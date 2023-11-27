What’s new at Chico State

Monday, Nov. 27
- Need help planning your classes for next semester? Stop by the Humanities and Fine Arts Success Studio from noon to 2 p.m. for drop-in advising
- Check-in at the Cross Cultural Learning Center for a Movie Monday showing of “Windtalkers” in honor of Native American Heritage Month, from 12:15 to 2 p.m. in Meriam Library 172
- Take a break from your busy day and hit The Well for Core O’Clock with Molly. Sculpt your abs with this 30-minute class from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
- Register for music tutoring: one-on-one from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
- Stop by Arts and Humanities 227B from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m every Monday for Spanish Conversation Hour. Speakers of all levels are welcome to practice their Spanish with interactive conversations and learning opportunities
- Get in the holiday spirit with Hot Cocoa with the Resident Hall Association at North Campus! Join The Hub from 7 to 9 p.m.
- Grab your boots and get ready for Swing Dancing Nights. Stop by the Chico State Farm from 7:30 to 9 p.m. for beginner-friendly moves
Tuesday, Nov. 28
- Come explore your leadership skills and strengths with Kaylee McAllister-Knutson. Stop by the Bell Memorial Union 203 for a session on Being a Passionate Leader in Your Community from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Fight the flu by getting a free flu shot! Head to The Well from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get your flu vaccine
- Speak your safety concerns at the safety forum. Free food and Yerbas will be provided from noon to 1 p.m. in the BMU 210
- Register for music tutoring: one-on-one from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
- Thinking about traveling the world and attending school? Check out the study abroad and exchange info session in Student Services Center 122 from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Learn how to be better with money with the Making Money Moves Workshop. Stop by Colusa 100 from 5 to 6 p.m. to learn how to better budget or start a side hustle
- Come together with other students studying music theory for music tutoring: homework and study group from 5 to 7 p.m. in the HFA Success Studio
- Take a load off and hit the De-Stress Fest hosted by the College of Humanities and Fine Arts. There will be stations in three classrooms in ARTS 105, 107 and111 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
- Reconnect and disconnect with Healing Vibrations, a 15-minute, mind-body meditation at The Well from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m.
- Register for music tutoring: one-on-one from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
- Need some puppy cuddles? Stop by Take a Paws from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. at The Well to destress and play with cute dogs
- Need to practice some German? Stop by Stammtisch, or German conversation hour, to play games, meet friends and practice your German at ARTS 227B from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Join some critical thinkers at the Philosophy Tea hour from 4 to 5 p.m. Hot beverages and snacks will be provided at the second floor collaborative space in the Arts and Humanities building
- Want to learn more about the grad school application process? Join Micah Lehner for a Grad Application Workshop from 5 to 6 p.m. on Zoom
- Calling all Crafty Cats! Stop by The Hub to make your own Snow person from 7 to 9 pm.
- Grab your dancing boots and get ready to listen to country music with Line Dancing Night at the Farm Pavillion. Dancers of all experience are welcome from 7:30 to 9 p.m. come on down for some fun
Thursday, Nov. 29
- Need help planning your classes for next semester? Stop by the HFA Success Studio from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for drop-in advising
- Thinking about traveling the world and attending school? Check out the Study Abroad and Exchange Info session in SSC 206 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
- Register for music tutoring: one-on-one from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
- Come practice your Japanese at Japanese Conversation Hour. Speakers of all experience levels are welcome to join from 5 to 6 p.m. in ARTS 227
- Come together with other students studying music theory for music tutoring: homework and study group from 5 to 7 p.m. in HFA Success Studio
Friday, Dec. 1
- Coffee lovers and grad students come join Grad Café at Selvester’s Cafe to brew ideas with fellow students from 8 to 9 a.m.
- Hop on Zoom to learn more about traveling for school! From 11 a.m. to noon stop by the study abroad and away info session
- Register for music tutoring: one-on-one from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
- Are you affiliated with a Greek-lettered organization? Come join the Unity Mixer to meet faculty, staff and students that are also affiliated from 4 to 5:30 p.m at Sylvesters 100
Saturday, Dec. 2
- Do you love to volunteer? Stop by the South Chico Community Assistance Center to help prepare for garden boxes from 10 a.m. to noon
- Stop by the BMU Auditorium for Momentum’s Dance Showcase from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. for an entertaining show of dancers of all levels. Tickets are $5 presale and $7 at the door
