‘Just panic’ during St. Patrick’s Day shooting

The Chico Police Department received reports of a shooting at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex located at 581 Pomona Ave.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but it hasn’t been confirmed if it was caused by the shooting, Lieutenant Ben Love said.

Chico police said there were no fatalities.

Police cruisers lined the block of Pomona Avenue and two ambulances were outside of the residence by around 9 p.m.

Officers on the scene encouraged residents to stay inside, and could not comment at the time.

One resident, Benjamin Waddington, heard a party next door while he was relaxing at home.

“I heard some shots and a guy screaming ‘f— my arm,’ like he got shot. Then I heard a guy say ‘nobody move’ like he had the gun. I didn’t want anything to happen so I locked my door,” Waddington said.

He said the scene was chaotic as people fled the complex, “It was just panic, mass panic.”

Waddington’s housemate Josie Walker was driving into the complex just after the shooting occurred.

“Dozens of people were running away as I was turning into my complex, jumping into cars and driving off, just trying to get away,” Walker said.

The townhomes are on the southwestern edge of town, and the unit is at the back of the complex, off of the main street.

“It’s surreal. You wouldn’t think that that would happen on this street either,” Waddington said.

Waddington estimates the police arrived less than 15 minutes after the shooting.

The suspect involved in the shooting has not been identified. CPD encourages those with information on the shooting to call 530-897-4911 and reference the case number 24-001837.

