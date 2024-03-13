Chico Downtown Criterium, one step closer to bringing back Chico Stage Race

Cyclists raced through the streets of Downtown Chico on Sunday, as the Chico Downtown Criterium returned after a four-year break, following the pandemic. It marks the first step in bringing back the full Chico Stage Race.

The Chico Stage Race is a larger but very similar event with bigger prizes. It draws in more riders and crowds, as well as increased revenue for Chico businesses.

Several downtown streets were blocked off on Sunday, as the race involved careening around six 90-degree turns. Races were held from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. with multiple different timed races. There were several racer categories based on age and skill levels.

The weather was a bit cooler than in years past, but it didn’t seem to dampen the spirits of the crowd or the riders.

Matt Gray, of Chico, was excited the race had returned.

“I enjoy watching the racers get through the tight corners. In some of the races, they are really flying,” Gray said.



Organizers hope to bring back the full Chico Stage Race in the spring of 2025.