Hot clubs at the Spring 2024 Clubtacular

Coming up Wednesday, is this semester’s Clubtacular. This event will take place on Glenn and Trinity lawns from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 100+ clubs will show up and there will be free food and swag.

Here are some hot clubs to keep an eye out for:

Bollywood Dance Club

Founded by Aishwarya Gowda, BDC provides a welcoming and accessible space for everyone interested in Bollywood dancing and learning more about India’s rich and beautiful culture.

Chico State Rowing Club

This club is known for its competitive nature, taking part in regattas and traveling to diverse destinations to showcase their skills. Outdoorsy individuals should consider checking this club out. They even sent one women’s rowing team to nationals last spring, placing eighth in the entire nation.

Wildcat Gaming

Wildcat Gaming is the go-to place on campus for all gaming enthusiasts. Whether you like desktop, console or tabletop gaming, they provide a welcoming environment for all gamers, from casual players to those aspiring to go pro.

Society of Automotive Engineers Baja Club

SAE Baja Club is a team full of students interested in designing, building and racing off-road vehicles. The team provides hands-on engineering experience from the developmental stages to the fully completed product.

Black Student Union

This is a student union run by and for African American students at Chico State.It provides a space where African American individuals can feel welcomed and feel a sense of cultural awareness and unity. You can think of this club as your home away from home. Finding a community where you feel like you belong is really important.

Various sororities and fraternities will also be present at this semester’s Clubtacular, such as:

Alpha Delta Pi

Established in 1990 in Chico, Alpha Delta Pi stands out for its commitment to scholarship, sisterhood and leadership. If you are considering rushing, this is a sorority worth checking out.

Being a part of Greek life offers a strong sense of community, support and a family-like setting. They also acquired their house only four years after founding.

Gamma Zeta Alpha

Gamma Zeta Alpha is the first Latino Interest fraternity on the West Coast, and for two decades they have been setting up young Latino gentlemen for success. They pride themselves on promoting the development of Latino males in higher education.

