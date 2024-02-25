Navigate Left
  The Sigma Pi fraternity house on a quiet Monday morning in Chico on Feb. 26. Photo taken by Molly Myers.

  Entrance to the Wildcat Recreation Center and patio. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 23.

  A motorcycle hit a pedestrian the above intersection. Taken by C. Nicholas Kepler on Feb. 25.

  Nate Farrington, new director of Adventure Outings, holding up some climbing rope that needs to be organized. Taken by Maki Chapman on February 8th, 2024

  Courtesy Associated Students

Person taken to hospital after accident on Ivy Street

One person was reported unconscious, and transported by ambulance to Enloe Hospital
C. Nicholas Kepler, Reporter // February 25, 2024
A motorcycle hit a pedestrian the above intersection. Taken by C. Nicholas Kepler on Feb. 25.

A traffic accident caused a road closure on Ivy Street between East Eighth Street and West Sixth Street on Sunday. 

Several Chico police cruisers could be seen in the area of the accident.

The Chico Police Department said a pedestrian was struck by a motorcyclist at the intersection at around 6:20 p.m. 

One person was reported unconscious, and transported by ambulance to Enloe Hospital. The person’s current condition is unknown, police said.

The Orion will release updates as they are available.

C. Nicholas Kepler can be reached at [email protected].

About the Contributor
C. Nicholas Kepler, Reporter

C. Nicholas Kepler works as a Solar Broker, raising his beloved 3-year-old son, as a full-time student in the College of Psychology at California State University, Chico. Kepler is an owner and founder of Late Bloomr Vintage Boutique located at 363 East Sixth St., in Downtown Chico and holds degrees in behavioral eealth and psychology.  At a young age, he fell in love with the idea of being a reporter.

  • H

    Hannah Morse // Feb 25, 2024 at 11:09 pm

    A woman in a ford f150 hit a man on a bike while turning. It was not a motorcycle.

