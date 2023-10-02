Clear your schedule for Chico State events

From free groceries to philosophical paper presentations, Chico State has an on-campus event for you.
Connect with your community or grow your circle with new skills and experiences, all in the comfort of your own college. Take advantage of this week’s offerings and find something that moves you.
Monday, Oct. 2
- From the pop-up pantry to yours, get your grocery essentials for free! Head to the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center, Meriam Library 172 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and grab the essentials
- Learn to become a Chico orientation leader. There are four info sessions to discuss the position with members of the staff who will answer any questions. Attend the session at the Bell Memorial Union 303 from noon to 1 p.m.
- Come out to the CCLC in the library from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. for LBGTQ+ Movie Monday. Celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month with a screening of Paris is Burning
- Form a strong core memory with instructor Molly! Core O’clock – Yoga Abs with Molly is a yoga class focusing on core strength and stability. Relax and work up a sweat in The Well’s yoga space from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
- Chat with other Spanish speakers during Spanish Conversation Hour in Arts and Humanities 227B from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Head to The Hub from 6 to 8 p.m. to participate in a spooky cupcake decorating contest, with prizes for first and second places
Tuesday, Oct. 3
- ‘Tis the season to get a free flu shot! Head to The Well in the BMU from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get the vaccine
- Relax for an hour of on-campus forest bathing with Forest Therapy Tuesdays. Meet at the flame statue by the creek outside Holt Hall, 11 a.m. to noon
- Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Wildcat Recreation Center with Fuego, a Latin dance fitness workout. From 3 to 4 p.m. enjoy a fun workout for all experience and fitness levels
- Learn to manage your money at the Making Money Moves Workshop. Get familiar with budgeting and income opportunities while enjoying a free meal and a raffle at Colusa Hall 100, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- Hear from professional health inspectors about life on the job. If you’re interested in being a health inspector head to Holt Hall 175 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Join the Center for Entrepreneurship for their fall speaker series. Listen to Wendy Owens, founder of Hexas Biomass, on Zoom from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 4
- Tune out and relax with Healing Vibrations meditation in The Well from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. Guided meditation with sound bowls is a quick way to help destress and connect during a busy day
- Join the holistic interactive workshop Mind, Body, Nature, designed to empower students to become resilient through mindfulness exercises. Head to BMU 203 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
- Hang out with fellow German speakers of all levels at German Conversation Hour. Pop in ARTS 227B from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Natasha Haddel from UC Davis’s philosophy department will be presenting her paper “Pluralistic Approaches and Biological Sex” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in ARTS 228.
- Get crafty at The Hub and make a wreath. Feel the fall spirit and make some home decor from 7 to 9 p.m.
- Throw on your dancing shoes and scoot on down to the University Farm to join the Chico State Line Dancing Club for its weekly meeting. First-timers, beginners and experts are welcome from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5
- Learn something new at the Anthropology Forum Cartels, Scorpions and Rock Art: Return to the Huichol Indian Sierra of Mexico. Head to Holt Hall 170 from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Read or listen to an excerpt from your favorite banned book at the Freedom to Read Open Mic. Go to the first-floor research commons in the library from 4 to 5:30 p.m. to attend
- Hear from a panel of legal experts about the Constitution at the Constitution Day event. Venture to Colusa 100 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
- Enjoy activities, games, and conversation during Japanese Conversation Hour in ARTS 227 from 5 to 6 p.m.
- Enjoy Dinner and a Story, a Latine Community event at the CLCC in the library. Eat a free meal and connect with others in the community from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Make your way to Acker Gym 204 for the Bollywood Dance Club from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Explore the magical world of native California bumblebees at The Gateway Science Museum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bombus: The Natural History of Bumble Bees showcases the best of this pollinator’s work
Friday, Oct. 6
- Head to The Well for a workshop series called Well-Being at The Well. Learn to build boundaries and set limits from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
- Mellow Sessions and Mingle is a concert series designed to build connections among students through live music and fellowship. Groove down to The Well from 3 to 5 p.m. and feel the group delight of live music.
- Join the Native American Club for their fall picnic at Tribal Relations Commons from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Bollywood Dance Club meets again, this time at the WREC GX room 250 from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Experience The Hub’s mystical Astrology Night and learn about zodiac signs from 7 to 9 p.m.
- Night owls go roost in The Hub from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. for Up-Late Horror and Trivia night
