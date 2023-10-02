Navigate Left
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Clear your schedule for Chico State events

Check out campus events happening between Oct. 2 and 6
Callum Standish, Reporter // October 2, 2023
Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.

From free groceries to philosophical paper presentations, Chico State has an on-campus event for you. 

Connect with your community or grow your circle with new skills and experiences, all in the comfort of your own college. Take advantage of this week’s offerings and find something that moves you. 

Monday, Oct. 2

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Wednesday, Oct. 4

  • Tune out and relax with Healing Vibrations meditation in The Well from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. Guided meditation with sound bowls is a quick way to help destress and connect during a busy day
  • Join the holistic interactive workshop Mind, Body, Nature, designed to empower students to become resilient through mindfulness exercises. Head to BMU 203 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Hang out with fellow German speakers of all levels at German Conversation Hour. Pop in ARTS 227B from 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Natasha Haddel from UC Davis’s philosophy department will be presenting her paper “Pluralistic Approaches and Biological Sex” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in ARTS 228.
  • Get crafty at The Hub and make a wreath. Feel the fall spirit and make some home decor from 7 to 9 p.m.
  • Throw on your dancing shoes and scoot on down to the University Farm to join the Chico State Line Dancing Club for its weekly meeting. First-timers, beginners and experts are welcome from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

  • Learn something new at the Anthropology Forum Cartels, Scorpions and Rock Art: Return to the Huichol Indian Sierra of Mexico. Head to Holt Hall 170 from 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Read or listen to an excerpt from your favorite banned book at the Freedom to Read Open Mic. Go to the first-floor research commons in the library from 4 to 5:30 p.m. to attend
  • Hear from a panel of legal experts about the Constitution at the Constitution Day event. Venture to Colusa 100 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Enjoy activities, games, and conversation during Japanese Conversation Hour in ARTS 227 from 5 to 6 p.m.
  • Enjoy Dinner and a Story, a Latine Community event at the CLCC in the library. Eat a free meal and connect with others in the community from 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Make your way to Acker Gym 204 for the Bollywood Dance Club from 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Explore the magical world of native California bumblebees at The Gateway Science Museum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bombus: The Natural History of Bumble Bees showcases the best of this pollinator’s work

Friday, Oct. 6

Callum Standish can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
