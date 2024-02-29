Dutch Bros on Esplanade temporarily closed

The Dutch Bros stand on Esplanade is closed for renovations, Dutch Bros public relations said. The stand is expected to open after March 7.

The Dutch Bros located at 196 Humboldt Ave. will close for renovations after the Esplanade stand reopens, Zach Vanasen, manager of the Cohasset stand, said.

Customers are encouraged to go to the Humboldt Avenue stand while the Esplanade location is closed, Dutch Bros public relations said.

Employees who work at Esplanade have been scheduled at the four other stands in Chico, said David Oliva, a Dutch Bros employee who works at the Cohasset location.

Despite being overstaffed, Oliva said employees have not experienced a dip in the hours they receive.

Oliva also said his stand has been busier than normal due to the Esplanade closure, and that many of the regulars at Esplanade now come through either Cohasset or the downtown location.

Dutch Bros considered putting up a temporary stand while Esplanade underwent revisions but decided against it, Vanasen said.

The reporter of this article previously worked for Dutch Bros.

