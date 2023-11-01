Navigate Left
Chico State University President addresses instructor’s controversial message

Campus community responds as Chico State instructor makes accusations against University Police Chief
Byline photo of Ellie Marty
Byline photo of Jackson Elrod
Ellie Marty and Jackson Elrod // November 1, 2023
On Monday Chico State University President Steve Perez issued an email to the campus community addressing a Canvas message released by an instructor making accusations against the University and the Chief of the University Police Department, Christopher Nicodemus.

 

“The University respects faculty free speech rights, and it was not the factual inaccuracies in the message that led to the instructor being removed from teaching,” the email from President Steve Perez read.

 

This comes in the wake of students receiving emails from professors preparing to go on strike, leaving some students overwhelmed. 

 

After initially agreeing to an interview, the instructor hasn’t followed up with any messages or information.

 

Public Relations Manager Andrew Staples said “ … it’s just broad allegations without evidence. It’s allegations that have already been investigated and found to be without merit.”

 

The instructor is still a Chico State employee, but will no longer teach this semester. Alternate instructors will teach his classes for the remainder of the semester. 

 

The Orion is continuing to follow this story and has reached out to administration for interviews. More information will be provided as it becomes available. 

 

Jackson Elrod and Ellie Marty can be reached at [email protected]

 
About the Contributors
Ellie Marty, Opinion Editor
Ellie Marty is a third year student majoring in journalism with a minor in women’s studies. She was born and raised in Sacramento, California, where she received a certificate of academic achievement for her work in her high school’s newspaper. Ellie is Opinion Editor at The Orion and has previously worked as Copy Editor. Outside of reporting, Ellie enjoys creating art, reading, spending time outdoors and watching trashy reality TV. This is her second semester writing for The Orion.
Jackson Elrod, Reporter
Jackson Elrod is a journalism major and an English minor starting his third year at Chico State. He looks forward to his first semester on The Orion and to expand his writing skills. When he has no classes Jackson spends time hanging around with friends watching sports, movies or listening to music. After graduation Jackson is hoping to become a sports journalist for websites like The Athletic or ESPN.

