‘Victory in Unity’ event celebrates Black History Month

Part of the celebration included the “Arts and Facts” exhibition, where community groups campaigned for diverse causes
Samuel Moore, Reporter // February 27, 2024
Rapper Yung Lexx rapping at the Victory in Union event. Taken by Samuel Moore on Feb. 25.

In a collaborative effort, the MLK Unity Group and the Black Student Union hosted the annual Victory in Unity celebration event at Chico State on Sunday. The celebration took place outside Trinity Commons and the Bell Memorial Union.

The event celebrated the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act. The celebration featured live music performances and theatrical depictions of important figures in Black history.

Poster of quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Samuel Moore)

Attendees enjoyed the rap music performances on a surprisingly warm February afternoon.

Theatrical performances were by the children’s theater group La Bam History Troupe, which dressed up as significant Black figures in history. Two of those historical figures included Rosa Parks and Menen Asfaw, former empress of Ethiopia. 

Event organizer Emmanuel Sainte described the historical figures portrayed by the children as they walked on stage and their importance to Black history.

“Black history matters because it’s American history,” MLK Unity Group member Lupita Aris-Law said. “Our history is interwoven with Blackness.” 

Aris-Law has been a part of the group for 17 years.

This is the 43rd time the MLK Unity Group has celebrated the life of King.

La Bam Theater Troupe after performing. Taken by Samuel Moore on Feb. 25. (Samuel Moore)

“Our objective is to create a beloved community of diversity. We just need to love our neighbors,” Aris-Law said.

Part of the celebration included the “Arts and Facts” exhibition, where community groups campaigned for diverse causes. One of those groups was the BSU.

“Today is about getting everybody together from the community and the college to highlight MLK and the resources that we have out here and just showing the community for each other and everybody,” BSU member Tia Saunvers said.

The celebration ended with a free dinner for all attendees.

“Events like these are important to try to get everyone in the community together and just to recognize that we’re all still a family,” BSU member K’lani Robinson said. “It doesn’t matter where we came from, we just come together as a community and just have each other’s backs.”

Event organizer Emmanuel Sainte giving a speech. Taken by Samuel Moore on Feb. 25. (Samuel Moore)

Robinson said she hasn’t experienced racism herself but knows of other Black people who have experienced racism in Chico.

She also said learning about Dr. King is important because what he spoke about “was true” and “is still happening.”

“The civil rights movement is still important because it is why everyone in this community can walk around and not feel like they have to watch their back. MLK’s voice spoke to everyone,” Robinson said.

 

Sam Moore can be reached at [email protected].
Samuel Moore, Reporter
Sam Moore is a senior at Chico state. This is his first semester at the Orion. Sam will be covering news and hopefully sports this semester. Sam is from San Luis Obispo, California. It is a small coastal town. Sam works as a Doordash driver in his spare time. His hobbies include playing basketball, playing video games, and relaxing.

