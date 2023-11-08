Students called to walkout for ceasefire in Gaza

A student-run community activist group will hold a walkout Thursday in support of a ceasefire for the Palestinians affected by the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.

Students are encouraged to walkout of classes and or work at 1-3 p.m. and meet on Kendall Hall lawn. This will be a walkout to show solidarity for the over 10,000 lives lost in this war and call for a ceasefire.

“Together, let’s lay the groundwork for campus mobilization, working towards a future where Palestine is free,” South West Asian, North African and South Asian community activist group founder, Shaheera Abbasi said.

Butte College, Chico State, Chico High School and Pleasant Valley High School students are all invited to take part to show support for Palestinians who have lost their lives.

This walkout comes on the heels of a vigil held last Saturday in Downtown Chico City Plaza. These movements are meant to bring awareness to the ongoing war. Since Oct. 7 many have called for a ceasefire in Gaza and humanitarian aid for many Palestinians that have been and are being affected by the war between Hamas and Israel.

“We’ve pleaded to be heard and seen, and as students, we often find ourselves targeted by Islamophobic rhetoric, underscoring the importance of relying on our peers and community to stand together in unity,” Abbasi said.

For more information, go to the SWANASA Instagram.

Wyatt Alpert can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].