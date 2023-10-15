Here is What’s Happening on Campus This Week

Monday, Oct. 16
- Snag a slice of pizza, a Capri-Sun and some friendly words of advice during Transfers at The Career Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Student Services Center 270.
- The Cross-Cultural Leadership Center presents its third showing of LGBTQIA+ History Month Movies with “The Half Of It” from 12:15 to 2 p.m. in Meriam Library 172.
- Greek Week kicks off with a Blood Drive in the Bell Memorial Union Auditorium from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Register at the link above for both days, sign up and save lives!
- Head to the Hub at the University Village for Jackbox Game Night, and enjoy fun TV games like Quiplash and free snacks from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17
- Still have some leftover stress from midterms? Head to The Well at the BMU to unwind with a free Chair Massage, available between noon and 2 p.m.
- Interested in studying abroad? Check out the Study Abroad and Away Info Session at SSC 112 from 4 to 5 p.m., or on Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in SSC 206, and learn about all the program has to offer.
- Join biology professor, Kristina Schrienenbeck, as she discusses the wide world of edible plants from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Holt Hall 175.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
- Are you interested in guiding incoming freshmen as they start their journey at Chico State? Find out how you can become an orientation leader at the Orientation Leader Information Session from 10 to 11 a.m. in BMU 303.
- Explore the ways in which one’s place shapes one’s identity and its importance in our everyday lives at Importance of Place, Space and Identity from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in BMU 303.
- Join the Associated Students as they celebrate International Pronouns Day, in part with LGBTQ+ History Month, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Trinity Lawn, and enjoy trivia along with free drinks and treats.
- Head to Meriam Library’s fourth floor and meet Temple Grandin, author of “Visual Thinking,” at Neurodiversity Book Discussions from noon to 1 p.m.
- Donate your cans at the Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry, and watch them be constructed into murals, structures and other art pieces on the SSC Plaza at CANstruction, hosted by Fraternity and Sorority Affairs, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- ‘Tis the season to get your spooky on! Check out The Hub from 7 to 9 p.m. for Crafty Cats: Pumpkin Painting and create your own unique pumpkin for some Halloween decor.
- Wednesday’s are for line dancing! Get your dancing boots on and kick the dust up on your way to the Farm Pavillion for Line Dancing Night at 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Chico State Line Dancing Club.
- Still not sure what to major in? De-Stress with Desserts at Tehama 116 from 5 to 6 p.m., and learn about registering for classes, seek advisor help and enjoy some free sweets and games.
Thursday, Oct 19
- Advocate for change? Concerns on campus? Let your voice be heard by AS Government Affairs at Hot Drinks and Hot Topics at the Gauntlet from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
- Get some puppy love from Chico, Gus and Darby at Wags 4 Wellness from noon to 1:30 p.m. in The Well at the BMU.
- Get rowdy at the Marvel-themed Greek Week Dodgeball Tournament and cheer on your favorite superhero teams from 3 to 6 p.m. at Yolo Field.
- Want to play rather than spectate? Head to the Men Of Chico’s Dodgeball Tournament at the Wildcat Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Bring your A-game and enjoy free drinks and snacks!
Friday, Oct. 20
- Support Greek Week teams and have an entertaining evening at the Greek Week Talent Show in the BMU Auditorium from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Looking for a bit of mystery? Put your detective hat on for Mystery Night at The Hub, and enjoy mystery movies and spooky crafts from 8 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct 21
- Get some fresh autumn air from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Hike Through Upper Park with the College of Humanities and Fine Arts, with water and snacks provided. Register before Thursday as it is mandatory to attend this event, and wear appropriate walking or hiking shoes.
- Bring a friend and have an enormous amount of fun playing popular games at Giant Board Game Night from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Hub.
- Dance the night away with the Just Dance Wii game at Up Late – Just Dance Night in The Hub from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Juliet Perry can be reached at [email protected].