Giving Day Tabling Fair proves fruitful

Multiple Chico State clubs and campus organizations were out at the Trinity Commons during the Giving Day Tabling Fair on Wednesday, including The Orion
Ariana Powell, Editor-in-Chief // March 7, 2024
Multiple Chico State clubs and campus organizations were out at the Trinity Commons during the Giving Day Tabling Fair on Wednesday, including The Orion.

Here’s how they fared during this spring’s Giving Day:

Reporter Toby Neal tables for The Orion during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The Orion, Chico State’s independent student newspaper:

  • Giving Day goal — $7,000
  • Funds raised — $2,848
The Orion’s Newspaper Scavenger Hunt activity during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

This is more than enough funds to help The Orion replace a Mac computer in its Plumas newsroom, among others.

 

 

Two people table at the Glass Program booth during the Giving Day Tabling Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The Glass Program, an organization comprised of campus community glass artists: 

  • Giving Day goal — $20,000
  • Funds raised — $9,347
Examples of student glass work at the Glass Program’s booth during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The funds could purchase two pallets of glass and then some, the Glass Program’s Giving Day page said.

 

 

Students gather around the Study Abroad and Exchange Program booth during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

Chico State’s Study Abroad and Away Opportunities program, which helps students access studying abroad opportunities: 

  • Giving Day goal — $5,000
  • Funds raised — $900
Pamphlets sit on the Study Abroad and Exchange Program’s table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The funds could be used to help with passport fees, student visa applications, student travel insurance and then some, the Study Abroad and Away Opportunities program Giving Day page said.

 

 

Two people table at the Technical Theatre booth during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

Chico State’s Technical Theatre club, a group of students whothat contribute to on-campus productions: 

  • Giving Day goal — $3,000
  • Funds raised — $4,178
The Technical Theatre table sits among the other organizations at the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The funds could help cover nearly two student’s costs to attend the United States Institute of Technical Theatre conference in Ohio next year, the Technical Theatre Giving Day page said.

 

One of Wildcat Racing’s creations sits on display during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The Society of Automotive Engineers Baja, or Wildcat Racing, a team of students that work together to build and off-road vehicles: 

  • Giving Day goal — $3,000
  • Funds raised — $1,801
Trophy and parts sit on the Wildcat Racing’s table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The funds will help more students in the club attend a competition taking place in Gorman, CA this year, the Wildcat Racing Giving Day page said.

 

 

A Giving Day and program statistic infographic sits on the TRIO Student Support Services table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

Chico State’s TRIO Student Support Services, a program that helps support low-income and first- generation students who may be living with disabilities: 

  • Giving Day — $2,500
  • Funds raised — $1,381
Students table for TRIO Student Support Services during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds will help the organization purchase technology upgrades and support educational and cultural experiences, among others, for low-income and first-generation Chico State students, the TRIO Giving Day page said.

 

Roses, candy, flyers and stickers sit on the Black Student Union table at the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The Black Student Union, a student-led program that “champions African American students:”

  • Giving Day goal — $3,000
  • Funds raised — $1,440
A student tables for the Black Student Union during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the union purchase membership materials, software and technology, among other, and office-tabling supplies, the BSU Giving Day page said.

 

Two people hold an umbrella while tabling for Chico State’s Basic Needs project table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

Chico State’s Basic Needs Project, which helps protect students from food, housing and financial insecurity: 

  • Giving Day goal — $20,000
  • Funds raised — $7,402
Various items sit on Chico State’s Basic Needs project table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the project sponsor multiple social work interns, among other, the Basic Need Project Giving Day page said.

 

 

Two people table for Green Campus during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

Chico State’s Green Campus, a student-led group that promotes sustainability on campus:

  • Giving Day goal — $3,000
  • Funds raised — $1,263
The Green Campus table in a line of booths at the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the group support a large sustainability project, among other, the Green Campus Giving Day page said.

 

 

A student stops at the Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology table at the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology, an anthropology museum on Chico State campus: 

  • Giving Day goal — $1,000,
  • Funds raised — $1,162
A board of information sits next to the Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology’s table at the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the museum fund more pop-up exhibits through providing mobile displays, among others, the Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology Giving Day page said.

 

 

Two people table for the Community Legal Information Center during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The Community Legal Information Center, which provides legal information to the campus and surrounding communities: 

  • Giving Day goal — $5,000
  • Funds raised — $5,156
The Community Legal Information center tables during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The funds could help CLIC purchase all of the directors’ polo shirts, among others, the CLIC Giving Day page said.

 

 

The Rebound Scholars program tables during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The Rebound Scholars program, a club that helps previously incarcerated and system-impacted students: 

  • Giving Day goal — $500
  • Funds raised — $656
A colorful wheel sits on the Rebound Scholars table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The funds could help the program send multiple members to conferences geared toward students who have been incarcerated, among other, the Rebound Scholars Giving Day page said.

 

Cookies and other items sit on the Dream Center table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

Chico State’s Dream Center, an organization that supports undocumented students: 

  • Giving Day goal — $3,000
  • Funds raised — $2,152
Pins sit on the Dream Center table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the center support multiple basic needs emergency grants, among other, the Dream Center Giving Day page said.

 

 

Two people and a dog table for the PATH Scholars program during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

Chico State’s Promoting Achievement Through Hope Scholars program, an organization that helps those exiting the foster care system: 

  • Giving Day goal — $5,500
  • Funds raised — $3,500
The PATH Scholars program tables at the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the program sponsor a PATH scholar student to work alongside program staff and supplement their financial income for one semester, among other, the PATH Scholars program Giving Day page said.

 

One person tables for the Center for Technology Equity during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

Chico State’s Center for Technology Equity, an organization that aims to address technology equity gaps for students: 

  • Giving Day goal — $10,000
  • Funds raised — $1,141
Pins and other items sit on the Center for Technology Equity’s table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the organization purchase photography courses and mobile tablets for students, among other, the Center for Technology Equity Giving Day page said.

 

One person tables for the Global Student Society during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The Global Student Society, which aims to bring Chico State’s various cultures together and celebrate diversity:

  • Giving Day goal — $1,500
  • Funds raised — $860
Various items and pamphlets sit on the Global Student Society during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the society make Chico State international students feel more at home and help students learn more about different cultures, the Global Student Society Giving Day page said.

 

 

The American Institute of Mechatronic Engineers’ creations sit on their table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The American Institute of Mechatronic Engineers, a student-led organization that provides an interdisciplinary approach to engineering:

  • Giving Day goal — $2,000
  • Funds raised — $2,207
The American Institute of Mechatronics Engineers tables at the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help AIME purchase multiple 4x amp flow planetary gears, among others, the AIME Giving Day page said.

 

 

Two people table for the Educational Opportunity Program during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

Chico State’s Educational Opportunity Program, which helps support low-income and first-generation Chico State students:

  • Giving Day goal — $5,000
  • Funds raised — $1,647
Cookies and Educational Opportunity Program swag sits on a table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the program increase the amount of multiple EOP scholarships, among other, the EOP Giving Day page said.

 

 

The Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization tables during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization, which helps students develop and execute entrepreneurial endeavors:

  • Giving Day goal — $3,000
  • Funds raised — $524
Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization info sits on a table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the organization give members “an experience they never will forget,” the Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization Giving Day page said.

 

 

A rocket sits in front of the Rocketry and Aerospace Club’s table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The Rocketry and Aerospace Club, that provides engineering-based experience to club members:

  • Giving Day goal — $5,379
  • Funds raised — $2,078
Two people table for the Rocketry and Aerospace Club during the Giving Day Table. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the club purchase a rocket motor, among other, the Rocketry and Aerospace Club Giving Day page said.

 

 

Two people table for the Women for Excellence program at the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The Women of Excellence program, which aims to support, guide and empower women of power at Chico State:

  • Giving Day goal — $2,500
  • Funds raised — $266
Women of Excellence swag sits in a table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the program sponsor a Women of Excellence student, the Women of Excellence Giving Day page said.

 

 

Informational items for the Cross Cultural Leadership center sits on a table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The Cross Cultural Leadership Center, an organization that tries to create an inclusive environment regardless of their ethnicity, culture or differences:

  • Giving Day goal — $2,000
  • Funds raised — $251
Students stop by the Cross Cultural Leadership Center table at the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the center buy activity supplies for the three-day Diversity Summit in the fall, the CCLC Giving Day page said.

 

 

An information board sits in front of the Graduate Program’s table at the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

Chico State’s Graduate Program, which creates access and opportunities for Chico State graduate students:

  • Giving Day goal — $3,500
  • Funds raised — $2,318
Lots of candy is sprawled across the Graduate Program’s table at the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the program cover costs for a national conference, among others, the Graduate Program Giving Day page said.

 

 

A student stops at the North State Student Ambassador table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The North State Student Ambassadors Program, which tries to enhance connections and support between Northern California communities and Chico State:

  • Giving Day goal — $5,000
  • Funds raised — $1,688
Two people table for the North State Student Ambassador program at the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the program travel to regional schools, cover member wages and go toward outreach to schools, among others, the North State Student Ambassadors Program Giving Day page said.

 

 

Those with the REACH Student Success Center talk to those stopping at the program’s Giving Day Fair table. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The REACH Student Success Center, which helps first-generation and historically underserved students from outreach to graduation:

  • Giving Day goal — $3,000
  • Funds raised — $2,279
A student stops to talk at the REACH Student Success Center table at the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the center sponsor textbooks and course supplies for several first-generation and historically underserved Chico State students, among other, the REACH Student Success Center Giving Day page said.

 

Items are decoratively scattered across the Tehama Group Communications’ table at the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

Tehama Group Communications, a student-managed public relations agency that is ruan out of the Department of Journalism and Public Relations:

  • Giving Day goal — $6,000
  • Funds raised — $1,895
The Tehama Group Communications’ white tablecloth stands out at the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the agency serve two pro-bono clients, among others, the TGC Giving Day page said.

 

 

 

Colorful items populate the Asian and Pacific Islander Club’s table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

The Asian and Pacific Islander Club, which aims to provide and increase support and resources for Chico State’s API community:

  • Giving Day goal — $6,000
  • Funds raised — $1,760
The Asian and Pacific Islander Club’s table populates one side of the Trinity Commons during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the club cover lodging for more than two people to the 2024 National Asian Pacific Americans in Higher Education Conference in Oakland in April, the APIC Giving Day page said.

 

 

Two student table for Chico State Pride at the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

Chico State Pride, an organization that aims to empower Chico State’s LGBTQ+ community:

  • Giving Day goal — $3,000
  • Funds raised — $1,174
Those with Chico State Pride wait to talk to passersby at the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the club purchase educational trips to significant LGBTQ+ landmarks, pride apparel for members and event essentials and promotions, among others, the Chico State Pride Giving Day page said.

 

One person tables for KCSC Radio at the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

Chico State’s KCSC Radio, an organization that aims to bring the art of radio back to the current generations:

  • Giving Day goal — $5,000
  • Funds raised — $1,375
The KCSC Radio table populates one side of the Trinity Commons during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

These funds could help the radio purchase snacks, drinks and stress release items for members, promotional items and a safe, comfortable space for inters, the KCSC Radio Giving Day page said.

KCSC Radio also helped provide live music for the Giving Day Tabling Fair, the performers were: Sydney Dillon, Madalen Cortez and Jeffrey Lenh.

In total, there were 3,372 donors and $820,167 raised university-wide during this spring’s Giving Day.

These numbers may change as the Chico State Giving Day website is updated.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected].
Ariana Powell, Editor-in-Chief
Ariana Powell is in her fourth year at Chico State as a media arts (criticism) and journalism (news) double-major. Now in her fourth semester on The Orion and having assumed the editor-in-chief position, she is prepared to continue helping upcoming journalists and endeavors to continue building her repertoire of multimedia and writing skills. In her free time, she enjoys writing, watching and analyzing films, reading and spending time with her loved ones.

