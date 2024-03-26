Lane closed due to traffic accident at East Ninth and Bartlett Streets 

A collision between a full-sized pickup and a compact car resulted in one driver being hospitalized with minor injuries at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The pickup truck driver said the compact car turned left onto Bartlett in front of him, causing him to hit it. The driver of the pickup reported pain in his legs but wasn’t treated by paramedics.

The lane closure continues as police await the arrival of tow trucks.

The Chico Police Department expects the lane to reopen by 8 p.m.

