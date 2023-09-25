Take a look at this week’s campus events

Monday, Sept. 25

in the BMU auditorium from 7 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Decorate yourself with glow paint and tattoos at

, from 5 to 7 p.m. located at

Make Your Own Ice-Cream

Mondays are always challenging, treat yourself at

from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Arts and Humanities 227B.

Join in on exciting and interactive conversational activities at

in BMU 205 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Meetings are open for anyone to attend

will be holding a

The Associated Students Board of Directors

for MUSC 101: Theory 1 and MUSC 201: Theory 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Arts and Humanities 227B

The HFA Success Studio will be offering

from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Get your glob on and go to CCLC for

from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.

Head to The Well’s dedicated yoga space for

from noon to 2 p.m. in Arts and Humanities 227B

will be offering

Need some guidance on planning classes, exploring majors and minors or getting involved on campus? The

at 11 a.m.

Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse”

, located in Meriam Library 172, for the final

with the

The Well

from 10 to 11:30 a.m., located at

The Basic Needs Project’s

Stock up on groceries for the week at

Tuesday, Sept. 26

from 5 to 7 p.m. in Performing Arts Center 109

The HFA Success Studio will be holding

to gain insight into the locations and programs that are offered, from 4 to 5 p.m. in

Love to travel and learn? Head to the

continues at the HFA Success Studio from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Book by appointment to get hands-on support in MUSC 101 and 201

, from 2 to 3 p.m. in O’Connell Room 341. No prior experience is required but bring an EECE kit. Supplies will be provided for the workshop

for their first workshop of the semester,

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers

from 1 to 3 p.m.

in the

Bring your furry friend and look at the

to learn more about the basics, career and internship opportunities and more from noon to 3 p.m.

day one of the NSE Virtual Fair

Want to learn more about Chico State’s

from 11 a.m. to noon at The Well

Sip on some tasty tea and let your creativity flow at

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Hop online for a Department of Energy Webinar with Dr. Bronson Messer of Oak Ridge National Laboratory from 11 a.m. to noon and learn about supercomputers, advanced computing for open science and career opportunities

Couldn’t make it to the first Study Abroad and Exchange Info Session? Not to worry, an online information session is offered from 1 to 2 p.m.

Allow your mind to unwind from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. with Healing Vibrations , a 15-minute sound bowl meditation in The Well

One-on-one music theory tutoring is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the HFA Studio.

Learn about the opportunities available with the National Student Exchange on day two of the Virtual Fair , from noon to 3 p.m.

Enjoy some puppy love with animal-assisted therapy at Take a Paws , from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. in The Well

Swing by German Conversation Hour for refreshments, games and informal conversation from 4 to 5 p.m. in Art and Humanities 227B

Join the Black Student Union for an evening of warmth, joy and togetherness at the Black Family Reunion Social at the CCLC from 5 to 6 p.m.

Try not to burst your bubble at Intramural Bubble Soccer from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wildcat Recreation Center

Grab a slice of pizza at Woodstock’s Pizza in downtown and help support one of Chico State’s newest organizations, Her Campus , during their fundraiser from noon to 8 p.m. Just mention Her Campus at checkout, or enter “Fundy5” for online orders and 25% of the proceeds will go directly to the organization

Time to get that creative flow going! Head to The Hub for Crafty Cats: Galaxy Jars from 7 to 9 p.m., supplies will be provided to create your very own mini, but mystical, galaxy