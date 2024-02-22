Navigate Left
  Photo of the Notice of Investigative Outcome letters issued to Delta Chi and Lambda Sigma Gamma taken by Molly Myers, Feb. 24, 2024.

    News

    Hazing documents revealed: Chico State warns against unrecognized Greek organizations

  Collage of restaurants in downtown Chico. Created by Jessica Miller, Feb. 24.

    Food

    OK, where can we eat in 30 minutes?

  A group of raised hands against a blue background. Created by Ariana Powell on Feb. 23.

    News

    CSUEU, non-academic student assistants to unionize

  A person ducks under the fallen tree on the Warner Street pedestrian bridge. Taken by Molly Myers Feb. 21

    News

    Pedestrian bridge closed due to fallen tree

  An unlabeled food truck sits awaiting customers. Image by Andreas Volz from Pixabay.

    Food

    On-campus food trucks have revolutionized Wildcat eating

KCSC Radio presents: Melodies of love and heartbreak

Artists led the crowd through a journey of emotions expressed through romantic tunes at Naked Lounge
Byline photo of Brooke Cárcamo
Brooke Cárcamo, Reporter // February 22, 2024 // 53 Views
Participants+in+KCSC%E2%80%99s+show+are+all+deeply+involved+in+their+performances.+%0AFrom+left+to+right%3A+Sierra+Buck%2C+Kennedy+Jude%2C+Rose+Fields%2C+Aaron+Gee%2C+Madal%C3%A9n+Cortez%2C+and+Jeffrey+Lenh.+Photos+taken+by+SavStudios+on+Feb+17%2C+2024.+%0A
Participants in KCSC’s show are all deeply involved in their performances. From left to right: Sierra Buck, Kennedy Jude, Rose Fields, Aaron Gee, Madalén Cortez, and Jeffrey Lenh. Photos taken by SavStudios on Feb 17, 2024.

KCSC Radio hosted “Melodies of Love and Heartbreak,” a Valentine’s Day-themed music competition, at Naked Lounge in Downtown Chico on Saturday. Various artists performed, including Jeffrey Lenh, Aaron Gee, Sierra Buck, Kennedy Jude accompanied by Rachel Aquilina, Rose Fields with her boyfriend, Daniel Sanders, and Madalén Cortez

This could not have been a more perfect event for a rainy February evening. The air was buzzing with excitement for these artists, with audience members sharing their fond appreciation for the Chico music scene. 

Chico State student David Quiroz said, “Local music leads to big music.”

This event was hosted in a competition style, with four rounds of artists battling it out with their very best angst and love songs, pouring their hearts out in their performances. 

Talent truly shined through Saturday night, will each performer contributing their all. Lenh shared that he was quite impressed with everyone’s performance, and said, “Every performance, everyone had their heart put into it and it really showed.” 

Songs included covers of:

 Artists utilized a variety of instruments, such as a violin, keyboard and guitars. 

The crowd was deeply invested in the performance, some bobbing their heads along while others mouthed their favorite lyrics. The energy in the room was unmatched.

The coffee shop was abuzz with anticipation and stayed warm the duration of the show. Fields enjoyed the quaint venue, with dim lighting and couches to rest on. Fields said the venue kept things personal and made everyone connect.

While the show was smooth-running for the majority, Gee had a quite memorable experience and shared his troubling tea story. 

“Before going up for my last song I had asked to refill my thermal cup with hot water for my tea, and without thinking I sipped it almost immediately,” Gee said. “Since I was on stage I chose to swallow scalding tea which completely burned my mouth and throat. But … the show must go on!” 

A unique spin on a performance was brought in when Jude was accompanied by her roommate, Aquilina, playing the violin.

“She and I haven’t had the opportunity to perform together, so it felt really nice to connect … and share that experience,” Jude said. 

From left to right: Rachel Aquilina, Kennedy Jude, Jeffrey Lenh, Daniel Sanders, Rose Fields, Aaron Gee, Sierra Buck, and Madalén Cortez.
Competitors from the show smile as the night winds to the end and they are presented with sashes. Photo taken by Brooke Cárcamo

At the end of four enchanting, sappy and heart-pulling performances, Fields was declared the winner. All other competitors were given custom-made sashes and carnations. It was a bittersweet moment for all.

Fields was a bit surprised to win. 

“Each time my name got called up I was lowkey surprised but obviously very happy to keep performing,” Fields said.

This show was one to remember, with KCSC Radio and Naked Lounge doing a wonderful job facilitating a warm, upbeat and intimate experience. 

Brooke Cárcamo can be reached at [email protected] & [email protected].
About the Contributor
Brooke Cárcamo, Reporter
Brooke Cárcamo is a third year public relations and news journalism major, minoring in marketing. She is from Santa Clarita and this is her first semester on The Orion. Her interests outside of school include thrifting, cooking, hiking, writing and spending time with her cat, Gia.

