Giving Day Tabling Fair proves fruitful

Multiple Chico State clubs and campus organizations were out at the Trinity Commons during the Giving Day Tabling Fair on Wednesday, including The Orion.

Here’s how they fared during this spring’s Giving Day:

The Orion, Chico State’s independent student newspaper:

Giving Day goal — $7,000

Funds raised — $2,848

This is more than enough funds to help The Orion replace a Mac computer in its Plumas newsroom, among others.

The Glass Program, an organization comprised of campus community glass artists:

Giving Day goal — $20,000

Funds raised — $9,347

The funds could purchase two pallets of glass and then some, the Glass Program’s Giving Day page said.

Chico State’s Study Abroad and Away Opportunities program, which helps students access studying abroad opportunities:

Giving Day goal — $5,000

Funds raised — $900

The funds could be used to help with passport fees, student visa applications, student travel insurance and then some, the Study Abroad and Away Opportunities program Giving Day page said.

Chico State’s Technical Theatre club, a group of students whothat contribute to on-campus productions:

Giving Day goal — $3,000

Funds raised — $4,178

The funds could help cover nearly two student’s costs to attend the United States Institute of Technical Theatre conference in Ohio next year, the Technical Theatre Giving Day page said.

The Society of Automotive Engineers Baja, or Wildcat Racing, a team of students that work together to build and off-road vehicles:

Giving Day goal — $3,000

Funds raised — $1,801

The funds will help more students in the club attend a competition taking place in Gorman, CA this year, the Wildcat Racing Giving Day page said.

Chico State’s TRIO Student Support Services, a program that helps support low-income and first- generation students who may be living with disabilities:

Giving Day — $2,500

Funds raised — $1,381

These funds will help the organization purchase technology upgrades and support educational and cultural experiences, among others, for low-income and first-generation Chico State students, the TRIO Giving Day page said.

The Black Student Union, a student-led program that “champions African American students:”

Giving Day goal — $3,000

Funds raised — $1,440

These funds could help the union purchase membership materials, software and technology, among other, and office-tabling supplies, the BSU Giving Day page said.

Chico State’s Basic Needs Project, which helps protect students from food, housing and financial insecurity:

Giving Day goal — $20,000

Funds raised — $7,402

These funds could help the project sponsor multiple social work interns, among other, the Basic Need Project Giving Day page said.

Chico State’s Green Campus, a student-led group that promotes sustainability on campus:

Giving Day goal — $3,000

Funds raised — $1,263

These funds could help the group support a large sustainability project, among other, the Green Campus Giving Day page said.

The Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology, an anthropology museum on Chico State campus:

Giving Day goal — $1,000,

Funds raised — $1,162

These funds could help the museum fund more pop-up exhibits through providing mobile displays, among others, the Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology Giving Day page said.

The Community Legal Information Center, which provides legal information to the campus and surrounding communities:

Giving Day goal — $5,000

Funds raised — $5,156

The funds could help CLIC purchase all of the directors’ polo shirts, among others, the CLIC Giving Day page said.

The Rebound Scholars program, a club that helps previously incarcerated and system-impacted students:

Giving Day goal — $500

Funds raised — $656

The funds could help the program send multiple members to conferences geared toward students who have been incarcerated, among other, the Rebound Scholars Giving Day page said.

Chico State’s Dream Center, an organization that supports undocumented students:

Giving Day goal — $3,000

Funds raised — $2,152

These funds could help the center support multiple basic needs emergency grants, among other, the Dream Center Giving Day page said.

Chico State’s Promoting Achievement Through Hope Scholars program, an organization that helps those exiting the foster care system:

Giving Day goal — $5,500

Funds raised — $3,500

These funds could help the program sponsor a PATH scholar student to work alongside program staff and supplement their financial income for one semester, among other, the PATH Scholars program Giving Day page said.

Chico State’s Center for Technology Equity, an organization that aims to address technology equity gaps for students:

Giving Day goal — $10,000

Funds raised — $1,141

These funds could help the organization purchase photography courses and mobile tablets for students, among other, the Center for Technology Equity Giving Day page said.

The Global Student Society, which aims to bring Chico State’s various cultures together and celebrate diversity:

Giving Day goal — $1,500

Funds raised — $860

These funds could help the society make Chico State international students feel more at home and help students learn more about different cultures, the Global Student Society Giving Day page said.

The American Institute of Mechatronic Engineers, a student-led organization that provides an interdisciplinary approach to engineering:

Giving Day goal — $2,000

Funds raised — $2,207

These funds could help AIME purchase multiple 4x amp flow planetary gears, among others, the AIME Giving Day page said.

Chico State’s Educational Opportunity Program, which helps support low-income and first-generation Chico State students:

Giving Day goal — $5,000

Funds raised — $1,647

These funds could help the program increase the amount of multiple EOP scholarships, among other, the EOP Giving Day page said.

The Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization, which helps students develop and execute entrepreneurial endeavors:

Giving Day goal — $3,000

Funds raised — $524

These funds could help the organization give members “an experience they never will forget,” the Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization Giving Day page said.

The Rocketry and Aerospace Club, that provides engineering-based experience to club members:

Giving Day goal — $5,379

Funds raised — $2,078

These funds could help the club purchase a rocket motor, among other, the Rocketry and Aerospace Club Giving Day page said.

The Women of Excellence program, which aims to support, guide and empower women of power at Chico State:

Giving Day goal — $2,500

Funds raised — $266

These funds could help the program sponsor a Women of Excellence student, the Women of Excellence Giving Day page said.

The Cross Cultural Leadership Center, an organization that tries to create an inclusive environment regardless of their ethnicity, culture or differences:

Giving Day goal — $2,000

Funds raised — $251

These funds could help the center buy activity supplies for the three-day Diversity Summit in the fall, the CCLC Giving Day page said.

Chico State’s Graduate Program, which creates access and opportunities for Chico State graduate students:

Giving Day goal — $3,500

Funds raised — $2,318

These funds could help the program cover costs for a national conference, among others, the Graduate Program Giving Day page said.

The North State Student Ambassadors Program, which tries to enhance connections and support between Northern California communities and Chico State:

Giving Day goal — $5,000

Funds raised — $1,688

These funds could help the program travel to regional schools, cover member wages and go toward outreach to schools, among others, the North State Student Ambassadors Program Giving Day page said.

The REACH Student Success Center, which helps first-generation and historically underserved students from outreach to graduation:

Giving Day goal — $3,000

Funds raised — $2,279

These funds could help the center sponsor textbooks and course supplies for several first-generation and historically underserved Chico State students, among other, the REACH Student Success Center Giving Day page said.

Tehama Group Communications, a student-managed public relations agency that is ruan out of the Department of Journalism and Public Relations:

Giving Day goal — $6,000

Funds raised — $1,895

These funds could help the agency serve two pro-bono clients, among others, the TGC Giving Day page said.

The Asian and Pacific Islander Club, which aims to provide and increase support and resources for Chico State’s API community:

Giving Day goal — $6,000

Funds raised — $1,760

These funds could help the club cover lodging for more than two people to the 2024 National Asian Pacific Americans in Higher Education Conference in Oakland in April, the APIC Giving Day page said.

Chico State Pride, an organization that aims to empower Chico State’s LGBTQ+ community:

Giving Day goal — $3,000

Funds raised — $1,174

These funds could help the club purchase educational trips to significant LGBTQ+ landmarks, pride apparel for members and event essentials and promotions, among others, the Chico State Pride Giving Day page said.

Chico State’s KCSC Radio, an organization that aims to bring the art of radio back to the current generations:

Giving Day goal — $5,000

Funds raised — $1,375

These funds could help the radio purchase snacks, drinks and stress release items for members, promotional items and a safe, comfortable space for inters, the KCSC Radio Giving Day page said.

KCSC Radio also helped provide live music for the Giving Day Tabling Fair, the performers were: Sydney Dillon, Madalen Cortez and Jeffrey Lenh.

In total, there were 3,372 donors and $820,167 raised university-wide during this spring’s Giving Day.

These numbers may change as the Chico State Giving Day website is updated.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected].