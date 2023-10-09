Navigate Left
Chico Hillel holds vigil for crisis in Israel 

Byline photo of Molly Myers
Molly Myers, Managing Editor // October 9, 2023
Flyer+for+Chico+Hillels+support+programs.+Courtesy+Chico+Hillel.
Flyer for Chico Hillel's support programs. Courtesy Chico Hillel.

Chico Hillel will be holding a candlelight vigil for the lives lost in the terrorist attacks that struck Israel over the weekend. 

The vigil will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Chico Hillel office located at 101 Salem St. Ste. 160. The office is located directly behind Celestino’s Pizza and is accessed through a gate next to Red Room Adorned body piercing shop. 

A licensed social worker will help facilitate this student run event. 

“This is the beginning of another wave of pain and more to come, but first we mourn and honor those who have lost their lives and support for those still missing or in captivity. We also acknowledge the fear and suffering of the Palestinian people,” Kristy Collins, executive director of Chico Hillel, said.

Collins also said the event will “hold space for  intergenerational trauma.”

Monday morning, Chico State President Steve Perez sent an email to the campus community addressing the conflict and offering support to students. Perez included the WellCat counseling center’s phone number, 1-855-530-6802, and links to Chico Hillel and Islamic Center of Chico as resources.

“The Jewish community is experiencing a lot of pain and fear right now and at the vigil we’ll be holding a space for conversation and prayer for the victims of recent attacks.” – Student President of Chico Hillel Gil Klein-Cohen

"The Jewish community is experiencing a lot of pain and fear right now and at the vigil we'll be holding a space for conversation and prayer for the victims of recent attacks," Gil Klein-Cohen, student president of Chico Hillel, said. 

Hillel will be holding, “Updates and discussion of current Israel situation” Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and Thursday, 1 – 3 p.m. 

A post on Chico Hillel’s Instagram account encouraged students to reach out to Collins privately for “specific needs, as materials are being developed each hour to help process these attacks such as fact sheets, links to creditable social media, conference calls etc.” 

For more information about this event or resources contact Chico Hillel on their Instagram or call their number 530-879-0870. 

 

Molly Myers can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]
