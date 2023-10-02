Clear your schedule for Chico State events

From free groceries to philosophical paper presentations, Chico State has an on-campus event for you.

Connect with your community or grow your circle with new skills and experiences, all in the comfort of your own college. Take advantage of this week’s offerings and find something that moves you.

Monday, Oct. 2

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Tune out and relax with Healing Vibrations meditation in The Well from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. Guided meditation with sound bowls is a quick way to help destress and connect during a busy day

Join the holistic interactive workshop Mind, Body, Nature , designed to empower students to become resilient through mindfulness exercises. Head to BMU 203 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Hang out with fellow German speakers of all levels at German Conversation Hour . Pop in ARTS 227B from 4 to 5 p.m.

Natasha Haddel from UC Davis’s philosophy department will be presenting her paper “ Pluralistic Approaches and Biological Sex ” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in ARTS 228.

Get crafty at The Hub and make a wreath . Feel the fall spirit and make some home decor from 7 to 9 p.m.

Throw on your dancing shoes and scoot on down to the University Farm to join the Chico State Line Dancing Club for its weekly meeting. First-timers, beginners and experts are welcome from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Friday, Oct. 6

