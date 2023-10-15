California Faculty Association Chico chapter to host march Wednesday

The California Faculty Association Chico chapter will be marching from the Gauntlet — in front of the Science Building — to Kendall Hall on Wednesday at noon.

The “Death of Higher Education” event will start at 11 a.m. and will address the tuition raise as well as faculty struggles.

There will be at least three faculty speakers and one student speaker — with California State University Students for Quality Education — with the possibility of an open session, according to Chico State professor and CFA Chico chapter president, Timothy Sistrunk.

Topics of discussion will include parental leave, overworked and underpaid faculty members and the tuition raise.

All faculty members, staff and students are welcome to attend and take part in the march and other activities. Those in attendance can also bring non-campus community members.

Attendees are invited to come dressed up according to the event’s Halloween theme: “Death of Higher Education.” There will also be picket-sign-making and free union t-shirts.

Everyone who RSVPs to the event will receive free Upper Crust Bakery treats and coffee.

The CFA and CSU management have entered a fact-finding session as of Monday, according to CFA communications specialist, Michelle Hatfield.

Once the fact-finding session yields a report, there is a 10-day blackout period during which neither side can advocate. Once CSU management makes its final offer, the CFA will decide whether or not to accept it.

If they do not, faculty members’ “no-strike” clause will be voided and a strike can commence.

Starting Oct. 21 at noon and ending at 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, the CFA will be polling its members on whether or not to authorize a strike or other job action in the event the fact-finding session does not work.

Each CFA member will receive a member-specific link via email on Oct. 21. All participating universities will also be holding in-person voting sessions, according to the CFA. All votes will be confidential, and only CFA members may vote. To become a member, go here.

For more information on the vote, go here.

Prior to the authorization vote, Sistrunk said the CFA Chico chapter will be advocating, starting with Wednesday’s march and possibly including a special meeting meant to inform students, as well as other demonstrations and informational meetings.

In an email Sistrunk sent out to Chico State faculty members on Monday, he encouraged all faculty members to reach out to each other and CFA members to get more information and get active in the process.

“Our contract proposals envision a University system that will support faculty to help students meet challenges of the 21st century,” Sistrunk stated. “We will not burden students with a lifetime of debt. Faculty and staff [’s] hard-work and integrity will create security and respect for all of us working together on the education mission.”

Chico State lecturer and CFA’s new public health and health services administration representative, Amy Castelluccio, said since the reopening of the collective bargaining agreement she has felt unsettled but is glad the CFA is following an orderly and fair process.

“Now, we wait and see the outcome of fact-finding and will move forward from there,” Castelluccio said. “In the meantime, we will continue to fight for our faculty rights, in solidarity, for each other and for our students.”

Other CFA chapters, such as at Sonoma, will also be protesting.

“The University is always supportive of our employees advocating for their collective bargaining positions,” Chico State President Steve Perez said. “We continue to hope [the] CFA and the CSU Chancellor’s Office come to an agreement that is acceptable for both sides.”

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].