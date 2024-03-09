Navigate Left
  • Artists show their talents at Chico Unplugged

    Arts & Entertainment

    Artists show their talents at Chico Unplugged

  • Upper Crust Bakery and Cafe patio and entryway. Taken by Jessica Miller on Feb. 19.

    Food

    So, you have an hour? Let’s eat!

  • An AI generated photo through Adobe Firefly Feb. 2 of self-care products.

    Opinion

    Top 10 ways to treat yourself

  • Bun Burger: Baked-to-order nostalgia

    Food

    Bun Burger: Baked-to-order nostalgia

  • Downtown restaurants are happy to help college students with inexpensive and tasty options. Taken at Madison Bear Garden by Alina Babajko on Feb. 29.

    Food

    Student deals and cheap meals

Navigate Right
Breaking News
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Artists show their talents at Chico Unplugged

A fun-filled music competition took place on Thursday
Byline photo of Samuel Moore
Byline photo of Toby Neal
Samuel Moore and Toby Neal // March 9, 2024
Artists+show+their+talents+at+Chico+Unplugged
Toby Neal

On Thursday, Madison Bear Garden played host to Chico Unplugged. The biannual event, put on by SOTA Productions, is a competition for local and student musicians to showcase their talents. The winner is rewarded with an in-studio recording session with Chico State’s Audio Engineering Society.

The crowd filled in quickly, and the audience seemed to be enthusiastically enjoying the performances. 

There were seven artists competing, as well as two featured artists, represented by SOTA Productions who filled out the evening nicely. The competition is open to anyone interested in performing.

Music lovers gather for Chico Unplugged performance to begin (Toby Neal)

Each semester, there are two Chico Unplugged events. The next set of performances will be on Thursday, March 14, at 7 p.m. upstairs at Madison Bear Garden. 

The winner was Jakey B. Raghorn. He performed two songs and played his way to victory. Raghorn has a unique style that blends jangly blues-rock and the storytelling of outlaw country from the ‘70s and ‘80s.

When asked how he felt about his win, Raghorn said that being rewarded for songs he’d put a lot of hard work into was like a dream come true. Raghorn said he has been playing for about six years, and performs around Chico quite a bit. 

He said he was very excited to win a recording session, adding “honestly, it’s the one thing I’ve been waiting for.”

Izais Ruiz addresses the audience before his performance (Toby Neal)

Among the other six contestants, Izais Ruiz was one of two runners-up and a powerful, bluesy singer and guitar player. He seemed to channel Tom Waits for parts of his song “This Dog.” 

Ruiz thanked his mother for making the three-hour drive from Patterson to be there for his performance.

Toby Neal

The other runner-up was Serena Faith. She had a playful yet soulful and funky style with a big vocal range. She performed a song, “Running from the Rain,” she wrote while traveling around Australia in 2023.

The first performer was Maxwell Call, a teacher in Oroville, who sang two original songs and quipped that he was “here to take Ed Sheeran’s job.” 

Call said he takes music “very seriously” and that he practices “a lot.” When asked about his performance Thursday evening, Call said he had a blast.

“It felt great. I always just have fun. The more fun I have the more successful I’ll be,” Call said. 

Another act was Purity, a duo that plays acoustic guitar and violin. The duo performed their song “Hold Me Human”. The singer’s delicate voice kept the rapt attention of the audience.

Toby Neal

Alessandra Carli, delighted the audience with her acoustic pop song “Crazy.” Alessandra was recently a cast member in the department of music, theater and dance’s production of “Stop Kiss.”

There was also a raffle for a new Yamaha guitar, donated by The Music Connection. All proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the North Valley

The winner, Joe Alexander, is the associate dean of the College of Humanities and Fine Arts and a former professor of media arts and recording industry. Alexander graciously donated his newly-won guitar to SOTA Productions

Sam Moore and Toby Neal can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
People gather around a table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.
Giving Day Tabling Fair proves fruitful
Tommy, a 3 year old Golden Retriever, interacts with students at The Well. Taken by Toby Neal on Feb. 28.
Bell Memorial Union is going to the dogs
Rapper Yung Lexx rapping at the Victory in Union event. Taken by Samuel Moore on Feb. 25.
‘Victory in Unity’ event celebrates Black History Month
Paul Belz laughs with audience member Joan Goodreau. Taken by Callum Standish on Feb. 22.
Bidwell park highlighted at museum book reading
Participants in KCSC’s show are all deeply involved in their performances. From left to right: Sierra Buck, Kennedy Jude, Rose Fields, Aaron Gee, Madalén Cortez, and Jeffrey Lenh. Photos taken by SavStudios on Feb 17, 2024.
KCSC Radio presents: Melodies of love and heartbreak
Flyer courtesy Daniel Veidlinger
Chico State holds religion and COVID symposium on Friday
About the Contributors
Samuel Moore, Reporter
Sam Moore is a senior at Chico state. This is his first semester at the Orion. Sam will be covering news and hopefully sports this semester. Sam is from San Luis Obispo, California. It is a small coastal town. Sam works as a Doordash driver in his spare time. His hobbies include playing basketball, playing video games, and relaxing.
Toby Neal, Reporter
Toby Neal is a public relations major, graduating in May. This is his first semester writing for The Orion. Neal is looking forward to bringing interesting and informative stories to the publication. He likes to keep his finger on the pulse of a gamut of things, from politics, to international topics, to hitting live music shows, to finding new places to eat and much in between. See you out there.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *