Chico State student hit by car in front of campus

A Chico State student was hit by a car, driven by another student, while crossing the intersection of Second and Ivy Streets.

The driver of the car was also a Chico State student. Their names have not been released at this time.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

The driver said his vision was impacted by the setting sun, University Police Chief Chris Nicodemus said.

Witnesses told UPD the driver turned on a green light while the victim also had the signal to cross.

Both the driver and the victim were men, said UPD Lieutenant Davison.

Nicodemus said that the streets around campus are busy and drivers and pedestrians need to be cautious.

“Don’t assume the right away,” Nicodemus said.

