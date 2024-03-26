Navigate Left
  • Damage to Pickup After Accident

    News

    Lane closed due to traffic accident at East Ninth and Bartlett Streets 

  • Arti-ji frying jalebis. Photo taken July 22 by Molly Myers.

    Food

    Arti’s jalebis: A life-changing Indian sweet 

  • Freshly harvested bok choi, baby spinach, cabbages and broccoli at a Wednesday Farmers Market from Lor’s Produce. Taken by Alina Babajko on March 13.

    Food

    Local produce benefits community and your health

  • My silver hero plant, in front of another variety of Scindapsus pictus. Taken by Heather Taylor on March 13.

    Opinion

    New growth: Reflections on houseplants and life

  • Right fielder Troy Kent making a play on a deep fly ball in the top of the sixth against San Marcos. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on March 17.

    Sports

    Wildcats drop series finale after an 8-run seventh inning from the Cougars

Navigate Right
Breaking News
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Lane closed due to traffic accident at East Ninth and Bartlett Streets 

The Chico Police Department expects the lane to reopen by 8 p.m.
Byline photo of C. Nicholas Kepler
C. Nicholas Kepler, Reporter // March 26, 2024

A collision between a full-sized pickup and a compact car resulted in one driver being hospitalized with minor injuries at approximately 6:30 p.m.  

The pickup truck driver said the compact car turned left onto Bartlett in front of him, causing him to hit it. The driver of the pickup reported pain in his legs but wasn’t treated by paramedics.  

The lane closure continues as police await the arrival of tow trucks.  

The Chico Police Department expects the lane to reopen by 8 p.m.

Kepler can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
A person on a stretcher is loaded into an ambulance. Taken by Callum Standish at 9 p.m. March 17.
‘Just panic’ during St. Patrick’s Day shooting
Border patrol agent inspects a water drainage tunnel that spans from Nogales, Arizona into Mexico. Courtesy: U.S Customs and Border Patrol, Josh Denmark
Border Patrol on campus: What students should know
AS representatives laughing. Taken by Jason Halley, University Photographer.
AS releases 2024 general election sample ballot Wednesday
Chico State, David Stachura. Photo credit Chico State
Biology professor David Stachura resigns
Orange cones block the entrance to the Dutch Bros on Esplanade. Photo taken by Amy Blair on Feb. 28.
Dutch Bros on Esplanade now open
The Sigma Pi fraternity house on a quiet Monday morning in Chico. Taken by Molly Myers on Feb. 26.
Sigma Pi loses university recognition after hazing investigation
About the Contributor
C. Nicholas Kepler, Reporter

C. Nicholas Kepler works as a Solar Broker, raising his beloved 3-year-old son, as a full-time student in the College of Psychology at California State University, Chico. Kepler is an owner and founder of Late Bloomr Vintage Boutique located at 363 East Sixth St., in Downtown Chico and holds degrees in behavioral eealth and psychology.  At a young age, he fell in love with the idea of being a reporter.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *