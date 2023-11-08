Chico State Theatre premieres ‘Blithe Spirit’

Join Chico State Theatre for its production of the hauntingly funny 20th-century-themed play “Blithe Spirit.”

Expect an evening of supernatural theatre full of ghosts and séances.

“The play is filled with quick British wit, sardonic ghosts, and just a hint of the tradition of ‘Bunbury’…” director John Crosthwaite said.

The play is showing at 7:30 p.m. from Nov. 8-12, with shows at 2 p.m. on Nov. 11-12. Catch the show at the Larry Wismer Theatre in the Performing Arts Center, room 135.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $8 for youth and Chico State students.

Penned in 1941 by playwright Noël Coward, the show has been adapted and cut down for the Chico State stage by Crosthwaite. The play centers around a novelist being haunted by his first and second wives and features sharp British humor.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance at www.chicostatetickets.com, at the University Box Office at West Third and Chestnut Streets, or by phone at 530-898-6333.

Callum Standish can be reached at [email protected].