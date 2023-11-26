Muslim students face harassment at Chico High: Walkout for cease-fire

Muslim Chico High school students were subject to bullying and harassment before the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7. Now, they fear it will be worse.

On Nov. 9, students from Chico high schools, Butte College and Chico State walked out of class to meet in front of Kendall Hall to show support for Palestine and demand a cease-fire in Gaza.

Two weeks after the walkout, Israel and Hamas have temporarily agreed to a four day cease-fire.

At the walkout, Muslim high school students expressed frustrations and concerns with how the school and fellow students were treating them.

Palestinian-American high school student Mohammad Saeidah said the principal of Chico High School told all teachers to mark students absent if they participated in the walkout.

Saeidah said he felt “alone,” without the support of the school.

Saeidah said he came to the walkout to “educate” people. He said that teachers questioned him when he wore the Palestinian flag to school.

“They assumed that I was wearing it for Hamas,” Saeidah said. “I was like ‘No, that’s for my country, I’m from there.’”

Gallery // 3 Photos Grace Stark Jack Abdulaziz at the SWANASA Advocates table sharing resources about what is happening in Palestine. Opposite him Chico High School student Shandana.

Muslim Chico High School students Shandana and Ramzia, who requested The Orion only use their first names, shared they had been called “bombers,” by other students at school. Shandana relayed the experience saying, “It was humiliating.”

Associated Students President Autumn Alaniz-Wiggins said it is important for student leaders to show up to events like this, but it is also something she personally cares about.

Alaniz-Wiggins recently reverted to Islam and spent this past Ramadan with a Palestinian family.

“They opened their arms to me, they fed me and they have taught me so much about love and compassion,” Alaniz-Wiggins said.

Alaniz-Wiggins said she missed her global issues class to attend the walkout. Due to the global issue surrounding the walkout, she said she is “totally confident” her professor would understand.

Gallery // 4 Photos Grace Stark A student attending the walkout holds a sign that reads "Stop genocide, free! Palestine."

Butte College student, Jack Abdulaziz, shared a story about how his family had to evacuate their home in Syria due to Israeli missiles.

“But it’s nothing compared to what every Palestinian has had to face in the last 75 years,” Abdulaziz said.

The event was put on by SWANASA Advocates. The flyer for the event described the purpose of the event: “Demand a ceasefire and show solidarity for the 10,000 lives lost.”

The current cease-fire will last for four days. Part of the deal involves Israel releasing 150 Palestinian prisoners for 50 Israeli hostages. Israel plans to resume fighting once the four days are over.

Molly Myers and Grace Stark can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]