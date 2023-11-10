‘Inspired by Barbie’ MONCA art competition Saturday

The Museum of Northern California Art, at 900 Esplanade, will be hosting a Barbie and Ken fashion and environment designing competition on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tickets to attend the “Inspired by Barbie” event are $20 each. Attendees can come as a design team or join one at the event.

“Join in on an evening of fun and let your creative juices flow! Design a look for your Barbie/Ken and create the environment that they live in … and dress the part,” MONCA advertises on an event poster.

Teams will be given two Barbies and access to a variety of art supplies to create their dolls’ fashion style and environment. Artists can also bring their own supplies.

Prizes will be awarded to those who conjure up the best Barbie and Ken fashions and Dreamhouses.

Prizes include a night on the town for the winner and six friends to Rione Italian Restaurant at 1990 Belgium Ave.

Attendees are encouraged to dress-up like Barbie and Ken as well.

There will also be music, a no-host bar and photo and make-up booths.

All proceeds will go to MONCA.

