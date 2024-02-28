Navigate Left
  The student health center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and is closed for an hour each day from noon to 1 p.m. Courtesy: WellCat Health Center, taken by Jason Halley/University Photographer

    Healthcare for students anytime, anywhere: all the WellCat has to offer

  Second Street from the B Line bus station. Taken by Maki Chapman on Feb. 28.

    Backsliding on alcohol rules, or maybe moving forward

  Staff Members of the Black Youth Leadership Project Left-Right: Pamela Irby, Laniea LaGarde, Quinessa Stibbins, Laila Anderson, Candy Jackson, Keila Lee, Brandon Trowel

    Community leadership project aims to uplift Black youth 

  Jason Rabinowitz, secretary-treasurer of Local 2010, addresses Unit 6 workers ahead of the ratification vote. Photo taken from Teamsters 2010 Flickr account.

    Teamsters Local 2010 tentative agreement to be voted on by CSU Board of Trustees

  Multiple cars populate the campus lot where a vehicle was burglarized Wednesday morning. Taken by Ariana Powell on Feb. 28.

    UPD arrest 2 vehicle burglary suspects; stolen property recovered

UPD arrest 2 vehicle burglary suspects; stolen property recovered

During the investigation, UPD officers looked at security camera footage from both scenes, which “revealed the presence of the two suspects,” the press release said
Ariana Powell, Editor-in-Chief // February 28, 2024
Multiple cars populate the campus lot where a vehicle was burglarized Wednesday morning. Taken by Ariana Powell on Feb. 28.

Two under-age suspects were arrested after two vehicle burglaries took place in separate on-campus parking lots Wednesday morning.

The first burglary took place in the WellCat Health Center parking lot at 601 Warner St. at 2:30 a.m. University police lieutenant, Christopher Shippen, told The Orion some personal property was stolen from the vehicle.

The same suspects are thought to have burglarized another car in the Hazel Street parking lot — near the Bell Memorial Union — at 509 West Second St. at around 7:30 a.m. Shippen said personal property was stolen from the vehicle and UPD believes the suspects may have tried to steal it due to ignition damage.

During the investigation, UPD officers looked at security camera footage from both scenes, which “revealed the presence of the two suspects,” the press release said.

Shippen said some of the personal property was easily identifiable, so they were able to trace the suspects back to an apartment on the north side of campus in the 800 block of West Second Avenue. 

The suspects were found in the apartment, Shippen said. They were also found in possession of stolen property and burglary tools, the press release stated.

One student who parks on Chico State campus on days she has late classes, Taylor Boundas, said she has never felt nervous about parking on or near campus, and this incident has not changed her outlook.

However, Chico State student Dhruv Bahl said, though he does not park on campus he would be incredibly nervous about doing so.

He said between bikes getting stolen — including two of his own — and situations like this incident, the campus does not seem like a safe environment

The only place Bahl would consider parking is in the parking structure near the UPD station.

“This should make students question whether they should go to Chico State,” Bahl said.

The identities of the suspects have not been released due to their ages. They were taken to the Butte County Juvenile Hall for booking.

The incident is still under investigation, so if anyone has information, they are encouraged to contact UPD at 530-898-5555. Anonymous tips can be submitted to UPD here.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected].
Ariana Powell, Editor-in-Chief
Ariana Powell is in her fourth year at Chico State as a media arts (criticism) and journalism (news) double-major. Now in her fourth semester on The Orion and having assumed the editor-in-chief position, she is prepared to continue helping upcoming journalists and endeavors to continue building her repertoire of multimedia and writing skills. In her free time, she enjoys writing, watching and analyzing films, reading and spending time with her loved ones.

