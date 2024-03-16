Navigate Left
  • Sophomore shortstop Lorenzo Mariani, right, making a tough throw on a ground ball up the middle against Cal State San Marcos. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on Mar. 16.

    Wildcats flip the script to take both in doubleheader against San Marcos

  Border patrol agent inspects a water drainage tunnel that spans from Nogales, Arizona into Mexico. Courtesy: U.S Customs and Border Patrol, Josh Denmark

    News

    Border Patrol on campus: What students should know

    Border Patrol on campus: What students should know

  • A projection of the possible shenanigans in Chico, AI generated by Bing Image Creator by Callum Standish.

    Say ‘Top of the morning’ to Saint Patrick’s events

  • Senior Zhane Duckett warms up her jump shot before practice. Photo by Nathan Chiochios on March 12.

    Chico State women’s basketball earns first NCAA tournament in 10 years

  Bidwell Perk coffee shop on March 13 in Chico, Calif. This coffee shop is just a 15 minute walk away from One-Mile at Bidwell Park.

    Food

    Hitchhiker's guide to Chico coffee shops

    Hitchhiker’s guide to Chico coffee shops

Following President Steve Perez’s email on March 6, the Dream Center offers resources for undocumented students
Jessica Miller, Food Editor // March 16, 2024
Border patrol agent inspects a water drainage tunnel that spans from Nogales, Arizona into Mexico. Courtesy: U.S Customs and Border Patrol, Josh Denmark

An announcement sent by President Steve Perez on March 6th informed all Chico State students and staff that U.S. Border Patrol will be attending the career fair on campus, March 27.  

U.S. Border Patrol is responsible for immigration, border security, and agricultural management. They’re one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the world with over 60,000 employees

Border patrol officers will only be on campus to offer employment information, Perez said.

The Career Center, Vice President for Student Affairs office, Office of Equity Diversity and Inclusion, Latinx Equity and Success, Dream Center, Counseling Center and Associated Students Government Affairs decided to collaborate on resources for students who may be affected by border patrol’s presence on campus. This includes:

  • Drop-in counseling services during the career fair
  • Access to a list of employers who will be attending the fair
  • “Know Your Rights” presentation on March 14 at 4 p.m. in Student Services Center 150

During the presentation, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights expressed that students, regardless of immigration status or criminal history, have the following rights:

  • Request a phone call
  • Speak with and be represented by an attorney
  • Reasonable search and seizure
  • Just and fair trial
  • The right to remain silent

Additionally, California is not a stop-and-identify state, meaning law enforcement cannot require identification without just cause. 

The “Know Your Rights” presentation will be available to the public via the Dream Center website early next week. 

Students can also find additional information regarding their rights on campus on the “Know Your Rights” page of the Chico State website. 

Border patrol has visited campus in the past for a career fair in 2019. Their presence was previously met with outrage online and concern from students. Some believed that bringing border patrol to campus was directly contradictory to the diversity the University promotes

Coverage of border patrol's appearance in 2019
Associated Students meets on Thursday morning. Their first agenda item is about Custom and Border Patrols presence at the Career Fair. Photo credit: Ricardo Tovar
Students, campus respond to Border Protection presence at Career Fair
This video was shared by GSEC on their Instagram page showing two border patrol officers in the BMU Wednesday.
Border patrol officers appear at career fair

The Orion will provide updates as more information becomes available. 

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].

 
