10 non-Christmas songs to get you in the holiday spirit

It’s that time again: the holidays. Christmas songs are playing in every store, and if “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey comes on one more time, Santa will have to make one more lump of coal to put under the tree.

Luckily, there are plenty of unique songs that can bring the joy of the season — without being repetitive. From oldies to new-age indie, here are some songs you can incorporate into your winter playlist:

“Come Out and Play” by Billie Eilish is a nostalgic, slow melody that will send you back to your days of holiday-time childhood wonder.

“Pennies From Heaven” by Louis Prima, a song featured in the cult-classic Christmas movie, “Elf”, is an upbeat tune that will brighten your spirits.

“Love to Keep Me Warm” by Laufey and Dodie is a jazzy melody that brings warmth in the winter season.

“White Winter Hymnal” by Fleet Foxes is a folk-indie winter classic, and its cozy melody pairs well with traveling to see loved ones for the holidays, no matter where you venture.

While “Holiday” by Vampire Weekend may have become the Christmas commercial anthem, it never fails to provide a holly-jolly mood and serves as a reminder to take some time away from everyday worries to enjoy yourself.

Going home for the holidays means you might encounter a past lover. “Tis’ the Damn Season” by Taylor Swift encapsulates the feeling of reconnecting with a former partner from your hometown, knowing the rekindling will be short-lived.

“Beach Baby” by Bon Iver is a sleepy acoustic song that will make you want to enjoy some hot chocolate and snuggle up with a blanket and a book.

While Frank Sinatra has plenty of Christmas songs up his sleeve, “Fly Me To The Moon” carries the same buttery smoothness of his style without mentioning Christmas.

“God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys which is featured in another Christmas classic, “Love Actually,” is a heart-warming song, and truly emphasizes the whole theme of the movie: “that love actually, is all around.”

“Be My Baby” by The Ronettes is an upbeat song from the 60’s that will make any time of the day feel like an introduction scene to a Christmas film.

Whether you need a detox from the Christmas jingles or you’re looking for some new winter-esque tunes, these songs are sure to bring warmth in the cold weather.

