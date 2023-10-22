A week full of Chico State Halloween activities

Get in the Halloween spirit or just try something new this week with this collection of on and off campus events.
Sunday, Oct. 22
- Those boots were made for the Walk for Talk! Join the larger Chico community at Bidwell Park One-Mile and walk to spread awareness about spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological disorder that can affect a person’s speech. The event is from 10 to 11:30 a.m., register for free here
Monday, Oct. 23
- Head over to the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center in Meriam Library 172 from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. for LBGTQ+ Movie Monday. Celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month with a screening of “Pariah.”
- Get a good core foundation with Molly! Core O’clock – Yoga Abs is a yoga class focusing on core strength and stability. Stretch and strengthen at The Well’s yoga space from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. and a second class from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m.
- Get in tune with yourself through Healing Vibrations, a guided sound bowl meditation session in The Well from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m.
- The Associated Students Board of Directors meeting is from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Bell Memorial Union 205. Hear about a broad range of on-campus happenings and become a more informed student
- Join the Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization to find a network of similarly motivated and business minded students. From 5 to 6 p.m. in Glenn Hall 125
- Chat with other Spanish speakers during Spanish Conversation Hour in Arts and Humanities 227B from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 24
- GRADtoberfest is a festive Oktoberfest-themed event centered around prospective graduate students. Enjoy music, snacks and advice from current grad students and faculty. Head to Trinity Commons from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Auditions are being held for Chico State’s 40th annual Multicultural Showcase at 5 p.m. in the BMU Auditorium. The showcase features performances representing different cultures through dance, poetry, singing and beyond
- Understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences and Resilience workshop discusses the prevalence of A.C.E.’s in Butte County.Students will also learn how to foster resiliency. Head to BMU 210 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
- Pop into Colusa Hall 100B at 7 p.m. for a screening of “Ferngully,” an animated eco-fantasy movie from 1992. Stick around after for a discussion on deforestation and free snacks
Wednesday, Oct. 25
- Chill out in the CCLC and start your day off making bracelets from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
- Fight the flu by getting a free flu shot! Head to The Well in the BMU from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get your flu vaccine
- Celebrate Campus Sustainability Day on Glenn Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get to know on-campus sustainability organizations and learn how you can make a difference
- Dough 101 is a workshop designed to help students fund graduate school. Learn the tricks of the trade from financial aid to scholarships and securing grants. Hit up Student Services Center 150 from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Learn about the complex world of cybersecurity at Festival of the Phishes, a cybersecurity-themed carnival presented by the Division of Information Technology. Check out Trinity Commons from noon to 4 p.m.
- Healing Vibrations guided sound bowl meditation is a midweek way to practice mindfulness, head to The Well from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m.
- Take a pause from your busy day to shake the paw of a therapy dog. Get some snuggles in The Well from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
- Get some guidance on grad school applications with this Zoom workshop from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- Sip a hot beverage, taste some snacks and have an informal discussion with members of the philosophy department during Philosophy Tea Hour. Go to ARTS227B from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Chat with fellow German speakers during German Conversation Hour in ARTS 227B from 4 to 5 p.m.
- If you’re interested in a Master of Arts in psychology, with an option in physical science, check out the Zoom seminar from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- Join the Child Development Student Association for pumpkin carving from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Modoc Hall 120
- Chico State Line Dancing Club meets weekly and welcomes all to join the line dancing fun. Trek out to the University Farm Pavillion from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
- Immerse yourself in the traditions of Dia de los Muertos through the art of frame painting. Snacks and refreshments are provided with this interactive workshop. Head to the Student Transition and Recreation Center in MLIB 161 from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Learn the vital skills of building boundaries and setting limits at the Well-Being at the Well workshop. Check in at The Well from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
- Join the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute on Zoom for a discussion with author Brendan Slocumb on his novel “The Violin Conspiracy.” Hop online from 3 to 4 p.m.
- Join the Anthropology Forum on Zoom from 4 to 5 p.m. to discuss the film “TRANSforming Healthcare”
- Get together to read and discuss Temple Grandin’s book “Visual Thinking” on the fourth floor of the Meriam Library from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Enjoy candy, cookies and a pumpkin coloring contest with other Humanities and Fine Arts students from 4 to 6 p.m. in ARTS 111 during the HFA Halloween Hangout
- Enjoy activities, games and conversation during Japanese Conversation Hour in ARTS 227 from 5 to 6 p.m.
- Get psyched for academic presentations in the field of Alzheimer’s research from the director of clinical research at the UC Davis Alzheimer Disease Research Center, Dr. Martha Forloines. The virtual event is on Zoom from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Join the Panjabi Club for their first meeting in ARTS 112 from 7 to 8 p.m.
- Get all dolled up for a moonlight screening of “Barbie.” Indulge in free popcorn and snacks from 8 to 9:30 p.m. on Glenn Lawn
Friday, Oct. 27
- Work and write with other grad students in a relaxed environment during the Grad Cafe event in Selvester’s Cafe from 8 to 9 a.m.
- Make connections, artificial and otherwise, at the ChatGPT workshop hosted by the Center for Technology Equity. Learn to make informed decisions from 1 to 2 p.m. in Tehama Hall 121
- Watch “A Quiet Place” with the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association in Ayres Hall 106 from 5 to 6 p.m.
- Get scared at the Haunted Corn Maze hosted by the Graduate Business Association. Venture to Country Pumpkins in Orland from 7 to 9 p.m. The maze is $15 and cash only
- Roll down to the Wildcat Recreation Center from 7 to 9 p.m. for the Halloween Skate Spooktacular. Free roller skates provided for those without their own. Enjoy food, drinks, prizes and skating to get in the spirit of the season
Saturday, Oct. 28
Callum Standish can be reached at [email protected].