Annual Queer Week returns to campus

Chico State’s Gender and Sexuality Equity Coalition is hosting its annual Queer Week this week, Oct. 9 through the 12.

Queer Week falls annually during the week of National Coming Out Day, which occurs annually on Oct. 11. October is also LGBTQIA+ history month.

GSEC is holding daily events throughout the week including a movie viewing, socialization events, a photoshoot and their annual drag show.

“We want people to not feel so alone on this big campus. We want everyone to know that there are others that share a similar story nearby,” Abraham Trujillo, the queer program coordinator, said.

The events are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 9: “Bottoms” film viewing

“Bottoms,” released earlier this year, is a queer comedy focusing on two lesbian best friends navigating high school and their first romantic relationships.

The two friends create a fight club in an effort to lose their virginities in this raunchy, satirical coming-of-age film. The viewing will be in Bell Memorial Union 203 at 6 p.m.

This is a free event.

Tuesday, Oct. 10: Dinner and story event

GSEC and Chico State’s Cross-Cultural Leadership Center will be co-hosting a free three-course dinner. Queer students and allies can get to know each other at this queer-centric meal.

Questions surrounding queer topics will be offered at the dinner to spark conversation, giving everyone a chance to tell their stories. This event will start at 5 p.m. in the CCLC office in Meriam Library 172.

Wednesday, Oct. 11: National Coming Out Day photoshoot

National Coming Out Day, which has been celebrated nationally since 1988, emphasizes a simple form of queer activism: coming out. GSEC is hosting a free photoshoot where students can get their photo taken with pride flags.

The event is to “capture yourself authentically.” The photoshoot will take place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in BMU 312.

Thursday, Oct. 12: Eighth Annual Drag Show

With the largest cast in this event’s history, GSEC will be ending the week with its annual drag show. They will be hosting 16 local performers including drag queens and kings, burlesque performers and singers.

This event will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. in the BMU auditorium. Tickets are $7 for students and faculty, $10 for community members and $20 for VIP. Tickets can be purchased here.

Trujillo emphasizes the importance of queer events in reminding the community that queer people are among them, even if they are not regularly being outwardly queer or engaging in constant celebration.

“We also want people who live in the heterosexual world [to know that] just because we’re not constantly waving rainbow flags around or blasting Lady Gaga music 24/7, or whatever stereotype they have created to portray us in their media, that we are just as here on this planet as they are. It’s just a fact,” Trujillo said.

The GSEC office is located in MLIB 171. More information can be found on their Instagram page.

