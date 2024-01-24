Chico State clubs challenged by CFA strike

The California Faculty Association strike is over, but clubs are debating if the strike has made student outreach difficult this semester.

Many clubs rely on a tabling push during the first week of the semester for their group to reach new members.

Angela Ostarello has been a member of Let’s K-Pop for four semesters. She said her group relies on tabling opportunities and social media to reach students.

Before the semester started, Ostarello was concerned the strike would negatively impact Let’s K-Pop. She worried that uncertainty surrounding the strike would discourage students from being on campus during the first week of school.

“I don’t think that we will reach the same number of people that we had in previous semesters,” Ostarello said.

Since the strike ended, Ostarello is more optimistic about outreach this spring.

Ostarello said that Let’s K-Pop plans to table and hold events as it has in previous semesters.

Ryan Gomez from the Alternative Energy Club says that the strike has not affected the group.

Gomez said most new students join Alternative Energy in the fall when projects first begin. The club sees fewer students join in the spring semester as a result.

The Alternative Energy Club typically tables during events like Clubtacular to reach new students and plans on tabling at this semester’s Clubtacular as well.

The majority of on-campus events are scheduled to take place as planned.

Clubtacular is still slated for Jan. 31, during the second week of school. Student Organizations and Leadership Education said clubs can reserve tabling equipment and lawn spaces as of Monday.

SOLE is expecting the same amount of groups to table during the first week of school that normally do each semester.

It also said wet weather might cause fewer groups to table during the spring semester.

The organization is open and available to support recognized student organizations at Chico State.

