Suspect arrested following stabbing in Downtown Chico

A suspect, under the age 18, has been arrested following a stabbing in Downtown Chico on Wednesday, the Chico and University Police Departments said.

The stabbing occurred in the area of West First and Main Streets at around noon.

In an email sent to the campus community, UPD stated there is not a threat to Chico State. However, everyone is advised to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

An ambulance responded to the scene and two victims, both under 18 years of age, were treated for possible injuries, UPD said.

If anyone witnessed the incident, UPD recommends they contact CPD at 530-897-4900.

No other information is available at this time. The Orion will release updates as they come in.

