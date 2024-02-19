CFA votes to uphold tentative agreement

Monday morning members of the California Faculty Association announced that they had voted to uphold the tentative agreement. The agreement passed with an overwhelming majority of 76%, the CFA press release stated.

The voting started Feb. 12, and ended Sunday night. The next step is for the CSU trustees to approve the agreement on their end. None of the changes proposed by the agreement will take place before the trustees approve the agreement, and they are not scheduled to meet until March 24-27.

The Orion has reached out to CFA representatives and Chico State public relations manager Andrew Staples for comment and will update this once we have more information.

