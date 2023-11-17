Chico Police Department and SWAT team respond to a burglary on Eighth St.

Police surrounded a house on Eighth St. occupied by four burglar suspects earlier today. One suspect barricaded the door with three other suspects inside. Police closed down Eighth St. and are attempting to negotiate with and remove the remaining suspect.

Police Lt. Terry Tupper said they received a call from the homeowner’s neighbors about the suspects. The neighbors notified the homeowner that there were people in their house, and the owner confirmed that there should be no one home.

“We have made verbal contact with one in there who is disruptive and uncooperative and unwilling to comply to come out,” Tupper said.

Tupper was unsure if the other suspects were voluntarily or involuntarily occupying the house.

They were later arrested after a SWAT team arrived around 2:15 p.m., leaving the last suspect barricaded in the house. Police surround the area in attempt to negotiate with him or remove him from the premise.

Chico Police Department Communications Specialist Kelly DeLeon said that the Butte County Inter-Agency Bomb Squad came to the scene with drones and a robot as well as volunteers helping to unblock traffic.

“We’re erring on the side of caution and our goal is for him to come out on his own peacefully.” DeLeon said.

The final suspect has yet to cooperate with police who are attempting to make contact with him.

