Pedestrian bridge closed due to fallen tree

A large tree is blocking the east side pedestrian bridge along Warner Street between Plumas Hall and the Science Building.

The roadway, west side walkway and both protected bike lanes are all unaffected.

Soil saturation caused the tree to start falling slowly on Monday and it has been blocking the pathway since, public relations manager Andrew Staples said. No injuries were caused by the fall and the bridge is essentially undamaged.

There is caution tape blocking the bridge, but students are ducking the tape and the tree to use the path anyway.

Noah Olmstead, a mechatronics major, said it was pretty cool walking through this area, and that it made him feel like Bear Grylls.

An unknown person was spotted Thursday afternoon climbing the fallen tree.

The university plans to remove the tree over the weekend to avoid disrupting traffic and student activity on Warner Street.

