  Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 29. Based photos from OpenClipart-Vectors, Clker-Free-Vector-Images and freecdr on Pixabay.

    Arts & Entertainment

    31 days of horror: ‘Death’

  • Carson Zarate celebrates his goal in the first half

    Sports

    Men’s soccer keeps playoff hopes alive in close win

  • On Aug. 30 2023, Ricardo Orellana outside of the University Farm office. Orellana was announced as the new farm administrator in April.

    News

    Ricardo Orellana: His journey to Chico State farm director

  • Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 27.

    News

    CFA to announce authorization vote results Monday

  • Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 25.

    News

    CFA authorization voting period continues amidst fact-finding session

31 days of horror: 'Death'

End spooky month with three great death-filled films, happy Halloween
Byline photo of Ariana Powell
Callum Standish and Ariana Powell // October 29, 2023
Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 29. Based photos from OpenClipart-Vectors, Clker-Free-Vector-Images and freecdr on Pixabay.

It’s a dark and stormy night somewhere! In preparation for Halloween, get scared with 31 days of horror. 

This week’s theme: death.

There is nothing more final than death, so there is no theme more fitting for the final days of October. Find costume inspiration or autumn ambiance with these three chilling picks. Enjoy your final days of the month with perfectly seasonal cinema. 

Day 29, Sunday

The Lost Boys,” 1987

“The Lost Boys” is an iconic 1980s vampire movie. Michael played by Jason Patrick and his younger brother Sam played by Corey Haim move with their mom played by Dianne Wiest to the fictional town of Santa Carla, a vampire-infested spoof of Santa Cruz, where the movie was filmed. 

Michael gets pulled into the dark world of the vampires as his little brother tries to save him and the town from the evil plight of monsters. 

For those adverse to vampires, this is a fairly restrained film with a good story and solid visual effects that build into an epic ending battle. The film’s killer fashion and great soundtrack pair with themes of death, vampires and coming of age. 

The lost boys are also just plain cool. They wear leather jackets, have long hair, piercings and ride motorcycles on the beach. What’s more rebellious than feeding off the blood of innocent humans?

For fans of “Stranger Things,” Patrick’s performance was an inspiration for the character Billy in season 3. 

“The Lost Boys” can currently be streamed on Sling, Max and Philo. 

Day 30, Monday

“Trick ‘r Treat,” 2007

There are four simple rules to enjoying and surviving Halloween, aka All Hallows Eve, aka Samhain, according to “Trick ‘r Treat”:

  1. Wear a costume
  2. Hand out treats
  3. Never blow out a Jack o’ Lantern
  4. Always check your candy

This film walks you through five interconnected short stories that take place in Warren Valley, Ohio. 

A small, masked creature, known as Sam, follows and watches those who waltz through each story, punishing them if they violate the rules of Samhain.

He can either be your best friend, or your worst enemy. “Trick ‘r Treat” was also released as a graphic novel miniseries.

“Trick ‘r Treat” can currently be streamed on Max. It can also be rented or bought on Prime Video. 

Day 31, Tuesday

Knives Out,” 2019

Far from a Halloween-themed horror movie, “Knives Out” is a thrilling murder mystery structured through a series of interviews and flashbacks. The audience is given a perspective different from most mysteries. 

The cozy fall atmosphere, sharp plot and titular death make this movie an excellent watch this time of year. Some pop culture references will age quickly but the complex storytelling and endearing main characters hold this film together. 

“Knives Out” can currently be streamed on AppleTV. It can be rented or bought on Prime Video and YouTube.

Callum Standish can be reached at [email protected].

Ariana Powell can also be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].

About the Contributor
Ariana Powell, A&E Editor
Ariana Powell is going into her fourth year at Chico State as a media arts (production) and journalism (news) double-major. Now in her third semester on The Orion she is prepared to continue helping upcoming journalists, and endeavors to continue building her repertoire of multimedia and writing skills. In her free time, she enjoys writing, watching and analyzing films, reading and spending time with her loved ones.

