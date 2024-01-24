Navigate Left
  • I’ll always think of my third grade teacher and the magic of writing when I have an apple. Photo by Pixabay from Pexels.

    Opinion

    Teaching magic: What our teachers pass on to us

  • A group of frat men holding a protest sign

    'The Big Dipper'

    For our right to party

  • Cloudy with a demand for equitable compensation

    News

    Cloudy with a demand for equitable compensation

  • Students tabling at the gauntlet. Photo by Molly Myers on Sept. 13.

    News

    Chico State clubs challenged by CFA strike

  • Chico State faculty members gather at the picket lines during Monday’s strike. Taken by Shane Aweeka on Jan. 22.

    News

    CFA strike canceled, tentative agreement reached with CSU

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Chico State clubs challenged by CFA strike

Despite the strike, the majority of on-campus events are scheduled to take place as planned
Byline photo of Amy Blair
Amy Blair, Reporter // January 24, 2024 // 78 Views
Students+tabling+at+the+gauntlet.+Photo+by+Molly+Myers+on+Sept.+13.+
Students tabling at the gauntlet. Photo by Molly Myers on Sept. 13.

The California Faculty Association strike is over, but clubs are debating if the strike has made student outreach difficult this semester. 

Many clubs rely on a tabling push during the first week of the semester for their group to reach new members.

Angela Ostarello has been a member of Let’s K-Pop for four semesters. She said her group relies on tabling opportunities and social media to reach students. 

Before the semester started, Ostarello was concerned the strike would negatively impact Let’s K-Pop. She worried that uncertainty surrounding the strike would discourage students from being on campus during the first week of school.

 “I don’t think that we will reach the same number of people that we had in previous semesters,” Ostarello said. 

Since the strike ended, Ostarello is more optimistic about outreach this spring.

Ostarello said that Let’s K-Pop plans to table and hold events as it has in previous semesters. 

Ryan Gomez from the Alternative Energy Club says that the strike has not affected the group. 

Gomez said most new students join Alternative Energy in the fall when projects first begin. The club sees fewer students join in the spring semester as a result. 

The Alternative Energy Club typically tables during events like Clubtacular to reach new students and plans on tabling at this semester’s Clubtacular as well. 

The majority of on-campus events are scheduled to take place as planned. 

Clubtacular is still slated for Jan. 31, during the second week of school. Student Organizations and Leadership Education said clubs can reserve tabling equipment and lawn spaces as of Monday. 

SOLE is expecting the same amount of groups to table during the first week of school that normally do each semester. 

It also said wet weather might cause fewer groups to table during the spring semester. 

The organization is open and available to support recognized student organizations at Chico State.

 Amy Blair can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Cloudy with a demand for equitable compensation
Cloudy with a demand for equitable compensation
Chico State faculty members gather at the picket lines during Monday’s strike. Taken by Shane Aweeka on Jan. 22.
CFA strike canceled, tentative agreement reached with CSU
The California Faculty Association protest in December at California State University Los Angeles. Courtesy: CFA
CFA strike: Student academic and financial impacts
California Faculty Association members gather during the one-day strikes at participating universities. Courtesy: CFA
From proposals to picket lines: faculty prepare for week-long strike
Faculty members strike in December. Courtesy: the California Faculty Association
CFA, Teamsters to strike first week of spring semester
Student Yarin Dan (left) and student Edan Asseraf (right) on Chico States campus. Photo taken Dec. 1 by Milca Elvira Chacon.
Israeli students share their perspective on the Israel-Hamas war
About the Contributor
Amy Blair, Reporter
Amy Blair is in her third year and is studying journalism, news, as well as criminal justice. This is her first semester working at The Orion. In her free time she enjoys reading, playing music, painting and spending time at coffee shops around town.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *