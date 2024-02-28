Navigate Left
  The student health center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and is closed for an hour each day from noon to 1 p.m.

    Features

    Healthcare for students anytime, anywhere: all the WellCat has to offer

  Second Street from the B Line bus station.

    Opinion

    Backsliding on alcohol rules, or maybe moving forward

  Staff Members of the Black Youth Leadership Project Left-Right: Pamela Irby, Laniea LaGarde, Quinessa Stibbins, Laila Anderson, Candy Jackson, Keila Lee, Brandon Trowel

    Features

    Community leadership project aims to uplift Black youth 

  Jason Rabinowitz, secretary-treasurer of Local 2010, addresses Unit 6 workers ahead of the ratification vote.

    News

    Teamsters Local 2010 tentative agreement to be voted on by CSU Board of Trustees

  Multiple cars populate the campus lot where a vehicle was burglarized Wednesday morning.

    News

    UPD arrest 2 vehicle burglary suspects; stolen property recovered

After a year of contract negotiations, a tentative agreement for better pay and benefits awaits board approval
Shane Aweeka, Reporter // February 28, 2024
Jason Rabinowitz, secretary-treasurer of Local 2010, addresses Unit 6 workers ahead of the ratification vote.

On Feb. 16, the working conditions agreement between Teamsters Local 2010 and California State University made on Jan. 19 was officially ratified. 

Voting amongst Teamsters members took place over the past three weeks, of which 84% of all members participated. The collective bargaining agreement garnered a 91% vote approval. Teamsters representatives have regarded it as their “strongest-ever union contract.”

The highlights from the ratified contract include:

  • Immediate 5% general salary increase retroactive to July 1, 2023
  • Establishment of a salary step system for first time in decades, with step placement in October
  • Minimum two-step increase in October for every member
  • 84% of members reach target salary step by October
  • All members reach target salary step by July 2025
  • Step increases not contingent on management evaluations
  • Total raises averaging over 16%
  • Pension and medical benefits maintained
  • Emergency pay saved
  • Protections against contracting out saved
  • October increases not contingent on state budget increase

More information regarding the contract’s specifics can be found here

The new contract restores salary steps after 28 years. The “step-system” determines a Unit 6 worker’s level of pay based on the number of years they worked in their classification, allowing compensation to be tailored to an individual’s level of organizational contribution. 

Teamsters Local 2010 comprises California State University Unit 6 skilled trades professionals. The chapter represents more than 1,100 workers including electricians, elevator mechanics, plumbers, carpenters, locksmiths and facilities workers.

Chico State employs 53 of 1,100 Unit 6 workers. Robert Mallow, building services manager and chief steward for Chico’s Teamsters 2010 chapter emphasized the significance of the reimplementation of the “step-system.” Since beginning his time as a Unit 6 worker 18 years ago, Mallow hasn’t seen a single “step” percentage increase in salary. 

Negotiations to secure an increase in pay and benefits began when Teamsters demanded the reinstatement of salary “steps” in their January 2023 bargaining session with CSU. Bargaining proceeded throughout the year. 

Periodic negotiations throughout the year failed to produce an agreement. On Nov. 7, 2023, the Teamsters Local 2010 Unit 6 Bargaining Team called for a one-day unfair labor practice strike across California State University campuses. 

On Nov. 14, 2023, 99% of all Unit 6 workers picketed across CSU campuses. Picketing recurred on Dec. 5, 2023 at Pomona, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Sacramento CSU campuses alongside California Faculty Association personnel.

After making no further headway in negotiations, an additional system-wide strike was called for between Jan. 22-26.

On Jan. 19, an agreement was reached between Teamsters 2010 and the CSU. 

“The work of our Teamsters-represented employees is invaluable, providing our students with an environment that supports their success, and I am thankful and appreciative that we have been able to arrive at a fiscally sustainable agreement that fairly compensates them for their skilled and dedicated work,”  CSU Chancellor Mildred García said. 

The subsequent strike was called off. 

Voting began two weeks following the agreement and was ratified on Feb. 16.

“We won this historic contract and the return of salary steps after 28 years by standing together as Teamsters and showing CSU that we are ready to do whatever it takes to win fair treatment,” Jason Rabinowitz, secretary-treasurer of Local 2010, said. “Our members showed unprecedented strength and determination in this battle.”

Mallows is satisfied with the outcome and proud of the Teamsters’ efforts. “It’s a process,” he said. “We have steps now.” 

The ratified contract will be voted on by the CSU Board of Trustees in their March 4 meeting.

Teamsters Local 2010 will reenter negotiations with CSU in the fall of 2025 to bargain for their next contract. 

Shane Aweeka can be reached at [email protected]
Shane Aweeka, Reporter
Shane is a senior at Chico State, scheduled to graduate this May with a bachelor's degree in public administration and a minor in international relations. In September, Shane will begin working towards his master's in the Netherlands in a program focused on global political economy or international politics. He looks forward to contributing to The Orion’s efforts this upcoming semester and developing an understanding and appreciation for the art of journalism. Outside of school and work you can find him skiing or surfing.

