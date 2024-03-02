CSU Board of Trustees to vote on Academic Professionals of America tentative agreement

The Academic Professionals of California has voted to ratify a tentative agreement with the California State University. The CSU Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday to vote to ratify the agreement.

The union consists of workers in academic advising, financial aid and admissions and is now looking to move forward with CSU to full contract bargaining.

The voting took place between Feb.14 and 21, and saw the participation of nearly 2,000 union members. The vote was decisive, with nearly 95% of members voting to ratify the agreement.

The union represents over 3,000 employees across all 23 California State University campuses.

The agreement secured a salary increase for employees for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The CSU agreed to a 5% general salary increase that is fully retroactive to July 1, 2023.

Other details of the agreement include potential monthly salary stipends for additional work. Furthermore, all APC bonus programs will remain intact.

The CSU has also agreed to re-open APC’s contract if they decide to provide another bargaining unit with an increase of more than 5%.

The agreement provides members with the opportunity to bargain for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years as well.

The APC announced the tentative agreement on Jan. 26 and launched an informational campaign to let members know of the new changes. Town Hall meetings were held in early February.

The Orion has reached out to representatives of APC at Chico State and is waiting to hear back.

Steven Amador can be reached at [email protected].