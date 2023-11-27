Navigate Left
What’s new at Chico State

Hope everyone had a great fall break! There is an event for everyone so be sure to hit one this week!
Natalia Cortez-Pagan, Reporter // November 27, 2023
Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.

Monday, Nov. 27

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Wednesday, Nov. 28

  • Reconnect and disconnect with Healing Vibrations, a 15-minute, mind-body meditation at The Well from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. 
  • Register for music tutoring: one-on-one from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
  • Need some puppy cuddles? Stop by Take a Paws from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. at The Well to destress and play with cute dogs
  • Need to practice some German? Stop by Stammtisch, or German conversation hour, to play games, meet friends and practice your German at ARTS 227B from 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Join some critical thinkers at the Philosophy Tea hour from 4 to 5 p.m. Hot beverages and snacks will be provided at the second floor collaborative space in the Arts and Humanities building
  • Want to learn more about the grad school application process? Join Micah Lehner for a Grad Application Workshop from 5 to 6 p.m. on Zoom
  • Calling all Crafty Cats! Stop by The Hub to make your own Snow person from 7 to 9 pm.
  • Grab your dancing boots and get ready to listen to country music with Line Dancing Night at the Farm Pavillion. Dancers of all experience are welcome from 7:30 to 9 p.m. come on down for some fun

Thursday, Nov. 29

Friday, Dec. 1

  • Coffee lovers and grad students come join Grad Café at Selvester’s Cafe to brew ideas with fellow students from 8 to 9 a.m.
  • Hop on Zoom to learn more about traveling for school! From 11 a.m. to noon stop by the study abroad and away info session
  • Register for music tutoring: one-on-one from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
  • Are you affiliated with a Greek-lettered organization? Come join the Unity Mixer to meet faculty, staff and students that are also affiliated from 4 to 5:30 p.m at Sylvesters 100

Saturday, Dec. 2

Natalia Cortez-Pagan can be reached at [email protected]. 
About the Contributor
Natalia Cortez-Pagan, Reporter
Natalia Cortez-Pagan is a third-year student from Salinas, CA majoring in journalism news and minoring in social media production and analysis. This is her first semester on the Orion and she is excited to cover local news and gain experience in the newsroom. Outside of school she enjoys spending time with friends and traveling.

