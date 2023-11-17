Navigate Left
  • A SWAT team arrives on the property with the suspect inside the house.

    News

    Chico Police Department and SWAT team respond to a burglary on Eighth St.

  • Surviving the holidays with disordered eating

    Opinion

    Surviving the holidays with disordered eating

  • Butte College student, Augustus Chamberlain, holds up a sign during Wednesday’s student protest. Taken by Ariana Powell on Nov. 15.

    News

    Students speak out during tuition increase protest

  • “Inspired by Barbie” event attendee, Kesha Haynie, takes the first steps in creating her unique Barbie fashion. Taken by Ariana Powell on Oct. 11.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Everyone’s a winner at MONCA’s ‘Inspired by Barbie’ art competition

  • Trysta Seale hosts a booth to inform passersby about Wednesdays protest. Courtesy: Trysta Seale

    News

    Tuition raise protest to take place Wednesday

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Chico Police Department and SWAT team respond to a burglary on Eighth St.

Byline photo of Grace Stark
Byline photo of C. Nicholas Kepler
Grace Stark and C. Nicholas Kepler // November 17, 2023
A+SWAT+team+arrives+on+the+property+with+the+suspect+inside+the+house.+
C. Nicholas Kepler
A SWAT team arrives on the property with the suspect inside the house.

Police surrounded a house on Eighth St. occupied by four burglar suspects earlier today. One suspect barricaded the door with three other suspects inside. Police closed down Eighth St. and are attempting to negotiate with and remove the remaining suspect.

Police Lt. Terry Tupper said they received a call from the homeowner’s neighbors about the suspects. The neighbors notified the homeowner that there were people in their house, and the owner confirmed that there should be no one home. 

“We have made verbal contact with one in there who is disruptive and uncooperative and unwilling to comply to come out,” Tupper said.

Tupper was unsure if the other suspects were voluntarily or involuntarily occupying the house. 

They were later arrested after a SWAT team arrived around 2:15 p.m., leaving the last suspect barricaded in the house. Police surround the area in attempt to negotiate with him or remove him from the premise.

Chico Police Department Communications Specialist Kelly DeLeon said that the Butte County Inter-Agency Bomb Squad came to the scene with drones and a robot as well as volunteers helping to unblock traffic.

“We’re erring on the side of caution and our goal is for him to come out on his own peacefully.” DeLeon said.

The final suspect has yet to cooperate with police who are attempting to make contact with him.

 

Grace Stark and C. Nicholas Kepler can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Butte College student, Augustus Chamberlain, holds up a sign during Wednesday’s student protest. Taken by Ariana Powell on Nov. 15.
Students speak out during tuition increase protest
Trysta Seale hosts a booth to inform passersby about Wednesdays protest. Courtesy: Trysta Seale
Tuition raise protest to take place Wednesday
Attendees at the city council meeting on Tuesday
Emotions run high at city council
California Faculty Association and Teamsters members rally at the California State University’s November Board of Trustees meeting. Courtesy: the CFA
4 California State Universities to strike in December if deal is not made
Teamsters protest at a past 2023 rally. Courtesy: the Teamsters
Teamsters to picket on Chico State campus during Nov. 14 strike
AS GAC ending their biweekly meeting on Oct. 20
AS Government Affairs speaks on the Israel-Hamas conflict
About the Contributors
Grace Stark
Grace Stark is a second-year majoring in journalism news. She is from Loomis, CA, a small town outside of Sacramento. This is her first semester on the Orion and she is excited to pursue her interests in writing and reporting. Outside of school, Grace enjoys thrifting, reading, drawing and spending time with friends. She also has a small business online called Rings by Grace where she sells handmade spoon rings.
C. Nicholas Kepler, Reporter

C. Nicholas Kepler works as a Solar Broker, raising his beloved 3-year-old son, as a full-time student in the College of Psychology at California State University, Chico. Kepler is an owner and founder of Late Bloomr Vintage Boutique located at 363 E 6th Street, in downtown Chico and holds degrees in Behavioral Health and Psychology.   At a young age, he fell in love with the idea of being a reporter.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2023 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *