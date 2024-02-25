Person taken to hospital after accident on Ivy Street

A traffic accident caused a road closure on Ivy Street between East Eighth Street and West Sixth Street on Sunday.

Several Chico police cruisers could be seen in the area of the accident.

The Chico Police Department said a pedestrian was struck by a motorcyclist at the intersection at around 6:20 p.m.

One person was reported unconscious, and transported by ambulance to Enloe Hospital. The person’s current condition is unknown, police said.

The Orion will release updates as they are available.

