31 days of horror: ‘Death’

It’s a dark and stormy night somewhere! In preparation for Halloween, get scared with 31 days of horror.

This week’s theme: death.

There is nothing more final than death, so there is no theme more fitting for the final days of October. Find costume inspiration or autumn ambiance with these three chilling picks. Enjoy your final days of the month with perfectly seasonal cinema.

Day 29, Sunday

“The Lost Boys,” 1987

“The Lost Boys” is an iconic 1980s vampire movie. Michael — played by Jason Patrick — and his younger brother Sam — played by Corey Haim — move with their mom — played by Dianne Wiest — to the fictional town of Santa Carla, a vampire-infested spoof of Santa Cruz, where the movie was filmed.

Michael gets pulled into the dark world of the vampires as his little brother tries to save him and the town from the evil plight of monsters.

For those adverse to vampires, this is a fairly restrained film with a good story and solid visual effects that build into an epic ending battle. The film’s killer fashion and great soundtrack pair with themes of death, vampires and coming of age.

The lost boys are also just plain cool. They wear leather jackets, have long hair, piercings and ride motorcycles on the beach. What’s more rebellious than feeding off the blood of innocent humans?

For fans of “Stranger Things,” Patrick’s performance was an inspiration for the character Billy in season 3.

“The Lost Boys” can currently be streamed on Sling, Max and Philo.

Day 30, Monday

“Trick ‘r Treat,” 2007

There are four simple rules to enjoying and surviving Halloween, aka All Hallows Eve, aka Samhain, according to “Trick ‘r Treat”:

Wear a costume Hand out treats Never blow out a Jack o’ Lantern Always check your candy

This film walks you through five interconnected short stories that take place in Warren Valley, Ohio.

A small, masked creature, known as Sam, follows and watches those who waltz through each story, punishing them if they violate the rules of Samhain.

He can either be your best friend, or your worst enemy. “Trick ‘r Treat” was also released as a graphic novel miniseries.

“Trick ‘r Treat” can currently be streamed on Max. It can also be rented or bought on Prime Video.

Day 31, Tuesday

“Knives Out,” 2019

Far from a Halloween-themed horror movie, “Knives Out” is a thrilling murder mystery structured through a series of interviews and flashbacks. The audience is given a perspective different from most mysteries.

The cozy fall atmosphere, sharp plot and titular death make this movie an excellent watch this time of year. Some pop culture references will age quickly but the complex storytelling and endearing main characters hold this film together.

“Knives Out” can currently be streamed on AppleTV. It can be rented or bought on Prime Video and YouTube.

