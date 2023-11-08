Navigate Left
  • Teamsters protest at a past 2023 rally. Courtesy: the Teamsters

    News

    Teamsters to picket on Chico State campus during Nov. 14 strike

  • Blithe Spirit flyer courtesy Chico State Theatre.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Chico State Theatre premieres ‘Blithe Spirit’

  • AS GAC ending their biweekly meeting on Oct. 20

    News

    AS Government Affairs speaks on the Israel-Hamas conflict

  • Child holding sign reading STOP THE GENOCIDE FREE PALESTINE at pro-Palestine protest in Chico. Photo taken Nov. 4 Milca Elvira Chacon.

    News

    Protestors urge for cease-fire in Gaza

  • Chico State Womens Soccer team suffers loss in conference tournament

    Sports

    Chico State Women’s Soccer team suffers loss in conference tournament

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Chico State Theatre premieres ‘Blithe Spirit’

Callum Standish, Reporter // November 8, 2023
Blithe+Spirit+flyer+courtesy+Chico+State+Theatre.+
“Blithe Spirit” flyer courtesy Chico State Theatre.

Join Chico State Theatre for its production of the hauntingly funny 20th-century-themed play “Blithe Spirit.” 

 

Expect an evening of supernatural theatre full of ghosts and séances

 

The play is filled with quick British wit, sardonic ghosts, and just a hint of the tradition of ‘Bunbury’…” director John Crosthwaite said.

 

The play is showing at 7:30 p.m. from Nov. 8-12, with shows at 2 p.m. on Nov. 11-12. Catch the show at the Larry Wismer Theatre in the Performing Arts Center, room 135. 

 

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $8 for youth and Chico State students.

 

Penned in 1941 by playwright Noël Coward, the show has been adapted and cut down for the Chico State stage by Crosthwaite. The play centers around a novelist being haunted by his first and second wives and features sharp British humor. 

 

Tickets can be purchased online in advance at www.chicostatetickets.com, at the University Box Office at West Third and Chestnut Streets, or by phone at 530-898-6333.

 

Callum Standish can be reached at [email protected].

 

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Joana Campos smiles in her catrina makeup.
Chico Cemetery hosts Dia de los Muertos celebration
Photos by Trenton Taylor and Floritzel Salvador in 2019 and 2016, respectively. Edited by Ariana Powell on Nov. 7.
Camp Fire 5th anniversary moment of reflection to take place Wednesday
Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.
Fall into this week’s campus events
Members of Kappa Sigma, Aiden Paul, Van Clow and Ronnie Vicari pose with the Chili Cook Off trophy. Taken by Natalia Cortez-Pagan on Oct. 25.
Kappa Sigma wins annual Chili Cook Off
Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.
Clear your schedule for this week's events!
Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 29. Based photos from OpenClipart-Vectors, Clker-Free-Vector-Images and freecdr on Pixabay.
31 days of horror: 'Death'

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2023 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *