  Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 27.

    News

    CFA to announce authorization vote results Monday

  • Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 25.

    News

    CFA authorization voting period continues amidst fact-finding session

  • Photo of former Chico State golfer J.J. Jakovac at home after the ZOZO Championship win. Photo Credit: Alejandro Mejia Mejia via Zoom

    Sports

    Former Chico State Men’s golfer J.J. Jakovac caddies for Collin Morikawa in PGA Tour win

  • Chico State huddles before the game vs. the Dominguez Hills Toros on Sunday

    Sports

    Chico State adds tie to weekend series

  • Wonderful Wizard of Oz, W. W. Denslow, 1900

    Opinion

    The insidious nature of narcissistic abuse

CFA to announce authorization vote results Monday

If a strike is authorized, it does not mean a strike will actually occur
Byline photo of Ariana Powell
Ariana Powell, A&E Editor // October 27, 2023
Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 27.

The California Faculty Association will be announcing the results of its authorization vote on Monday.

The voting period started on Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. and ends on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. The results will determine whether or not faculty members will strike.

A “yes” vote would mean sending “a powerful signal to [CSU] management that we are prepared to withhold our labor to get the contract we [faculty members] deserve,” according to the CFA.

A “no” vote would mean accepting CSU management’s last offer of a 5% general salary increase, as well as the minimal movement on other proposals such as pay equity for lowly-compensated faculty members and an increase in parental leave, according to the CFA.

To see all CFA and CSU management proposals and counterproposals, go here.

If the results authorize a strike or other similar job actions, it does not, however, mean a strike will happen.

A strike can only occur if the statutory process, ending with the current fact-finding session, ends and the “no-strike” clause of faculty members’ contract is voided, according to the CFA.

However, if the fact-finding session ends with a satisfactory result and a deal between the CFA and CSU management is made, a strike may not occur.

For more information on the strike and strike authorization, go here or here.  

The Orion will release an update when the results are announced on Monday.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].

CFA authorization voting period continues amidst fact-finding session
Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 7.
CFA will vote whether or not to authorize strike; what happens from here?
California Faculty Association members attend an in-person and virtual bargaining session on Aug. 7 . Courtesy: the CFA
CFA fighting for equity, security for CSU faculty
Created by Ariana Powell on Sept. 19.
One step closer to possible CSU faculty strike; CFA enters fact-finding session
