  Image by Zeynep YILMAZ on Pexels.

    Unwind or get spooky with these fall playlist essentials

  Graphic rendition of the character BMO from Adventure Time

    Again and again

  Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.

    Here is What's Happening on Campus This Week

  Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 14.

    31 days of horror: 'Psych!'

  Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 14.

    California Faculty Association Chico chapter to host march Wednesday

Here is What’s Happening on Campus This Week

Enough of the tricks, treat yourself this week and check out what’s happening on campus in week nine.
Byline photo of Juliet Perry
Juliet Perry, Reporter // October 15, 2023
Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.

Monday, Oct. 16 

  • Snag a slice of pizza, a Capri-Sun and some friendly words of advice during Transfers at The Career Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Student Services Center 270. 
  • Greek Week kicks off with a Blood Drive in the Bell Memorial Union Auditorium from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Register at the link above for both days, sign up and save lives! 
  • Head to the Hub at the University Village for Jackbox Game Night, and enjoy fun TV games like Quiplash and free snacks from 6 to 8 p.m. 

Tuesday, Oct. 17 

  • Interested in studying abroad? Check out the Study Abroad and Away Info Session at SSC 112 from 4 to 5 p.m., or on Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in SSC 206, and learn about all the program has to offer.
  • Join biology professor, Kristina Schrienenbeck, as she discusses the wide world of edible plants from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Holt Hall 175.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

  • Are you interested in guiding incoming freshmen as they start their journey at Chico State? Find out how you can become an orientation leader at the Orientation Leader Information Session from 10 to 11 a.m. in BMU 303.
  • ‘Tis the season to get your spooky on! Check out The Hub from 7 to 9 p.m. for Crafty Cats: Pumpkin Painting and create your own unique pumpkin for some Halloween decor. 
  • Wednesday’s are for line dancing! Get your dancing boots on and kick the dust up on your way to the Farm Pavillion for Line Dancing Night at 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Chico State Line Dancing Club.
  • Still not sure what to major in? De-Stress with Desserts at Tehama 116 from 5 to 6 p.m., and learn about registering for classes, seek advisor help and enjoy some free sweets and games.

Thursday, Oct 19

Friday, Oct. 20

  • Support Greek Week teams and have an entertaining evening at the Greek Week Talent Show in the BMU Auditorium from 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Looking for a bit of mystery? Put your detective hat on for Mystery Night at The Hub, and enjoy mystery movies and spooky crafts from 8 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 21 

  • Get some fresh autumn air from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Hike Through Upper Park with the College of Humanities and Fine Arts, with water and snacks provided. Register before Thursday as it is mandatory to attend this event, and wear appropriate walking or hiking shoes.
  • Bring a friend and have an enormous amount of fun playing popular games at Giant Board Game Night from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Hub.
  • Dance the night away with the Just Dance Wii game at Up Late – Just Dance Night in The Hub from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

 

Juliet Perry can be reached at [email protected].

 
Juliet Perry, Reporter
Juliet Perry is a fourth-year student majoring in public relations with a minor in social media production and analysis. Born and raised in Roseville, CA, she’s had a passion for writing since she was a kid, one example being that she wrote weekly newsletters about the cats of her household at the age of 7. This is Juliet’s first-semester writing for the Orion, and she will be covering arts and entertainment. Music and the arts are a true passion of hers, and she looks forward to reporting on local Chico artists. In her spare time, she enjoys singing, skiing, getting creative, and spending time outdoors.

