Wildcats ought to check out these autumn events

Monday, Nov. 13

Stock up on groceries at the Pop-up Pantry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center in Meriam Library 172

Join the Wildcat Scholarship Application Workshop online from noon to 1 p.m.

Play some table tennis and eat some snacks at “ Transfers @ The WREC ” from noon to 2 p.m. in the WREC

Check-in at the CCLC for a Movie Monday showing of “ Edge of America ” in honor of Native American Heritage Month , from 12:15 to 2 p.m. in MLIB 172

Dish about relationships at The Well in the Bell Memorial Union during the Spill the Tea event. Enjoy iced tea and learn to build healthy relationships from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Get strength and peace to the core with Core O’Clock – Yoga Abs with Molly in The Well from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

Invest in yourself by checking out the Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization from 5 to 6 p.m. in Glenn Hall 125

Catch the Cultural Fashion Show from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center room 134

Practice your Spanish in Arts and Humanities room 227B from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. during Spanish Conversation Hour