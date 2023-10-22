A week full of Chico State Halloween activities

Get in the Halloween spirit or just try something new this week with this collection of on and off campus events.

Sunday, Oct. 22

, a neurological disorder that can affect a person’s speech. The event is from 10 to 11:30 a.m., register for free

! Join the larger Chico community at Bidwell Park One-Mile and walk to spread awareness about

Those boots were made for the

Monday, Oct. 23

in Arts and Humanities 227B from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Chat with other Spanish speakers during

to find a network of similarly motivated and business minded students. From 5 to 6 p.m. in Glenn Hall 125

205. Hear about a broad range of on-campus happenings and become a more informed student

is from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in

from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m.

The Well

Get in tune with yourself through

yoga space from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. and a second class from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m.

is a yoga class focusing on core strength and stability. Stretch and strengthen at

Get a good core foundation with Molly!

. Celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month with a screening of “

in Meriam Library 172 from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. for

Head over to the

Tuesday, Oct. 24

from 1992. Stick around after for a discussion on deforestation and free snacks

Pop into Colusa Hall 100B at 7 p.m. for a

workshop discusses the prevalence of A.C.E.’s in Butte County.Students will also learn how to foster resiliency. Head to BMU 210 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

at 5 p.m. in the BMU Auditorium. The showcase features performances representing different cultures through dance, poetry, singing and beyond

Auditions are being held for Chico State’s 40th annual

is a festive Oktoberfest-themed event centered around prospective graduate students. Enjoy music, snacks and advice from current grad students and faculty. Head to Trinity Commons from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Chill out in the CCLC and start your day off making bracelets from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Fight the flu by getting a free flu shot ! Head to The Well in the BMU from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get your flu vaccine

Celebrate Campus Sustainability Day on Glenn Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get to know on-campus sustainability organizations and learn how you can make a difference

Dough 101 is a workshop designed to help students fund graduate school. Learn the tricks of the trade from financial aid to scholarships and securing grants. Hit up Student Services Center 150 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Learn about the complex world of cybersecurity at Festival of the Phishes , a cybersecurity-themed carnival presented by the Division of Information Technology. Check out Trinity Commons from noon to 4 p.m.

Healing Vibrations guided sound bowl meditation is a midweek way to practice mindfulness, head to The Well from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m.

Take a pause from your busy day to shake the paw of a therapy dog . Get some snuggles in The Well from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Get some guidance on grad school applications with this Zoom workshop from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Sip a hot beverage, taste some snacks and have an informal discussion with members of the philosophy department during Philosophy Tea Hour . Go to ARTS227B from 4 to 5 p.m.

Chat with fellow German speakers during German Conversation Hour in ARTS 227B from 4 to 5 p.m.

If you’re interested in a Master of Arts in psychology, with an option in physical science, check out the Zoom seminar from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Join the Child Development Student Association for pumpkin carving from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Modoc Hall 120