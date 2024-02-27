Traffic accident causes jam in Downtown Chico

A driver failed to yield, hitting another vehicle which collided with a parked car in Chico Sunday evening.

The Chico Police Department’s communication specialist, Kelly DeLeon, confirmed a traffic accident occurred at the intersection of East Eighth Street and Salem Stretet, involving three vehicles at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

DeLeone said that one driver failed to yield, hitting another vehicle which collided with a parked car.

No injuries were reported. Two Chico police units and a community service officer assisted with traffic control. Traffic was affected for approximately 45 minutes.

C. Nicholas Kepler can be reached at [email protected].