Meriam Library third floor is back in business

Meriam Library third-floor renovations have been completed
Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Byline photo of Amy Blair
Jessica Miller and Amy Blair // February 20, 2024
Students+are+trickling+back+to+the+third+floor+after+renovations+are+complete.+Photo+taken+by+Amy+Blair+Feb.+19.
Students are trickling back to the third floor after renovations are complete. Photo taken by Amy Blair Feb. 19.

The third floor of Meriam Library is open after eight months of renovations, and students can now access its resources and books. Students can reserve study spaces and group presentation rooms that were previously inaccessible. 

The Silent Seekers scavenger hunt is a quick, fun way to explore the third floor. Photo taken by Amy Blair Feb. 19.

The second floor of the library will return to being a collaborative space, and the third floor will be the silent floor.

The library is holding a scavenger hunt from Feb. 19 to 25 to welcome students back to the third floor, and the winner will receive a $50 gift card to the Wildcat Store. The scavenger hunt encourages students to walk to different locations and explore the third floor. 

Gideon New, a first-year transfer student from Shasta College, said he is excited now that the floor is open and he has access to all the books. He said he has been waiting for a while for the floor to open. 

The third floor has 547,946 books available. During the eight-month closure, Meriam Library borrowed 1,579 books from outside sources. 

While renovations have finished, there is currently one elevator in Meriam Library out of commission. 

Amy Blair and Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].
About the Contributors
Jessica Miller, Food Editor
Jessica Miller is a fourth year english literacy studies major at Chico State with a minor in linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Language. This will be her first semester with The Orion. After graduation, she plans to pursue a single subject teaching credential in English and begin teaching at the high school level in California. She loves to write, read and work at the Student Learning Center on campus as a Writing Center tutor as well as her ESL Support Services tutoring position.
Amy Blair, Reporter
Amy Blair is in her third year and is studying journalism, news, as well as criminal justice. This is her first semester working at The Orion. In her free time she enjoys reading, playing music, painting and spending time at coffee shops around town.

