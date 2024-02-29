Dutch Bros on Esplanade temporarily closed

Navigate Left
  Firefighters maintain efforts to quell flames. Photo taken by Shane Aweeka on March 1.

  Joshua Hamilton driving to the hoop.

  Orange cones block the entrance to the Dutch Bros on Esplanade. Photo taken by Amy Blair on Feb. 28.

  The student health center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and is closed for an hour each day from noon to 1 p.m. Courtesy: WellCat Health Center, taken by Jason Halley/University Photographer

  Second Street from the B Line bus station. Taken by Maki Chapman on Feb. 28.

Byline photo of Amy Blair
Amy Blair, Reporter // February 29, 2024
Orange+cones+block+the+entrance+to+the+Dutch+Bros+on+Esplanade.+Photo+taken+by+Amy+Blair+on+Feb.+28.+
Orange cones block the entrance to the Dutch Bros on Esplanade. Photo taken by Amy Blair on Feb. 28.

The Dutch Bros stand on Esplanade is closed for renovations, Dutch Bros public relations said. The stand is expected to open after March 7. 

 The Dutch Bros located at 196 Humboldt Ave. will close for renovations after the Esplanade stand reopens, Zach Vanasen, manager of the Cohasset stand, said. 

Customers are encouraged to go to the Humboldt Avenue stand while the Esplanade location is closed, Dutch Bros public relations said.

Bella Negre is an employee at the Esplanade stand but continues working at Humboldt Avenue while her stand goes through renovations. Photo taken by Amy Blair on Feb. 28.

Employees who work at Esplanade have been scheduled at the four other stands in Chico, said  David Oliva, a Dutch Bros employee who works at the Cohasset location.

Despite being overstaffed, Oliva said employees have not experienced a dip in the hours they receive. 

Oliva also said his stand has been busier than normal due to the Esplanade closure, and that many of the regulars at Esplanade now come through either Cohasset or the downtown location.

Dutch Bros considered putting up a temporary stand while Esplanade underwent revisions but decided against it, Vanasen said.

The reporter of this article previously worked for Dutch Bros.

Amy Blair can be reached at [email protected].
About the Contributor
Amy Blair, Reporter
Amy Blair is in her third year and is studying journalism, news, as well as criminal justice. This is her first semester working at The Orion. In her free time she enjoys reading, playing music, painting and spending time at coffee shops around town.

