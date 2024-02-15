Former biology professor no longer employed at Chico State

Chico State biology professor David Stachura as of Wednesday is no longer an employee at the university, public relations manager, Andrew Staples, said. However, it is unclear whether he was fired or resigned.

Stachura is still under a restraining order to stay at least 300 yards away from the Chico State campus for another three years after the delivery of the order in October 2023.

Stachura was placed on paid leave in December 2022. This came after an EdSource article revealed that he made threats to faculty members who reported a relationship he had with a student.

The initial 2020 investigation revealed that Stachura violated a Title IX executive order by engaging in a consensual relationship with a student.

A final report released by the university in November 2023 stated that Stachura denied the affair, and an investigation of the threats found he was not dangerous.

The university police chief, Christopher Nicodemus, later testified in disagreement with these findings, saying that it might be better to be cautious when making a threat assessment.

The university will not be further discussing the specifics of this case, Staples stated in an email.

The Orion has reached out to former Chico State president Gayle Hutchinson and Stachura’s lawyer, Kasra Ali Parsad, and is awaiting response.

Maki Chapman, Jenna McMahon and Grace Stark can be reached at [email protected].