Navigate Left
  • The flagpole at Chico State in front of Kendall Hall

    News

    Chico State addresses FAFSA and CADAA delays

  • Chico state biology professor David Stachura. Courtesy: Chico State

    News

    Former biology professor no longer employed at Chico State

  • Picketers march at San Francisco State. Courtesy: California Faculty Association

    News

    Chico State faculty members unsure about CFA tentative agreement

  • The Bell Memorial Union on Chico State campus. Taken on July 25, 2018 by Jason Halley/University Photographer/CSU Chico

    News

    Student assistants vote on unionizing with CSUEU

  • Rawbar outdoor patio and seating amidst construction. Taken by Jessica Miller Jan. 26

    Food

    The Rawbar renovations: See you there in March!

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Former biology professor no longer employed at Chico State

Chico State will not be further discussing the specifics of this case, public relations manager, Andrew Staples, said
Byline photo of Maki Chapman
Byline photo of Jenna McMahon
Byline photo of Grace Stark
Maki Chapman, Jenna McMahon, and Grace Stark // February 15, 2024 // 150 Views
Chico+state+biology+professor+David+Stachura.+Courtesy%3A+Chico+State
csuchico.edu
Chico state biology professor David Stachura. Courtesy: Chico State

Chico State biology professor David Stachura as of Wednesday is no longer an employee at the university, public relations manager, Andrew Staples, said. However, it is unclear whether he was fired or resigned.

Stachura is still under a restraining order to stay at least 300 yards away from the Chico State campus for another three years after the delivery of the order in October 2023. 

Stachura was placed on paid leave in December 2022. This came after an EdSource article revealed that he made threats to faculty members who reported a relationship he had with a student.

The initial 2020 investigation revealed that Stachura violated a Title IX executive order by engaging in a consensual relationship with a student.

A final report released by the university in November 2023 stated that Stachura denied the affair, and an investigation of the threats found he was not dangerous. 

The university police chief, Christopher Nicodemus, later testified in disagreement with these findings, saying that it might be better to be cautious when making a threat assessment.

The university will not be further discussing the specifics of this case, Staples stated in an email.

The Orion has reached out to former Chico State president Gayle Hutchinson and Stachura’s lawyer, Kasra Ali Parsad, and is awaiting response.

Maki Chapman, Jenna McMahon and Grace Stark can be reached at [email protected].

People gathered for a presentation
Student, 'Can Stachura just walk onto campus?'
Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 26.
Title IX reports offer suggestions for Chico State
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Picketers march at San Francisco State. Courtesy: California Faculty Association
Chico State faculty members unsure about CFA tentative agreement
The Bell Memorial Union on Chico State campus. Taken on July 25, 2018 by Jason Halley/University Photographer/CSU Chico
Student assistants vote on unionizing with CSUEU
A fallen tree damaged a house by the corner of Fourth and Ivy Streets on Feb 5th.
Storm leaves thousands without power, damages homes
Speed-less California
Speed-less California
Section cards mark shelves in Chico State’s Meriam Library. Taken by George Johnston in Feb. 2015.
Meriam Library renovations extended
Trained floor evacuation coordinators from the Meriam Library evacuate the building as the fire alarm goes off. Taken by Jessica Miller on Jan. 30, 2024.
Vaping sets off fire alarm in Meriam Library
About the Contributors
Maki Chapman, Reporter
Maki Chapman is a journalism major with a minor in German and is currently in his final year at Chico State. Having been interested in journalism for a long time now, he looks forward to working on The Orion again. In his free time he plays Dungeons and Dragons on the weekends. After graduation, he hopes to become a freelance journalist and writer.
Jenna McMahon, Opinion Editor
Jenna McMahon transferred to Chico State in fall 2023 from Santa Barbara City College and is in her third-year as a journalism major as well as having added a global studies minor this year. This will be her first year on The Orion as the opinion editor having had past experience on The Channels at SBCC. After graduating she hopes to become a traveling journalist and hopefully work for National Geographic. In her free time she plays soccer for the club team at Chico State and loves to read, travel and anything to do with nature.
Grace Stark, News Editor
Grace Stark is a second-year majoring in journalism, news. She is from Loomis, a small town outside of Sacramento. This is her second semester on The Orion and she is excited to pursue her interests in writing and reporting as the news editor. Outside of school, Grace enjoys thrifting, reading, drawing and spending time with friends. She also has a small business online called Rings by Grace where she sells handmade spoon rings.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *