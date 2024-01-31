Navigate Left
Suspect arrested following stabbing in Downtown Chico

The stabbing occurred in the area of West First and Main Streets at around noon on Wednesday
Byline photo of Ariana Powell
Byline photo of Grace Stark
Ariana Powell and Grace Stark // January 31, 2024
A+stabbing+occurred+in+Downtown+Chico+in+the+above+shown+area.+Taken+by+Nathan+Chiochios+on+Jan.+31.
A stabbing occurred in Downtown Chico in the above shown area. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on Jan. 31.

A suspect, under the age 18, has been arrested following a stabbing in Downtown Chico on Wednesday, the Chico and University Police Departments said.

The stabbing occurred in the area of West First and Main Streets at around noon.

In an email sent to the campus community, UPD stated there is not a threat to Chico State. However, everyone is advised to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

An ambulance responded to the scene and two victims, both under 18 years of age, were treated for possible injuries, UPD said.

If anyone witnessed the incident, UPD recommends they contact CPD at 530-897-4900.

No other information is available at this time. The Orion will release updates as they come in.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].
