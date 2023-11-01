‘In Solidarity with Palestine’ vigil and protest Friday, Saturday

Friday and Saturday events at the Downtown Chico City Plaza, at 132 West Fourth St, will honor and spread awareness for the lives lost in Gaza.

A candlelight vigil will be held Friday 4:30-7 p.m. and a protest on Saturday at 2 p.m.

There will be food and dessert stalls serving Palestinian delicacies both days. All proceeds will go toward mutual aid organizations in Gaza.

The events are being put on by SWANASA Advocates in Chico, an advocacy group for South Western Asian, North African and South Asian communities. Direct donations can be sent to @swanasaadvocates on Venmo.

“As a Palestinian American, but more importantly, as a human being, I believe it’s morally imperative that we seek an immediate end to the Israeli offensive in Gaza,” Deyaadeen Ammar, community member in the process of founding the Chico Palestinian Advocacy Network, said. “No amount of violence on October 7th can justify the death of nearly 10k Palestinians, many of them children.”

Posts on the Swanasa Instagram account emphasized the importance of discussing misconceptions, raising awareness and empathy. The group aims to honor those who have lost their lives and to educate the public on the crisis in Gaza.

“It’s not a mere clash between Muslims and Jews; that oversimplification of such a false narrative veils a deeply entrenched reality,” Shaheera Abbasi, founder of SWANASA Advocates, said. “Our voices as Muslims aren’t just cries for change; they echo a profound collective plea for recognition of our shared humanity.”

Gallery // 2 Photos Quote from SWANASA Advocacy's Instagram. Photo courtesy SWANASA Advocacy.

A SWANASA Instagram story asked those who plan to attend either of the events to fill out this form to stay connected and receive updates. The organization is also looking for volunteers to help make posters and is inviting people to bring flowers to the Friday vigil.

More information can be found @swanasaadvocactes on Instagram.

Molly Myers can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].