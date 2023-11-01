Chico State University President addresses instructor’s controversial message

On Monday Chico State University President Steve Perez issued an email to the campus community addressing a Canvas message released by an instructor making accusations against the University and the Chief of the University Police Department, Christopher Nicodemus.

“The University respects faculty free speech rights, and it was not the factual inaccuracies in the message that led to the instructor being removed from teaching,” the email from President Steve Perez read.

This comes in the wake of students receiving emails from professors preparing to go on strike, leaving some students overwhelmed.

After initially agreeing to an interview, the instructor hasn’t followed up with any messages or information.

Public Relations Manager Andrew Staples said “ … it’s just broad allegations without evidence. It’s allegations that have already been investigated and found to be without merit.”

The instructor is still a Chico State employee, but will no longer teach this semester. Alternate instructors will teach his classes for the remainder of the semester.

The Orion is continuing to follow this story and has reached out to administration for interviews. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

