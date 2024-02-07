Navigate Left
  • Students and faculty passing along campus. Taken by Jolie Asuncion Mar. 2022

    Food

    Hurry! Where to eat if you only have 15 minutes

  • Celebrating Black History Month together. Image created by Adobe Firefly generative AI.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Events happening during Black History Month

  • Ethan Lay on the mound facing the Montana State Billings. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 8.

    Sports

    Wildcats men’s baseball take both games in season opening doubleheader

  • Take a less-traveled path this spring. Photo by Heather Taylor on May 30, 2022.

    Features

    New trails of thought: How to hike in a mindful manner

  • A fallen tree damaged a house by the corner of Fourth and Ivy Streets on Feb 5th.

    News

    Storm leaves thousands without power, damages homes

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Storm leaves thousands without power, damages homes

The worst of the storm hit the city between 6 and 10 p.m.
Steven Amador, Reporter // February 7, 2024
A+fallen+tree+damaged+a+house+by+the+corner+of+Fourth+and+Ivy+Streets+on+Feb+5th.
Carter Whatley
A fallen tree damaged a house by the corner of Fourth and Ivy Streets on Feb 5th.

Chico residents saw power outages, fallen trees and road closures as a powerful storm slammed the city Sunday night.

The storm was part of the larger atmospheric river affecting most of California over the past couple of days according to the Associated Press.

Throughout most of Sunday, the city saw light to moderate rain and wind speeds that fluctuated between 3 and 12 mph.

Winds picked up after sunset, averaging in the high 20s and low 30s with gusts up to 44 mph.

The Chico Municipal Airport, which records weather conditions for the city, did not have data on the rainfall total for the city on Sunday. However, the nearby city of Oroville recorded 1.36 inches of rain.

The worst of the storm hit the city between 6 and 10 p.m. The Chico Fire Department responded to numerous calls involving fallen trees and power lines.

At the Wildcat Crossing apartments, Ian Peterson says he “encountered lots of fallen branches” when driving over to a friend’s house.

The fallen trees littered the city, resulting in multiple road closures and damaging several homes.

“There was a car accident outside the apartment complex … lots of police and firefighters driving around responding to calls,” Peterson said.

Thousands of residents also lost power, with over 11,000 PG&E customers experiencing outages.

Map of outages in Chico on Feb 4th. Photo Courtesy: PG&E Outage Map

Most of the residents experiencing power outages lived in west Chico. Students living on Nord Avenue reported being without electricity throughout most of the night.

“It was crazy, the power was out for over six hours,” freshman Bryce Kathan said.“The entire area surrounding UV [University Village] was also out of power and it was kind of eerie seeing such a large part of town out of power.”

As of 10:57 p.m. on Monday, around 1,000 customers in Chico were still without power.

The storm resulted in numerous road closures and collisions. The Orion has reached out to the Chico California Highway Patrol for information on weather-related crashes and is waiting for a response.

Steven Amador can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Speed-less California
Speed-less California
Section cards mark shelves in Chico State’s Meriam Library. Taken by George Johnston in Feb. 2015.
Meriam Library renovations extended
Trained floor evacuation coordinators from the Meriam Library evacuate the building as the fire alarm goes off. Taken by Jessica Miller on Jan. 30, 2024.
Vaping sets off fire alarm in Meriam Library
A stabbing occurred in Downtown Chico in the above shown area. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on Jan. 31.
Suspect arrested following stabbing in Downtown Chico
Cloudy with a demand for equitable compensation
Cloudy with a demand for equitable compensation
Students tabling at the gauntlet. Photo by Molly Myers on Sept. 13.
Chico State clubs challenged by CFA strike
About the Contributor
Steven Amador, Reporter

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *