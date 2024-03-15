Say ‘Top of the morning’ to Saint Patrick’s events

In a college town famous for partying, there are bound to be some shamrock inspired antics over the St. Patrick’s Day Weekend. Whether it’s finding a new-to-you book at the library or your face turning as green as your shirt in the Riley’s bathroom at 10 a.m., Chico has an event for you. May all your coffee’s be Irish on this fun and festive spring holiday weekend.
Friday, March 15
- Love Hurts Tattoo is offering first-come-first-served St. Patrick’s flash tattoos in color or black and grey, on arms and legs only. Prices range from $40-$100. Flashes are available Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hours for the shop are noon to 7 p.m. Like any tattoo, this activity is reserved for those 18 and up.
- Pub Scouts, an Irish rock band, are playing at Duffy’s Tavern from 5 to 8 p.m. This is a 21 and up event and there is no cover charge.
- Bassmint will be performing their bass music at The Winchester Goose starting at 9 p.m. with food and drink specials. Winchester Goose is 21 and up.
- Jam with Old Spice live at The Barn at Meriam Park. Although not a seasonal event per se, you can still enjoy ‘50s and ‘60s rock favorites at this free, all-ages event.
Saturday, March 16
- If a raucous beer-fueled party is not on your agenda for the weekend, relax and unwind at the Chico Seed Orchard instead. From 10 a.m. to noon, enjoy a guided outdoor experience that is both free and for all ages.
- For a similarly calm and family-friendly event, head to the Chico branch of the Butte County Library for the Friends of the Library Book Sale from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Catch Pub Scouts for their second show at Duffy’s Tavern, this time from 8 to 11 p.m. It is 21 and up with a $3 cover at the door.
- Check out the Rotary Club of Chico Sunrise’s St. Patrick’s Day Gala at the Bell Memorial Union. The $85 ticket will benefit “local youth,” the flyer states, and includes dinner, beer, wine and dancing.
Sunday, March 17
- Those 21 and up can start the party bright and early: both Riley’s and Joe’s bars will open at 10 a.m.
- Starting just as early, The Allies Pub opens at 10 a.m. with live Irish music and holiday-themed food and drink specials.
- Hop into Coin-Op from 10 a.m. to midnight, there will be themed drinks and corned beef loaded fries and breakfast burritos. The venue is all ages, but becomes 21+ after 9 p.m.
- Pure Gold Studios will offer first-come-first-served tattoo flashes and piercings from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Flashes are $40 and piercings including jewelry are $50, walk-in only.
- From noon to 4 p.m. The Barn at Meriam Park will be hosting Bloom Marketplaces, a vendor fair of local artists, artisans and small businesses. The event is all ages and pet friendly, with free entry and live music by Emma and Will.
- Get low at Down Lo’s Shamrock Festival presented by Kai Music and Arts from noon to 11 p.m., but only if you’re 21 or older. The event is $3 and features multiple music acts, traditional corned beef, cabbage and drink specials.
- For Pub Scouts’ final shows of the weekend, go to Duffy’s Tavern from 2 to 5:30 p.m. or catch the second act from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There is a $3 charge at the door.
- Argus bar will host the musicians Swamp Zen, Samaria and the Mike Russell Trio. Bar access is 21+ and free, but $10 to get to the patio. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the music runs from 3 to 7:30 p.m.
Callum Standish can be reached at [email protected].