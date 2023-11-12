Wildcats ought to check out these autumn events

Monday, Nov. 13
- Stock up on groceries at the Pop-up Pantry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center in Meriam Library 172
- Join the Wildcat Scholarship Application Workshop online from noon to 1 p.m.
- Play some table tennis and eat some snacks at “Transfers @ The WREC” from noon to 2 p.m. in the WREC
- Check-in at the CCLC for a Movie Monday showing of “Edge of America” in honor of Native American Heritage Month, from 12:15 to 2 p.m. in MLIB 172
- Dish about relationships at The Well in the Bell Memorial Union during the Spill the Tea event. Enjoy iced tea and learn to build healthy relationships from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
- Get strength and peace to the core with Core O’Clock – Yoga Abs with Molly in The Well from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.
- Invest in yourself by checking out the Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization from 5 to 6 p.m. in Glenn Hall 125
- Catch the Cultural Fashion Show from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center room 134
- Practice your Spanish in Arts and Humanities room 227B from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. during Spanish Conversation Hour
- Head out to the University Farm for a night of beginner-friendly swing dancing from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 14
- Meet with employers in your field at the College of Agriculture Career and Internship Fair at the University Farm Pavillion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Connect with clubs and programs at the Think Globally, Act Locally event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Trinity Lawn
- Learn about business ethics in Vietnam at Vietnam: Policy, Lychee, & Lotus Blossoms in Glenn Hall 212 from noon to 1 p.m.
- Take a deep breath at The Well and get a free chair massage from noon to 2 p.m.
- Join the Chico State Restorative Justice Initiative and Implementation Team for a session of Title IX Restorative Circles in the BMU from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Get help applying for Medi-Cal from Chico State’s Basic Needs Center in the Student Services Center room 190 from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Watch a presentation and participate in a panel discussion about imposter syndrome and self-esteem in the Student Transition And Retention Center in MLIB 161 from 2 to 4 p.m.
- Join the Wildcat Scholarship Application Workshop online from 5 to 6 p.m.
- Hop online for Get Psyched!, an event with speaker Dr. Gustavo Carlo about positive social development from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- Check out a discussion with a registered dietitian in Holt Hall 175 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- The University Film Series is screening “The River/Le Fleuve” from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Rowland Taylor Recital Hall in PAC 134
Wednesday, Nov. 15
- Enjoy a mocktail and get a manicure from a Butte College cosmetology student in The Well from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Artivism: The Intersections of Art, Activism, and Community Engagement is a workshop hosted by poet and activist Cory Himp Hunt. Join in the BMU 203 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Enjoy tea and enlightening conversation during Philosophy Tea Hour in the ARTS second-floor collaborative learning space from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Head to ARTS 227B from 4 to 5 p.m. for German Conversation Hour
- Join the Global Student Society for Global Connections and Networking in Colusa Hall room 100A from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Enjoy karaoke, Arabic and Indian cuisine and connect with peers.
- Catch the 40th Annual Multicultural Showcase from 6 to 8 p.m. in the BMU Auditorium
- Step up to the University Farm Pavillion and check out the Line Dancing Club’s weekly meeting, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 16
- Develop your Photoshop skills with an Adobe Photoshop Workshop MLIB 045 from 11 a.m. to noon
- Hang with some hound dogs in The Well from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
- Tune into the Chico State Women’s Philanthropy Council webinar on financial security online from 2 to 3 p.m.
- Join the Healing with Nature and Forest Therapy Webinar to learn about the healing powers of nature online from 2 to 3 p.m.
- Check out the next installment of the Well-Being at The Well Workshop Series. This week’s session is an “ask me anything” about LGBTQ+ experiences and culture from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in The Well
- Chat with graduate students on Zoom from 3 to 4 p.m.
- Peep this week’s anthropology forum, “You Have Two Choices Luck or Death,” in Holt Hall 170 or on Zoom from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Join Japanese Conversation Hour in ARTS 227 from 5 to 6 p.m.
- Observe the new exhibit in the Janet Turner Print Museum during the curator talk and opening reception in PAC room 134 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 17
- Start your morning at Selvester’s Cafe to chat with graduate students from 8 to 10 a.m.
- Check out the Government Affairs Committee meeting in BMU 205 from 3 to 4 p.m.
- Join Mary Wallmark in celebrating her retirement in BMU 203 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
- Head down to the South Chico Community Assistance Center to help plant garden boxes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
