  Hands holding up a megaphone, a sign that reads "Teamsters Local 2010, CFA and APC" and a piece of paper that says "Tentative Agreement." Created by Grace Stark on March 1.

3 Union tentative agreements to be voted on at CSU Board of Trustees March 4 meeting

    3 Union tentative agreements to be voted on at CSU Board of Trustees March 4 meeting

  • A Nov. 19, 2023 Palestine Walkout attendee holds a sign that reads “Stop Genocide Free! Palestine.” Taken on Nov. 19, 2023

    Chico State Associated Students ceasefire resolution announced Saturday

  Tommy, a 3 year old Golden Retriever, interacts with students at The Well. Taken by Toby Neal on Feb. 28.

Bell Memorial Union is going to the dogs

    Bell Memorial Union is going to the dogs

  • Signs with checkmarks on them. Created by Steven Amador on Mar. 1

    CSU Board of Trustees to vote on Academic Professionals of America tentative agreement

  • Firefighters maintain efforts to quell flames. Photo taken by Shane Aweeka on March 1.

    High-speed chase ends in collision and fatality

Breaking News
Chico State Associated Students ceasefire resolution announced Saturday

Byline photo of Grace Stark
Grace Stark, News Editor // March 2, 2024
Grace Stark
A Nov. 19, 2023 Palestine Walkout attendee holds a sign that reads “Stop Genocide Free! Palestine.” Taken on Nov. 19, 2023

Chico State’s Associated Students ceasefire resolution, the second one in the California State University System, was announced on Saturday.

The announcement was posted via Instagram  by Chico State’s South Western Asia North Africa and South Asia Advocates and Students for Justice in Palestine.

The resolution was authored by Chico State AS President Autumn Alaniz-Wiggins on Feb. 19 and follows the Oct. 20, 2023 statement from the AS Government Affairs Committee’.

The resolution states that the AS Government Affairs Committee of Chico State supports the following:

  • The condemning of acts of bigotry and hate towards students and teachers in the classroom by Chico and other local K-12 schools
  • The reinforcement of reporting incidents occurring at schools
  • Chico State leadership and the City of Chico have officially joined the call for an immediate ceasefire and stand against genocide
  • Chico council members advocate against the rise of antisemitism, islamophobia and all other acts of hate within the community
  • Chico State will contribute to a more informed and educated community on the history of Palestine and Israel

A ceasefire resolution was also called by California State University Los Angeles’ AS. 

Grace Stark can be reached at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Grace Stark, News Editor
Grace Stark is a second-year majoring in journalism, news. She is from Loomis, a small town outside of Sacramento. This is her second semester on The Orion and she is excited to pursue her interests in writing and reporting as the news editor. Outside of school, Grace enjoys thrifting, reading, drawing and spending time with friends. She also has a small business online called Rings by Grace where she sells handmade spoon rings.

