Navigate Left
  • Photo of the crosswalk where the student was hit by a car. Photo taken Sept, 27 by Molly Myers.

    News

    Chico State student hit by car in front of campus

  • Roselle Bar and Lounge: A fresh take on the bar scene in Chico

    Arts & Entertainment

    Roselle Bar and Lounge: A fresh take on the bar scene in Chico

  • Chico State student gives treat to dog. Taken by Natalia Cortez-Pagan on Sept.13

    Arts & Entertainment

    Need some time to ‘Take A Paws?’

  • The cast of “Dr. Faustus” takes a triumphant bow after their first performance.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Theatre Arts Club pulls off one day play

  • The volleyball team huddles up to strategize about the game. Photo credit: Mary Vogel

    Sports

    Chico State Volleyball displays resilience in weekend split

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Chico State student hit by car in front of campus

Byline photo of Molly Myers
Molly Myers, Managing Editor // September 27, 2023
Photo+of+the+crosswalk+where+the+student+was+hit+by+a+car.+Photo+taken+Sept%2C+27+by+Molly+Myers.
Photo of the crosswalk where the student was hit by a car. Photo taken Sept, 27 by Molly Myers.

A Chico State student was hit by a car, driven by another student, while crossing the intersection of Second  and Ivy Streets. 

 

The driver of the car was also a Chico State student. Their names have not been released at this time. 

 

The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

 

The driver said his vision was impacted by the setting sun, University Police Chief Chris Nicodemus said.

 

Witnesses told UPD the driver turned on a green light while the victim also had the signal to cross.

 

Both the driver and the victim were men, said UPD Lieutenant Davison.

 

Nicodemus said that the streets around campus are busy and drivers and pedestrians need to be cautious. 

 

“Don’t assume the right away,” Nicodemus said.

 

The Orion will continue updating this story as more information becomes available. 

Molly Myers can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Rallyists congregate at the California State University’ Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 12. Courtesy: Chico State Students for Quality Education
California State University students rally against tuition raise
Suspect of car chase being taken into custody. Photo taken Sept. 22 by Mahlet Iseley.
Car chase on main street in broad daylight
Created by Ariana Powell on Sept. 19.
One step closer to possible CSU faculty strike; CFA enters fact-finding session
Created by Ariana Powell on Sept. 17 using Adobe Express.
Chico State President Steve Perez and students react to tuition raise
The Board of Trustees convenes for a three-day September meeting. Screenshot taken by Ariana Powell on Sept. 13, approved by the CSU system.
CSU Board of Trustees approves multi-year tuition raise proposal
Chico State President Steve Perez being interviewed by The Orion. Left to right: Alejandro Mejia Mejia, Steve Perez and Molly Myers. Screenshot of video interview taken Sept. 9, 2023.
Meet President Perez through a video interview with The Orion
About the Contributor
Molly Myers, Managing Editor
Molly Myers is a transfer student from Palmdale, California. She is a journalism major also minoring in religious studies. Molly is Managing Editor at The Orion and previously worked as Editor-in-Chief. Her work is also published in Watershed Review. Getting to meet new people and hear their stories is her favorite part of being a journalist. Outside of The Orion she instructs yoga at the WREC and volunteers with the Torres Community Shelter.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2023 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *