  Traffic-jam resulted from accident involving three vehicles. Taken by C. Nicholas Kepler on Feb. 27.

    News

    Traffic accident causes jam in Downtown Chico

  • Rapper Yung Lexx rapping at the Victory in Union event. Taken by Samuel Moore on Feb. 25.

    Arts & Entertainment

    ‘Victory in Unity’ event celebrates Black History Month

  • Chico State freshman Michael Baker following his first home run of the 2024 season. Photograph taken by Will G. MacNeil.

    Sports

    Chico State baseball splits conference opening series against Cal Poly Pomona

  • The Sigma Pi fraternity house on a quiet Monday morning in Chico on Feb. 26. Photo taken by Molly Myers.

    News

    Fraternity Sigma Pi hit with hazing investigation

  • Entrance to the Wildcat Recreation Center and patio. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 23.

    Sports

    Connect your mind and body at the WREC

  • A driver failed to yield, hitting another vehicle which collided with a parked car in Chico Sunday evening.
Traffic accident causes jam in Downtown Chico

A traffic accident occurred at the intersection of East Eighth St. and Salem St.
Byline photo of C. Nicholas Kepler
C. Nicholas Kepler, Reporter // February 27, 2024
Traffic-jam+resulted+from+accident+involving+three+vehicles.+Taken+by+C.+Nicholas+Kepler+on+Feb.+27.
C. Nicholas Kepler
Traffic-jam resulted from accident involving three vehicles. Taken by C. Nicholas Kepler on Feb. 27.

A driver failed to yield, hitting another vehicle which collided with a parked car in Chico Sunday evening.

The Chico Police Department’s communication specialist, Kelly DeLeon, confirmed a traffic accident occurred at the intersection of East Eighth Street and Salem Stretet, involving three vehicles at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday. 

DeLeone said that one driver failed to yield, hitting another vehicle which collided with a parked car. 

No injuries were reported.  Two Chico police units and a community service officer assisted with traffic control. Traffic was affected for approximately 45 minutes.

C. Nicholas Kepler can be reached at [email protected].
C. Nicholas Kepler, Reporter

C. Nicholas Kepler works as a Solar Broker, raising his beloved 3-year-old son, as a full-time student in the College of Psychology at California State University, Chico. Kepler is an owner and founder of Late Bloomr Vintage Boutique located at 363 East Sixth St., in Downtown Chico and holds degrees in behavioral eealth and psychology.  At a young age, he fell in love with the idea of being a reporter.

