  Hands holding up a megaphone, a sign that reads "Teamsters Local 2010, CFA and APC" and a piece of paper that says "Tentative Agreement." Created by Grace Stark on March 1.

    3 Union tentative agreements to be voted on at CSU Board of Trustees March 4 meeting

  A Nov. 19, 2023 Palestine Walkout attendee holds a sign that reads "Stop Genocide Free! Palestine." Taken on Nov. 19, 2023

    Chico State Associated Students ceasefire resolution announced Saturday

  Tommy, a 3 year old Golden Retriever, interacts with students at The Well. Taken by Toby Neal on Feb. 28.

    Bell Memorial Union is going to the dogs

  Signs with checkmarks on them. Created by Steven Amador on Mar. 1

    CSU Board of Trustees to vote on Academic Professionals of America tentative agreement

  Firefighters maintain efforts to quell flames. Photo taken by Shane Aweeka on March 1.

    High-speed chase ends in collision and fatality

CSU Board of Trustees to vote on Academic Professionals of America tentative agreement

The union represents over 3,000 employees across all 23 California State University campuses
Steven Amador, Reporter // March 2, 2024
Signs with checkmarks on them. Created by Steven Amador on Mar. 1

The Academic Professionals of California has voted to ratify a tentative agreement with the California State University. The CSU Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday to vote to ratify the agreement.

The union consists of workers in academic advising, financial aid and admissions and is now looking to move forward with CSU to full contract bargaining.

The voting took place between Feb.14 and 21, and saw the participation of nearly 2,000 union members. The vote was decisive, with nearly 95% of members voting to ratify the agreement.

The union represents over 3,000 employees across all 23 California State University campuses.

The agreement secured a salary increase for employees for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The CSU agreed to a 5% general salary increase that is fully retroactive to July 1, 2023.

Other details of the agreement include potential monthly salary stipends for additional work. Furthermore, all APC bonus programs will remain intact.

The CSU has also agreed to re-open APC’s contract if they decide to provide another bargaining unit with an increase of more than 5%.

The agreement provides members with the opportunity to bargain for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years as well.

The APC announced the tentative agreement on Jan. 26 and launched an informational campaign to let members know of the new changes. Town Hall meetings were held in early February.

The Orion has reached out to representatives of APC at Chico State and is waiting to hear back.

Steven Amador can be reached at [email protected].
Steven Amador, Reporter
Steven Amador is a fourth-year journalism major; it is his second semester on The Orion. He enjoys reading, keeping up with politics and spending time with friends and family. He is part of the Chico State Rowing club, which competes year-round. He plans on pursuing a career at a daily newspaper in California after finishing school.

