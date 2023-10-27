CFA to announce authorization vote results Monday

The California Faculty Association will be announcing the results of its authorization vote on Monday.

The voting period started on Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. and ends on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. The results will determine whether or not faculty members will strike.

A “yes” vote would mean sending “a powerful signal to [CSU] management that we are prepared to withhold our labor to get the contract we [faculty members] deserve,” according to the CFA.

A “no” vote would mean accepting CSU management’s last offer of a 5% general salary increase, as well as the minimal movement on other proposals such as pay equity for lowly-compensated faculty members and an increase in parental leave, according to the CFA.

To see all CFA and CSU management proposals and counterproposals, go here.

If the results authorize a strike or other similar job actions, it does not, however, mean a strike will happen.

A strike can only occur if the statutory process, ending with the current fact-finding session, ends and the “no-strike” clause of faculty members’ contract is voided, according to the CFA.

However, if the fact-finding session ends with a satisfactory result and a deal between the CFA and CSU management is made, a strike may not occur.

For more information on the strike and strike authorization, go here or here.

The Orion will release an update when the results are announced on Monday.

