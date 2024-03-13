Navigate Left
  Bidwell Perk coffee shop on March 13 in Chico, Calif. This coffee shop is just a 15 minute walk away from One-Mile at Bidwell Park.

    Food

    Hitchhiker's guide to Chico coffee shops

    Hitchhiker's guide to Chico coffee shops

  • Chico State putting up shots before practice. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on March 12.

    Chico State men's basketball tabbed for second NCAA tournament in 3 years

  • A racer navigates a corner while racing through downtown Chico. Taken by Toby Neal on March 10.

    Chico Downtown Criterium, one step closer to bringing back Chico Stage Race

  • Saxophonist Matt Langley performs. Taken by Toby Neal on March 10.

    Sundays at Two series continues with 'Hard-Boiled Music'

  • AS representatives laughing. Taken by Jason Halley, University Photographer.

    AS releases 2024 general election sample ballot Wednesday

Chico Downtown Criterium, one step closer to bringing back Chico Stage Race

After a four-year hiatus, bicyclists once again race through Chico’s downtown streets
Byline photo of Toby Neal
Toby Neal, Reporter // March 13, 2024

Cyclists raced through the streets of Downtown Chico on Sunday, as the Chico Downtown Criterium returned after a four-year break, following the pandemic. It marks the first step in bringing back the full Chico Stage Race

 

The Chico Stage Race is a larger but very similar event with bigger prizes. It draws in more riders and crowds, as well as increased revenue for Chico businesses.

 

Several downtown streets were blocked off on Sunday, as the race involved careening around six 90-degree turns. Races were held from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. with multiple different timed races. There were several racer categories based on age and skill levels.

Cyclists round the corner of Third Street and Broadway. Taken by Toby Neal on March 10.

The weather was a bit cooler than in years past, but it didn’t seem to dampen the spirits of the crowd or the riders. 

 

Matt Gray, of Chico, was excited the race had returned. 

“I enjoy watching the racers get through the tight corners. In some of the races, they are really flying,” Gray said.

Organizers hope to bring back the full Chico Stage Race in the spring of 2025.

Racers leaving the starting line. Taken by Toby Neal on March 10.
Cyclists lean into a corner. Taken by Toby Neal on March 10.
Cyclists check over their shoulders as they jockey for position. Taken by Toby Neal on March 10.
Cyclists pedal through a turn. Taken by Toby Neal on March 10.
Cyclists race through downtown Chico. Taken by Toby Neal on March 10.
A racer navigates a corner while racing through downtown Chico. Taken by Toby Neal on March 10.

 

Some race fans brought their creative bicycles to the event. Taken by Toby Neal on March 10.

 

A BMX rider performs a backflip. Taken by Toby Neal on March 10.
A cyclist practices tricks with an inflatable landing ramp. Taken by Toby Neal on March 10.
A creative bicycle. Taken by Toby Neal on March 10.
Jesse Sherman manages pedestrian traffic. Taken by Toby Neal on March 10
