Teamsters Local 2010 tentative agreement to be voted on by CSU Board of Trustees

On Feb. 16, the working conditions agreement between Teamsters Local 2010 and California State University made on Jan. 19 was officially ratified.

Voting amongst Teamsters members took place over the past three weeks, of which 84% of all members participated. The collective bargaining agreement garnered a 91% vote approval. Teamsters representatives have regarded it as their “strongest-ever union contract.”

The highlights from the ratified contract include:

Immediate 5% general salary increase retroactive to July 1, 2023

Establishment of a salary step system for first time in decades, with step placement in October

Minimum two-step increase in October for every member

84% of members reach target salary step by October

All members reach target salary step by July 2025

Step increases not contingent on management evaluations

Total raises averaging over 16%

Pension and medical benefits maintained

Emergency pay saved

Protections against contracting out saved

October increases not contingent on state budget increase

More information regarding the contract’s specifics can be found here.

The new contract restores salary steps after 28 years. The “step-system” determines a Unit 6 worker’s level of pay based on the number of years they worked in their classification, allowing compensation to be tailored to an individual’s level of organizational contribution.

Teamsters Local 2010 comprises California State University Unit 6 skilled trades professionals. The chapter represents more than 1,100 workers including electricians, elevator mechanics, plumbers, carpenters, locksmiths and facilities workers.

Chico State employs 53 of 1,100 Unit 6 workers. Robert Mallow, building services manager and chief steward for Chico’s Teamsters 2010 chapter emphasized the significance of the reimplementation of the “step-system.” Since beginning his time as a Unit 6 worker 18 years ago, Mallow hasn’t seen a single “step” percentage increase in salary.

Negotiations to secure an increase in pay and benefits began when Teamsters demanded the reinstatement of salary “steps” in their January 2023 bargaining session with CSU. Bargaining proceeded throughout the year.

Periodic negotiations throughout the year failed to produce an agreement. On Nov. 7, 2023, the Teamsters Local 2010 Unit 6 Bargaining Team called for a one-day unfair labor practice strike across California State University campuses.

On Nov. 14, 2023, 99% of all Unit 6 workers picketed across CSU campuses. Picketing recurred on Dec. 5, 2023 at Pomona, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Sacramento CSU campuses alongside California Faculty Association personnel.

After making no further headway in negotiations, an additional system-wide strike was called for between Jan. 22-26.

On Jan. 19, an agreement was reached between Teamsters 2010 and the CSU.

“The work of our Teamsters-represented employees is invaluable, providing our students with an environment that supports their success, and I am thankful and appreciative that we have been able to arrive at a fiscally sustainable agreement that fairly compensates them for their skilled and dedicated work,” CSU Chancellor Mildred García said.

The subsequent strike was called off.

Voting began two weeks following the agreement and was ratified on Feb. 16.

“We won this historic contract and the return of salary steps after 28 years by standing together as Teamsters and showing CSU that we are ready to do whatever it takes to win fair treatment,” Jason Rabinowitz, secretary-treasurer of Local 2010, said. “Our members showed unprecedented strength and determination in this battle.”

Mallows is satisfied with the outcome and proud of the Teamsters’ efforts. “It’s a process,” he said. “We have steps now.”

The ratified contract will be voted on by the CSU Board of Trustees in their March 4 meeting.

Teamsters Local 2010 will reenter negotiations with CSU in the fall of 2025 to bargain for their next contract.

Shane Aweeka can be reached at [email protected].