  A person on a stretcher is loaded into an ambulance. Taken by Callum Standish at 9 p.m. March 17.

    'Just panic' during St. Patrick's Day shooting

  What I learned from talking to pro-life activists

    What I learned from talking to pro-life activists

  Photo of the community art project as of February 2024. Taken by Nadia Hill on ???.

    Beyond the doodles: A deeper look at the collaborative canvas on campus 

  Sophomore shortstop Lorenzo Mariani, right, making a tough throw on a ground ball up the middle against Cal State San Marcos. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on Mar. 16.

    Wildcats flip the script to take both in doubleheader against San Marcos

  Border patrol agent inspects a water drainage tunnel that spans from Nogales, Arizona into Mexico. Courtesy: U.S Customs and Border Patrol, Josh Denmark

    Border Patrol on campus: What students should know

‘Just panic’ during St. Patrick’s Day shooting

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but it hasn’t been confirmed if it was caused by the shooting
Callum Standish, Arts and Entertainment Editor // March 18, 2024
A person on a stretcher is loaded into an ambulance. Taken by Callum Standish at 9 p.m. March 17.

The Chico Police Department received reports of a shooting at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex located at 581 Pomona Ave.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but it hasn’t been confirmed if it was caused by the shooting, Lieutenant Ben Love said.

Chico police said there were no fatalities. 

An armed officer blocks the caution-taped entrance of the townhome at 9 p.m. Taken by Callum Standish on March 17. 

Police cruisers lined the block of Pomona Avenue and two ambulances were outside of the residence by around 9 p.m.

Officers on the scene encouraged residents to stay inside, and could not comment at the time. 

One resident, Benjamin Waddington, heard a party next door while he was relaxing at home.

“I heard some shots and a guy screaming ‘f— my arm,’ like he got shot. Then I heard a guy say ‘nobody move’ like he had the gun. I didn’t want anything to happen so I locked my door,” Waddington said.

First responders congregate at Pomona Townhomes at around 9 p.m. Taken by Callum Standish on March 17.

He said the scene was chaotic as people fled the complex, “It was just panic, mass panic.”

Waddington’s housemate Josie Walker was driving into the complex just after the shooting occurred.

“Dozens of people were running away as I was turning into my complex, jumping into cars and driving off, just trying to get away,” Walker said.

The townhomes are on the southwestern edge of town, and the unit is at the back of the complex, off of the main street.

“It’s surreal. You wouldn’t think that that would happen on this street either,” Waddington said. 

Waddington estimates the police arrived less than 15 minutes after the shooting. 

The suspect involved in the shooting has not been identified. CPD encourages those with information on the shooting to call 530-897-4911 and reference the case number 24-001837.

Callum Standish can be reached at [email protected].
