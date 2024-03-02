Chico State Associated Students ceasefire resolution announced Saturday

Chico State’s Associated Students ceasefire resolution, the second one in the California State University System, was announced on Saturday.

The announcement was posted via Instagram by Chico State’s South Western Asia North Africa and South Asia Advocates and Students for Justice in Palestine.

The resolution was authored by Chico State AS President Autumn Alaniz-Wiggins on Feb. 19 and follows the Oct. 20, 2023 statement from the AS Government Affairs Committee’.

The resolution states that the AS Government Affairs Committee of Chico State supports the following:

The condemning of acts of bigotry and hate towards students and teachers in the classroom by Chico and other local K-12 schools

The reinforcement of reporting incidents occurring at schools

Chico State leadership and the City of Chico have officially joined the call for an immediate ceasefire and stand against genocide

Chico council members advocate against the rise of antisemitism, islamophobia and all other acts of hate within the community

Chico State will contribute to a more informed and educated community on the history of Palestine and Israel

A ceasefire resolution was also called by California State University Los Angeles’ AS.

