the Virtual Fair, from noon to 3 p.m.
- From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, the HFA Success Studio will be having One-on-One Tutoring sessions for students enrolled in music theory. Schedule your appointment with a tutor here
- Head to the first session of Well-Being at The Well Workshop Series from 2 to 4 p.m., where you’ll learn how to say what you mean and mean what you say
- Join the CCLC for a Latiné Cultural Food Night! From 3 to 5 p.m. in MLIB 172, come together as a community and enjoy a cultural snack, or play Loteria. Spaces are limited, so be sure to RSVP
- Join the Anthropology Department for the Anthropology Forum: The Cross and the Crossroads from 4 to 5 p.m. at Holt Hall 170 and available to view on Zoom
- Practice the Japanese language, play games and connect with fellow speakers at Japanese Conversation Hour, from 5 to 6 p.m. in Arts and Humanities Building 227
- Collaborate with fellow MUSC 101 and 201 peers at Music Theory Tutoring: Homework and Group Study, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the HFA Success Studio
- Hop on Zoom for a discussion on the issues of settler colonialism, environment and Indigenous sovereignty with Dr. Hi’ilei Julia Kawehipuaakahaopulani Hobart from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Interested in a career in accounting? Check out the Meet the Firms Accounting Career Fair in the BMU Auditorium from 5 to 8 p.m. to connect with accounting professionals, ask questions and find out about internships
- Learn more about working in healthcare administration with guest speakers Julia Miranda and Matt Miranda of Stanford University School of Medicine online at Navigating a Career in Healthcare Administration from 7 to 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29
- Grad students, undergrad explorers and caffeine aficionados: are you looking for a cozy space to dive into homework? Check out Sylvester’s Café from 8 to 10 a.m. for Grad Cafe and grab some espresso with a side of insight for your future
- Find out about Studying Abroad and Exchange programs offered through Chico State at the final info session this week, starting online via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon
- One-on-one music theory tutoring will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., book online for an hour-long appointment and get any support you need for music theory courses
- Adventure Outings and the CCLC have collaborated to host Sacramento River Paddle Boarding from 3 to 7 p.m. Explore Butte County and enjoy the great outdoors for free! Meet at MLIB 172 at 3 p.m. and come prepared with swimming apparel
- Take in the serene atmosphere of the outdoors under the light of the full moon at Full Moon Forest Therapy with the Chico State Ecotherapy Program from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Butte Creek Ecological Preserve
- Enjoy an illuminating night at Up-Late: Glow n’ Games, where you can play glowing games and enjoy free snacks at The Hub from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
- De-stress from the week with Chico State’s Ecotherapy Program at the Hooker Oak Park Forest Therapy Walk, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Interested in pursuing a career in nursing? Head to the Chico State Nursing Club’s Sixth Annual Pre-Nursing Conference at the BMU from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn more about the nursing program, gain insight from guest speakers and learn some tips for being a successful pre-nursing student
Juliet Perry can be reached at [email protected].