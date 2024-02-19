Navigate Left
CFA votes to uphold tentative agreement

The next step is for the CSU trustees to approve the agreement on their end
Byline photo of Maki Chapman
Maki Chapman, Reporter // February 19, 2024
Students+and+faculty+members+strike+at+CSU+campus.+Courtesy%3A+Chico+State+Students+for+Quality+Education
Students and faculty members strike at CSU campus. Courtesy: Chico State Students for Quality Education

Monday morning members of the California Faculty Association announced that they had voted to uphold the tentative agreement. The agreement passed with an overwhelming majority of 76%, the CFA press release stated.

The voting started Feb. 12, and ended Sunday night. The next step is for the CSU trustees to approve the agreement on their end. None of the changes proposed by the agreement will take place before the trustees approve the agreement, and they are not scheduled to meet until March 24-27.

The Orion has reached out to CFA representatives and Chico State public relations manager Andrew Staples for comment and will update this once we have more information.

Maki Chapman can be reached at [email protected].
About the Contributor
Maki Chapman, Reporter
Maki Chapman is a journalism major with a minor in German and is currently in his final year at Chico State. Having been interested in journalism for a long time now, he looks forward to working on The Orion again. In his free time he plays Dungeons and Dragons on the weekends. After graduation, he hopes to become a freelance journalist and writer.

