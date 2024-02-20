Meriam Library third floor is back in business

The third floor of Meriam Library is open after eight months of renovations, and students can now access its resources and books. Students can reserve study spaces and group presentation rooms that were previously inaccessible.

The second floor of the library will return to being a collaborative space, and the third floor will be the silent floor.

The library is holding a scavenger hunt from Feb. 19 to 25 to welcome students back to the third floor, and the winner will receive a $50 gift card to the Wildcat Store. The scavenger hunt encourages students to walk to different locations and explore the third floor.

Gideon New, a first-year transfer student from Shasta College, said he is excited now that the floor is open and he has access to all the books. He said he has been waiting for a while for the floor to open.

The third floor has 547,946 books available. During the eight-month closure, Meriam Library borrowed 1,579 books from outside sources.

While renovations have finished, there is currently one elevator in Meriam Library out of commission.

Amy Blair and Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].