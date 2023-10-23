CFA Chico chapter hosts a week of authorization vote-themed events

California Faculty Association members began their voting process on Saturday which will determine whether they will strike in the event the fact-finding session does not work.

The CFA Chico chapter has planned a week of events coinciding with the voting period, which ends Friday.

Monday

From 7 to 9 a.m., faculty members are invited to “Coffee with Colleagues” at Upper Crust Bakery and Cafe, at 130 Main St., to discuss anything and everything.

Coffee will be on the CFA Chico chapter.

Tuesday

There will be a voting booth available in the Gauntlet near the Science Building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CFA members who have not voted virtually can cast their votes at the booth. Only CFA members can vote.

Wednesday

The CFA Chico chapter will host a town hall-style meeting from noon to 1 p.m.

The meeting is open to anyone who wants more information on the bargaining process, possible strike and authorization vote. Faculty members, staff, students and other community members are welcome.

Lunch will be provided. The building and room number have not yet been determined. The Orion will update the location when it’s released.

Thursday

The voting booth will return to the Gauntlet near the Science Building. Just as on Tuesday, any CFA members who have not yet voted can drop by the table and cast their vote.

The booth will be there from 2 to 4 p.m.

Friday

All faculty members are invited to Happy Hour at Argus, at 212 West Second St., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The gathering will mark the end of the voting period as well as help build a sense of community, according to Timothy Sistrunk, professor and CFA Chico chapter president.

Students

While the majority of the CFA Chico chapter events are for faculty members, there are still plenty of things students can do to support them.

I’ve gotten lots of requests asking how students can support faculty as we enter these final stages of the contract process! See the infographics below and share widely! @CFA_United #CFA #Solidarity #FacultyTeachingConditionsAreStudentLearningConditions pic.twitter.com/ntDmyRODkZ — Lindsay Briggs (@ChicoSexProf) October 20, 2023

On social media, Lindsay Briggs, Chico State professor and CFA Chico chapter faculty rights co-chair, listed some actions students can take:

Tell your faculty you support them by emailing, visiting their office hours or speaking out in class Contact the California State University chancellor, Mildred Garcia , and let her know you support faculty members; she can be reached at [email protected] or 562-951-4700 Contact California State legislators and ask them to direct Garcia to invest more funds into faculty salaries; since the primary source of CSU funding comes from the state If the majority of CFA members vote yes to strike, strike and protest alongside them

The CFA and CSU management are still in the midst of the fact-finding session. It is unknown when it will conclude.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].