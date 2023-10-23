Navigate Left
  • Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 25.

    News

    CFA authorization voting period continues amidst fact-finding session

  • Photo of former Chico State golfer J.J. Jakovac at home after the ZOZO Championship win. Photo Credit: Alejandro Mejia Mejia via Zoom

    Sports

    Former Chico State Men’s golfer J.J. Jakovac caddies for Collin Morikawa in PGA Tour win

  • Chico State huddles before the game vs. the Dominguez Hills Toros on Sunday

    Sports

    Chico State adds tie to weekend series

  • Wonderful Wizard of Oz, W. W. Denslow, 1900

    Opinion

    The insidious nature of narcissistic abuse

  • Ice Nine Kills 2023 The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood Under Fire Deluxe album. Courtesy: Fearless Records

    Arts & Entertainment

    Ice Nine Kills’ new deluxe album; horror movie guessing game

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

CFA Chico chapter hosts a week of authorization vote-themed events

While most of the events are designed for faculty members, there are other ways students can show their support
Byline photo of Ariana Powell
Ariana Powell, A&E Editor // October 23, 2023
Created+by+Ariana+Powell+on+Oct.+23.
Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 23.

California Faculty Association members began their voting process on Saturday which will determine whether they will strike in the event the fact-finding session does not work.

The CFA Chico chapter has planned a week of events coinciding with the voting period, which ends Friday.

The calendar poster was created to spread the word about the California Faculty Association Chico chapter voting period events. Courtesy: Timothy Sistrunk

Monday

From 7 to 9 a.m., faculty members are invited to “Coffee with Colleagues” at Upper Crust Bakery and Cafe, at 130 Main St., to discuss anything and everything.

Coffee will be on the CFA Chico chapter.

Tuesday

There will be a voting booth available in the Gauntlet near the Science Building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CFA members who have not voted virtually can cast their votes at the booth. Only CFA members can vote.

Wednesday

The CFA Chico chapter will host a town hall-style meeting from noon to 1 p.m.

The meeting is open to anyone who wants more information on the bargaining process, possible strike and authorization vote. Faculty members, staff, students and other community members are welcome. 

Lunch will be provided. The building and room number have not yet been determined. The Orion will update the location when it’s released.

Thursday

The voting booth will return to the Gauntlet near the Science Building. Just as on Tuesday, any CFA members who have not yet voted can drop by the table and cast their vote.

The booth will be there from 2 to 4 p.m.

Friday

All faculty members are invited to Happy Hour at Argus, at 212 West Second St., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The gathering will mark the end of the voting period as well as help build a sense of community, according to Timothy Sistrunk, professor and CFA Chico chapter president.

Students

While the majority of the CFA Chico chapter events are for faculty members, there are still plenty of things students can do to support them.

On social media, Lindsay Briggs, Chico State professor and CFA Chico chapter faculty rights co-chair, listed some actions students can take:

  1. Tell your faculty you support them by emailing, visiting their office hours or speaking out in class
  2. Contact the California State University chancellor, Mildred Garcia, and let her know you support faculty members; she can be reached at [email protected] or 562-951-4700
  3. Contact California State legislators and ask them to direct Garcia to invest more funds into faculty salaries; since the primary source of CSU funding comes from the state
  4. If the majority of CFA members vote yes to strike, strike and protest alongside them

The CFA and CSU management are still in the midst of the fact-finding session. It is unknown when it will conclude.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]

People march during California Faculty Association Chico chapter’s march on Wednesday. Taken by Ariana Powell on Oct. 18.
Bagpipes and bold voices: CFA Chico chapter rally on campus 
Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 7.
CFA will vote whether or not to authorize strike; what happens from here?
Created by Ariana Powell on Sept. 19.
One step closer to possible CSU faculty strike; CFA enters fact-finding session
California Faculty Association members attend an in-person and virtual bargaining session on Aug. 7 . Courtesy: the CFA
CFA fighting for equity, security for CSU faculty
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 25.
CFA authorization voting period continues amidst fact-finding session
The speech and debate team poses for a photo after the tournament
Chico State speech and debate team celebrates victorious weekend in San Francisco
People march during California Faculty Association Chico chapter’s march on Wednesday. Taken by Ariana Powell on Oct. 18.
Bagpipes and bold voices: CFA Chico chapter rally on campus 
Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 18.
Tuition increase listening forum to take place Nov. 9 at Chico State
Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 14.
California Faculty Association Chico chapter to host march Wednesday
Residents of the Chico community gather on Tuesday night at the Chico State Hillel in solidarity.
Chico community gathers to mourn victims in Israel
About the Contributor
Ariana Powell, A&E Editor
Ariana Powell is going into her fourth year at Chico State as a media arts (production) and journalism (news) double-major. Now in her third semester on The Orion she is prepared to continue helping upcoming journalists, and endeavors to continue building her repertoire of multimedia and writing skills. In her free time, she enjoys writing, watching and analyzing films, reading and spending time with her loved ones.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2023 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *