Chico State's independent student newspaper

Students called to walkout for ceasefire in Gaza

Byline photo of Wyatt Alpert
Wyatt Alpert, News Editor // November 8, 2023
Palestinian+lives+matter+sign+being+displayed+Nov+4+at+Downtown+Chico+City+Plaza+during+a+vigil+for+lost+Palestinian+lives.
Milca Elvira Chacon
Palestinian lives matter sign being displayed Nov 4 at Downtown Chico City Plaza during a vigil for lost Palestinian lives.

A student-run community activist group will hold a walkout Thursday in support of a ceasefire for the Palestinians affected by the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel. 

Students are encouraged to walkout of classes and or work at 1-3 p.m. and meet on Kendall Hall lawn. This will be a walkout to show solidarity for the over 10,000 lives lost in this war and call for a ceasefire.

“Together, let’s lay the groundwork for campus mobilization, working towards a future where Palestine is free,” South West Asian, North African and South Asian community activist group founder, Shaheera Abbasi said.

Flyer for the walkout Nov 9, 1-3 p.m. in front of Kendall Hall lawn. (SWANASA)

Butte College, Chico State, Chico High School and Pleasant Valley High School students are all invited to take part to show support for Palestinians who have lost their lives. 

This walkout comes on the heels of a vigil held last Saturday in Downtown Chico City Plaza. These movements are meant to bring awareness to the ongoing war. Since Oct. 7 many have called for a ceasefire in Gaza and humanitarian aid for many Palestinians that have been and are being affected by the war between Hamas and Israel.

“We’ve pleaded to be heard and seen, and as students, we often find ourselves targeted by Islamophobic rhetoric, underscoring the importance of relying on our peers and community to stand together in unity,” Abbasi said.

For more information, go to the SWANASA Instagram.

Wyatt Alpert can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].
About the Contributors
Wyatt Alpert, News Editor
Wyatt Alpert is a fourth-year journalism major from Temecula California. He enjoys studying history and is aiming for his minor in the subject. Wyatt enjoys sports and is an avid Liverpool supporter he dreams one day to attend their matches regularly. He is looking forward to his second semester on The Orion and aims to be a regular contributor.
Milca Elvira Chacon, Reporter
Milca Elvira Chacon is a Journalism major with a minor in Broadcasting. She was a contributor for The Orion last semester, but is now officially working for the student-led newspaper. She hopes to strengthen her writing skills and contribute to stories that will positively impact the community. Outside of journalism, she enjoys hanging out with her friends and working out.

Chico State University
