    Arts & Entertainment

    ‘Inspired by Barbie’ MONCA art competition Saturday

  • Attendees at the city council meeting on Tuesday

    News

    Emotions run high at city council

  • California Faculty Association and Teamsters members rally at the California State University’s November Board of Trustees meeting. Courtesy: the CFA

    News

    4 California State Universities to strike in December if deal is not made

  • Image by Kit Beauchamp

    'The Big Dipper'

    What is The Big Dipper?

  • Teamsters protest at a past 2023 rally. Courtesy: the Teamsters

    News

    Teamsters to picket on Chico State campus during Nov. 14 strike

‘Inspired by Barbie’ MONCA art competition Saturday

Prizes will be awarded to those who conjure up the best Barbie and Ken fashions and Dreamhouses
Ariana Powell, A&E Editor // November 10, 2023
Photo by Tara Winstead: https://www.pexels.com/photo/wood-fashion-man-love-6479544/

The Museum of Northern California Art, at 900 Esplanade, will be hosting a Barbie and Ken fashion and environment designing competition on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tickets to attend the “Inspired by Barbie” event are $20 each. Attendees can come as a design team or join one at the event.

“Join in on an evening of fun and let your creative juices flow! Design a look for your Barbie/Ken and create the environment that they live in … and dress the part,” MONCA advertises on an event poster.

Teams will be given two Barbies and access to a variety of art supplies to create their dolls’ fashion style and environment. Artists can also bring their own supplies.

Prizes will be awarded to those who conjure up the best Barbie and Ken fashions and Dreamhouses.

Prizes include a night on the town for the winner and six friends to Rione Italian Restaurant at 1990 Belgium Ave.

Attendees are encouraged to dress-up like Barbie and Ken as well.

There will also be music, a no-host bar and photo and make-up booths.

All proceeds will go to MONCA.

The Orion will release an article on this Saturday event. 

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].
