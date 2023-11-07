Navigate Left
  Photos by Trenton Taylor and Floritzel Salvador in 2019 and 2016, respectively. Edited by Ariana Powell on Nov. 7.

    Camp Fire 5th anniversary moment of reflection to take place Wednesday

Camp Fire 5th anniversary moment of reflection to take place Wednesday

Trinity Hall’s chimes will ring from the start to the end of the 85-second period, one second for each Camp Fire victim
Byline photo of Ariana Powell
Ariana Powell, A&E Editor // November 7, 2023
Photos by Trenton Taylor and Floritzel Salvador in 2019 and 2016, respectively. Edited by Ariana Powell on Nov. 7.

Chico State will host an 85-second moment of reflection in honor of the fifth anniversary of the Camp Fire at the rose garden on Wednesday at 11:08 a.m., a time reflecting the date the fire started.

Trinity Hall’s chimes will ring from the start to the end of the 85-second period, one second for each Camp Fire victim.

The community will “hold a moment of silence to remember, reflect, and embrace our community during this time of remembrance,” according to Chico State President Steve Perez.

The moment of remembrance is designed to recall the sorrow of the day and honor the victims, as well as “recognize the dedication, commitment, and strength of our community during those challenging times,” according to Perez.

“For those of you who, like me, are new to our campus, November 8 is a day unlike any other for this community, and it can evoke various emotions,” Perez said. “Please be kind and patient with one another. If you or someone you know needs emotional support, please reach out to our dedicated campus resources.”

For those who need emotional support, staff can reach out to the Employee Assistance Program, and students can get around-the-clock counseling at the WellCat Counseling Center.

The Camp Fire burned 153,336 acres and destroyed around 95% of all structures in Paradise and Concow.

Multiple events honoring the fifth anniversary have taken place in the past week. There will be another 85-second remembrance at the Paradise Community Park at 5582 Black Olive Dr. in Paradise.

Perez will not be at the event but said he will be there in spirit. He will be at the November California State University Board of Trustees meeting.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].
